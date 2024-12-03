Living on the Edge with Chip Ingram Daily Podcast

Stories of Hope from a World in Crisis - Stories of Hope from a World in Crisis
In America, we often downplay or ignore the harsh reality of Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted for their faith worldwide. But in this program, we will bring you powerful, firsthand accounts from front-line pastors. Discover how, even amidst adversity, God is working in extraordinary ways to strengthen and grow His church globally.Main Points
Key Themes & Takeaways
The Reality of Pastoral Challenges:
Many pastors face immense difficulties, including persecution, loneliness, and lack of resources.
Despite these hardships, they are faithfully shepherding their congregations and witnessing God’s work.
God’s Faithfulness in the Middle East:
Underground churches thrive under persecution.
Digital discipleship has been a powerful tool for evangelism and connection in the Arab world, offering anonymity for seekers.
Over 120 conversions in one year through digital outreach alone.
Africa’s Resilient Church:
Training and discipleship programs are restoring hope among pastors displaced by terrorism.
Over 80,000 pastors trained face-to-face in 2024, impacting millions of congregants.
Latin America’s Revival:
In Puerto Rico, pastors are rebuilding their communities and churches after devastating hurricanes.
The A.R.T. of Survival training has equipped leaders to persevere and disciple others through crisis.
Perseverance in India:
Pastors demonstrate unwavering faith in the face of personal loss and persecution.
The A.R.T. of Survival training has reached over 16,000 pastors, empowering them to minister effectively despite trials.
Broadcast Resource
Download Free MP3
About Chip Ingram
Chip Ingram’s passion is helping Christians really live like Christians. As a pastor, author, and teacher for more than three decades, Chip has helped believers around the world move from spiritual spectators to healthy, authentic disciples of Jesus by living out God’s truth in their lives and relationships in transformational ways.
About Living on the Edge
Living on the Edge exists to help Christians live like Christians. Established in 1995 as the radio ministry of pastor and author Chip Ingram, God has since grown it into a global discipleship ministry. Living on the Edge provides Biblical teaching and discipleship resources that challenge and equip spiritually hungry Christians all over the world to become mature disciples of Jesus.
Connect
888-333-6003
Website
Chip Ingram App
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Partner With Us
Donate Online
888-333-6003
28:20
A Gospel Response to Prejudice and Persecution - A Gospel Response to Prejudice and Persecution
Do you know what it feels like to be singled out, ridiculed, even persecuted for believing in Jesus? In this program, Andrew Accardy and Ronald Raj from our international team discuss the persecuted church, specifically, what our brothers and sisters in India are facing right now. Learn how these believers are overcoming injustice, what their resilience teaches us, and how this ministry supports and encourages them. Main Points
Introduction to Living on the Edge International Ministry
Living on the Edge’s U.S. ministry focuses on broadcasting, but globally the focus is on discipleship and leadership development of pastors.
What's happening in India?
Deep prejudice: India's caste system creates unfair divisions in society.
Growing persecution: Christians face violence and discrimination because of their faith.
The Church is strong! Christians are still sharing their faith and growing in number.
How Living on the Edge is making a difference:
Equipping pastors: Providing resources to help pastors lead their churches and share the gospel with renewed hope & purpose.
Sharing hope: ""The A.R.T. of Survival"" is helping people face persecution with courage.
Planting churches: Supporting the growth of new churches, even in difficult areas.
Key takeaways:
God is at work even in the midst of persecution.
You can make a difference! Support Living on the Edge to help Christians around the world.
Broadcast Resource
Download Free MP3
Additional Resource Mentions
The A.R.T. of Survival Resources
28:21
Finding God When You Need Him Most - Experiencing God When You've Blown it Big Time, Part 2
Maybe you've heard someone say, “Jesus is the God of second chances." Well, they're right. Jesus is the One you can go to and say, "I blew it. I want a do over. I failed. I’m sorry. Will You give me another chance?" The question is, how does that actually happen? How do you get cleansed, forgiven, and headed back on the right track? Chip shares, from Psalm 51, how you can be forgiven, restored, and set free.Main Points
Introduction:
What all humans have in common is failure.
But with God. . . FAILURE IS NEVER FINAL!
A song of confession: Psalm 51
7 steps to spiritual recovery:
COME clean with God! - 2 Samuel 12:13
ASK God for forgiveness. - Psalm 51:1-2
OWN Responsibility for your sin. - Psalm 51:3-5
ACCEPT God’s forgiveness and cleansing. - Psalm 51:6-9
REQUEST a “fresh” work of grace! - Psalm 51:10-12
RESOLVE to use past failures for ministry. - Psalm 51:13-17
PRAY for “limited fall-out” from your folly.
Broadcast Resource
Download Free MP3
Message Notes
Additional Resource Mentions
Daily Discipleship
26:25
Finding God When You Need Him Most - Experiencing God When You've Blown it Big Time, Part 1
Have you blown it - big time? Maybe you think God can never forgive you or love you again. If you’ve sinned and you know it’s wrong, but you don’t know where to go, join Chip as he unpacks Psalm 51 and shares how you can begin to experience God, even if you’ve really messed up.Main Points
Introduction:
What all humans have in common is failure.
But with God. . . FAILURE IS NEVER FINAL!
A song of confession: Psalm 51
7 steps to spiritual recovery:
COME clean with God! - 2 Samuel 12:13
ASK God for forgiveness. - Psalm 51:1-2
OWN Responsibility for your sin. - Psalm 51:3-5
ACCEPT God’s forgiveness and cleansing. - Psalm 51:6-9
REQUEST a “fresh” work of grace! - Psalm 51:10-12
RESOLVE to use past failures for ministry. - Psalm 51:13-17
PRAY for “limited fall-out” from your folly.
Broadcast Resource
Download Free MP3
Message Notes
Additional Resource Mentions
Daily Discipleship
26:22
Finding God When You Need Him Most - Experiencing God When You are Gripped by Fear, Part 2
Have you ever experienced fear so intense that you couldn’t move? That you couldn’t breathe? We all experience fear but God has an antidote for fear. In this message, Chip explains how you can experience God when you are gripped by fear.Main Points
Introduction:
Fear – lit. “sudden attack,” A feeling of anxiety and agitation caused
by the presence or nearness of danger, evil or pain. To feel frightened,
timid, apprehension, terror, or dread. (Webster’s Dictionary)
A song of hope and confidence for life’s darkest hours:
Psalm 46
God – Our source of hope: vs. 1-3
God’s presence – Our reason for hope: vs. 4-7
God’s calling – To experience His presence: vs. 8-11
Life lessons from Psalm 46:
We don’t have to be afraid because God is “for us.” - Psalm 46:1-3
God’s presence provides an unlimited supply of joy, protection, security, and deliverance even in the midst of our most severe adversity. - Psalm 46:4-7
God implores us to come and experience His presence in our times of greatest need. - Psalm 46:8-11
God’s presence brings peace moment by moment as we learn to trust Him. - Psalm 46:11
Broadcast Resource
Download Free MP3
Message Notes
Additional Resource Mentions
Daily Discipleship
Discovering the Bible's answers is the focus of Living on the Edge, the broadcast ministry of Chip Ingram. Each weekday, Chip will take you to God's Word for biblical guidance on topics like being a follower of Jesus, strengthening your marriage, understanding love and sex, raising moral children, and overcoming painful emotions. Chip also shares honestly from his own experiences. Visit us online at https://LivingontheEdge.org.