The Living Waters Podcast

The Living Waters Podcast

Living Waters
Enjoy the ride with this hilarious new Podcast as hosts (Ray Comfort, Emeal ("E.Z.") Zwayne, Mark Spence, and Oscar Navarro) and special guests explore the pres... More
Enjoy the ride with this hilarious new Podcast as hosts (Ray Comfort, Emeal ("E.Z.") Zwayne, Mark Spence, and Oscar Navarro) and special guests explore the pres... More

  • Ep. 157 - Will You Hurry Up and Be Patient Already?
    In today's episode, the guys discuss patience. There are three areas in our lives in which we can lack patience: in God's sovereignty, in God's creation, and in His handiwork. The epitome of arrogance is being impatient with others who are being sanctified, forgetting how long it took for us to be sanctified ourselves. In Corinthians 13, the first description of love is that it is patient. Patience doesn't mean we sit around with our hands folded. Rather, it evokes constant trials and endurance. One of the very best ways to exercise patience is through demonstrating composure.  The cure for impatience with the fulfillment of God's timetable is to believe His promises, obey His will and leave the results to Him. It is easy for us to become discouraged when God's plan is taking longer than we expected. Listeners are encouraged to trust the process which God has set in place for each of us and not wish that things were happening on your terms instead of His. We should never forget that God is at work and there is ultimately no waiting room in His plan. Wants and desires in life are always transferring from one thing to the next. If wanting for a future spouse becomes a future savior, you will never truly be satisfied when you do achieve the thing you thought you wanted most in life. However, if you shift that mindset to finding your true joy and satisfaction in Christ alone, then you may pursue a spouse joyfully as an additional gift given to you by God. At the end of the day, it all comes down to the sovereignty of God and His promise to bring all things to completion.  One of the biggest mistakes Christians make is applying their understanding of God's sovereignty to only the big milestones in life, when it applies to every aspect of life. Sovereignty is defined as God's divine right to do as He pleases. Impatience, we are reminded, is a pathway to destruction, especially in the lives of those we love most. To get to the bottom of our impatience, we must challenge the false idols of our hearts which can be anything, even good things, that we prioritize over God.
    5/4/2023
    46:35
  • Ep. 156 - The Magical Marvels of Meekness
    In today's episode, the guys discuss meekness, which is defined as "mild of temper, soft, gentle, not easily provoked or irritated." Meekness is often mistaken as weakness, but it is not the same thing. Meekness is strength under control, or power channeled for the benefit of other people. An example of worldly meekness is Oscar's friend who is a successful pro fighter. He plays basketball with friends, but when it gets a little rough he tells others to take it down a notch. He has confidence in his own personal power and strength, but he displays self-control for the sake of other people. We need to have the same spiritual meekness with others by recognizing that the strength that we have comes from the power of the Holy Spirit and it's not ours to boast over, but God's to put on display. Jesus was the epitome of meekness. When Jesus was in the Garden of Gethsemane about to be crucified, Jesus said to Peter, "Do you not know that my Father can send 12 legions of angels?" He had power under control, but it was connected to love.  Next, the guys discuss how wisdom and truth go hand-in-hand with meekness. Truth without wisdom and meekness is like ingredients that haven't been baked—it can't be enjoyed. James 3:13 states, "Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show by good conduct that his works are done in the meekness of wisdom." Wisdom has an attribute of meekness in it and wisdom is the true application of knowledge. Meekness is not thinking lowly of yourself, but not thinking of yourself. Selfishness is a huge root cause of sin. Even through storms, we can embrace what God is doing in our life even if it is difficult. We can embrace the trial because we know He will be with us in the midst of it.  Lastly, the guys talk about how there is a huge misunderstanding between what the world and Christians define as meekness. Meekness is yielding your will to God's will and dying to your desires. In order to grow in meekness, we must die to ourselves and have the right view of God. To have the right view of God, we need to discipline ourselves in willingness to sit quietly in the presence of the Lord. This will allow the conviction of the Spirit to bring things to light in our hearts and minds. Colossians 3:12 states, "Put on then, as God's chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience." Every day, we need to choose to put on the word of God and have discipline to do what the Lord wants in our lives.
    5/2/2023
    44:59
  • Ep. 155 - Giving Up Gossip and Snuffing Out Slander
    In today's episode, the guys discuss giving up gossip and snuffing out slander. Gossip is the most consistent sin in the lives of Christians and all of us are guilty. It is very easy to sin in gossip because it is seen as a "respectable sin," but all sin is evil in the eyes of the Lord. It is important to remember that anyone willing to gossip to you is also willing to gossip about you. Gossip diminishes humanness in others. We are all created in God's image. If we slander or diminish something about others, we are diminishing something about them which reflects their Creator. Gossip is also usually lies or half-truths. As Christians, we will disguise gossip as prayer requests or secondary theological disagreements. We spin gossip because we gravitate towards it, and confirmation bias will push us to gossip and slander others.  Next, the guys talk about what makes us indulge in gossip. First, we are all sinners so we are drawn to sin, but gossip also makes us feel higher than the person we are talking about. There is a legalist inside of all of us that is trying to prove our worth and be worthy of righteousness. However, the only thing that makes us worthy is not what we have done, but the blood that's been spilled for us. Proverbs 16:28 states, "A dishonest man spreads strife, and a whisperer separates close friends. A troublemaker plants seeds of strife; gossip separates the best of friends." The enemy wants us to rebel and earn righteousness without God, but we need to honor God in the way we speak by thinking through what we are doing, why we are doing those things, and what we are saying. A good question to ask yourself is: would I say that if this person was present?  Lastly, the guys discuss the remedy for gossip and how to stop. Gossip can cause damage to friendships, families, and within the church. We need to stop the fire of gossip before it spreads. James 4:11-12 states, "Brothers and sisters, do not slander one another. Anyone who speaks against a brother or sister or judges them speaks against the law and judges it." Gossip is a contradiction—we cannot use the same mouth with which we bless God to also curse our brothers. When we hear something, the Bible states that we must be careful to take accusations against an elder without one or two witnesses. When we talk about others, we need to look at the motive in our own hearts. When in a conversation that has turned to gossip, tell the person gossiping that you think it's best to not talk about that, or that you feel uncomfortable with the conversation. Most of the time we gossip with the people we are closest to, so we can talk to our family and friends about calling each other out on gossip. You can also use a code word for gossip when you are together. We need to have humility
    4/27/2023
    47:03
  • Ep. 154 - Lessons From the Life of Samson
    In today's episode, the guys discuss Samson, who was a famous warrior and judge in the Bible. He was known for his strength which came from his uncut hair. There are so many "heroes" shown in the Bible, but they all have faults, sin, and issues. These people in the Bible demonstrate to us the Lord's patience and how genuine the scriptures are. There are a couple ways to look at the story of Samson. The first is through the view of morality, or what you should or should not do according to Samson's example. We also need to realize that Samson's story also points us to the gospel through the parallels in his story to Jesus. First, Samson is considered a judge of Israel, but he points us to the great judge, Jesus. Samson's mother was barren for a period of time and Jesus was born to a virgin mother. An angel announces both Samson's and Jesus' birth, but the angel told Samson's parents that he would begin to save the Israelites, while the angel told Jesus' parents that He will save the Israelites. Samson filled the world with dead bodies, but Jesus filled the world with His body. Jesus did not come to defeat His enemies, but to save us all. Samson points the way to Christ.  Judges 13:5 states, "You will become pregnant and give birth to a son, and his hair must never be cut. For he will be dedicated to God as a Nazirite from birth. He will begin to rescue Israel from the Philistines." Samson had the purpose of being set apart for God, but that's not what happened in his life. Samson was repetitive in that he was used by the Lord but continued to go back to sin again and again despite the fact that he knew better. It is easy to sin, but hard to live for righteousness. We have never been tempted to be righteous when things don't go our way—we are always tempted by sin because we live in a fallen world. We need to ask God to use us for His will and His purposes instead of our own. We don't see the bigger picture, so we need to trust that God will answer our prayers with what we need. Any trials we have in our lives are just stepping points to get us to where we need to be.  Next, the guys talk about the theme of sight in Samson's story. Judges 17:6 states, "In those days Israel had no king; all the people did whatever seemed right in their own eyes." Everyone used their sight to determine what was right or wrong. Judges 14:1-3 states, "Samson went down to Timnah, and at Timnah he saw one of the daughters of the Philistines. Then he came up and told his father and mother, 'I saw one of the daughters of the Philistines at Timnah. Now get her for me as my wife.' But his father and mother said to him, 'Is there not a woman among the daughters of your relatives, or among all our people, that you must go to take a wife from the uncircumcised Philistines?
    4/25/2023
    44:14
  • Ep. 153 - John 3:16 and Why So Many Get It Wrong
    In today's episode, the guys discuss the most recognized Bible verse in the world: John 3:16. This verse states, "For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." This verse can be quoted by non-believers and can be seen everywhere you look, but it is one of the most misunderstood verses in the Bible. When we know Bible verses, we can either become so intimately familiar with it or know it so well that we gloss over its significance, and don't grasp what it really means. In order to understand this verse, we have to look at the context. In the verses prior to John 3:16, Jesus is having a conversation with Nicodemus, telling him that unless one is born again they cannot see the kingdom of God. Nicodemus was a Jew, leader, and teacher of the law, and heard this truth for the first time.  Next, the guys talk about how we misunderstand this verse in the way we approach it. In our hyper-individualistic culture, we read that God loved the world so much that He had to give His only Son to save us, but that is not the way it's meant to be read. This word "so" can actually be translated as "in this way." Instead, God loved the world in this way that He sent His only son. This is saying God's love is actionable and here is how He loved the world. This change of looking at the verse shifts it from a man-centered or a man-focused view, to instead look at what God did. It made no sense for God to save man because we all sin. God so loved the world not because He needed us, but because we needed and still need Him. People all over the world hear that they need to be saved, but never hear why they need to be saved. As Christians, we need to tell others why we need God and how He has changed our lives.  Lastly, the guys discuss how in Numbers 21:8, God's people escaped Egypt, but they were tired, grumbling, complaining, so God showed His wrath by sending a curse through poisonous snakes. Then the people repent, and God instructed Moses to construct a bronze serpent and instruct the people to look at it. In order that the Israelites may be saved, God makes them look at the very thing that was cursing them. This shows a distinct parallel to Jesus in that He who knew no sin became sin to save us. We must look at Jesus to be saved and just like the serpent was on a pole, Jesus was sacrificed on a cross. Christians also want to detach from the wrath of God because we want to view God as oozing with love, but that doesn't rightly paint God as the judge of the universe. We all deserve to go to hell because of our fallen nature, but God already paid the fine for us and reconciled the world to Himself. We can't have a God of love if we don't have a God of wrath. True love is sacrifici
    4/20/2023
    44:03

About The Living Waters Podcast

Enjoy the ride with this hilarious new Podcast as hosts (Ray Comfort, Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne, Mark Spence, and Oscar Navarro) and special guests explore the pressing questions of our day with sound theology and apologetics! We would love to hear from you. How has the podcast encouraged you? Are there any subjects you’d like the guys to cover or questions you’d like them to answer? Email us at [email protected] and you may hear your feedback and questions quoted on the next episode!
