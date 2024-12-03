Living on the Edge with Chip Ingram Daily Podcast

Stories of Hope from a World in Crisis - Stories of Hope from a World in Crisis

In America, we often downplay or ignore the harsh reality of Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted for their faith worldwide. But in this program, we will bring you powerful, firsthand accounts from front-line pastors. Discover how, even amidst adversity, God is working in extraordinary ways to strengthen and grow His church globally.Main Points Key Themes & Takeaways The Reality of Pastoral Challenges: Many pastors face immense difficulties, including persecution, loneliness, and lack of resources. Despite these hardships, they are faithfully shepherding their congregations and witnessing God's work. God's Faithfulness in the Middle East: Underground churches thrive under persecution. Digital discipleship has been a powerful tool for evangelism and connection in the Arab world, offering anonymity for seekers. Over 120 conversions in one year through digital outreach alone. Africa's Resilient Church: Training and discipleship programs are restoring hope among pastors displaced by terrorism. Over 80,000 pastors trained face-to-face in 2024, impacting millions of congregants. Latin America's Revival: In Puerto Rico, pastors are rebuilding their communities and churches after devastating hurricanes. The A.R.T. of Survival training has equipped leaders to persevere and disciple others through crisis. Perseverance in India: Pastors demonstrate unwavering faith in the face of personal loss and persecution. The A.R.T. of Survival training has reached over 16,000 pastors, empowering them to minister effectively despite trials.