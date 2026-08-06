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- What if your greatest struggle isn't your circumstances but your gratitude? Ray, E.Z., Mark, and Oscar begin by sharing the blessings they are most grateful for, from faithful family members to countless ordinary moments that reveal God's kindness. Their conversation quickly turns to the source of true gratitude, explaining that lasting thankfulness is rooted not in favorable circumstances but in God's unchanging promises and faithfulness. Rather than focusing on what is lacking, believers are called to recognize God's goodness in both the extraordinary and the seemingly insignificant moments of everyday life.
The guys then explore what Scripture teaches about gratitude, emphasizing that thankfulness is not merely a suggestion but a command for every believer. They discuss how God's sovereignty reshapes how Christians view suffering, reminding listeners that there is no panic in heaven, only the Lord accomplishing His perfect purposes. Whether facing hardship or abundance, believers can trust that God is using every circumstance to shape their character into the likeness of Christ. The conversation also challenges listeners to resist the constant pull of a culture built on discontentment and instead cultivate hearts satisfied in Christ alone.
From there, the discussion examines the dangers of ingratitude and the subtle idolatry that often fuels it. The guys explain that grumbling is more than a bad habit; it reveals a heart that has lost sight of God's goodness. They contrast the hopelessness of unbelief with the confidence Christians have through the gospel, encouraging believers to demonstrate their faith by responding to trials with thankfulness rather than complaint. True gratitude does not deny suffering but declares that God remains worthy of praise even in the midst of it. A thankful heart becomes a powerful testimony to the watching world that Christ is enough.
Finally, the guys offer practical encouragement for cultivating a life marked by gratitude. They remind listeners to anchor themselves in God's promises, fill their prayers with thanksgiving, and continually remember the salvation they have received through Christ. Rather than letting anxiety or dissatisfaction shape their perspective, believers are called to fix their eyes on eternity and on God's faithfulness. Ultimately, the conversation encourages Christians to become people whose gratitude shines brightly in a world marked by complaint, pointing others to the unchanging hope found in the Lord.
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Thanks for listening! If you’ve been helped by this podcast, we’d be grateful if you’d consider subscribing, sharing, and leaving us a comment and 5-star rating!
Visit the Living Waters website to learn more and to access helpful resources!
You can find helpful counseling resources at biblicalcounseling.com.
Check out The Evidence Study Bible and the Basic Training Course.
You can connect with us at podcast@livingwaters.com. We're thankful for your input!
Learn more about the hosts of this podcast.
Ray Comfort
Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne
Mark Spence
Oscar Navarro
- When depression settles over life, where should Christians turn? Ray, E.Z., Mark, and Oscar begin by addressing the reality of depression and discouragement, acknowledging that seasons of darkness touch every believer in different ways. Rather than treating depression as evidence of weak faith, they explain that Scripture honestly portrays the sorrow of God's people while continually pointing them back to His faithfulness. Though emotions often tell a different story, believers are reminded that God is working all things together for their good and that each day is another opportunity to know Him, serve Him, and trust His promises.
The conversation then explores the biblical understanding of depression, challenging common misconceptions about mental health. The guys explain that sorrow is often multifaceted, encompassing physical, emotional, relational, moral, and spiritual realities that should not be ignored. Looking to Christ as the Man of Sorrows and to countless examples throughout Scripture, they remind listeners that seasons of grief do not necessarily indicate personal sin or a lack of faith. Rather than seeking quick fixes, believers are encouraged to anchor themselves in God's truth, knowing that while suffering is part of life in a fallen world, it will not have the final word.
From there, the discussion turns to practical ways Christians can faithfully navigate seasons of depression. The guys encourage listeners to keep moving forward, one step at a time, to seek help from the body of Christ, and to embrace the ordinary means God has provided for their care. Exercise, rest, healthy routines, purposeful work, serving others, reading Scripture, and cultivating daily habits all become practical expressions of trusting the Lord rather than surrendering to despair. They also remind listeners that true identity is found in Christ, not in feelings or circumstances, and that lasting hope comes from being fully known and fully loved by God.
Finally, the guys address the important distinction between depression and suicidal thoughts, urging believers to respond with wisdom, compassion, and urgency when someone is in crisis. They emphasize asking difficult questions, helping loved ones find safety, and seeking professional care when necessary. Throughout the conversation, the gospel remains the foundation of hope, reminding believers that Christ has entered human suffering, conquered sin and death, and promises an eternal future in which sorrow will one day be no more.
Send us Fan Mail
Thanks for listening! If you’ve been helped by this podcast, we’d be grateful if you’d consider subscribing, sharing, and leaving us a comment and 5-star rating!
Visit the Living Waters website to learn more and to access helpful resources!
You can find helpful counseling resources at biblicalcounseling.com.
Check out The Evidence Study Bible and the Basic Training Course.
You can connect with us at podcast@livingwaters.com. We're thankful for your input!
Learn more about the hosts of this podcast.
Ray Comfort
Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne
Mark Spence
Oscar Navarro
- Being ashamed of the gospel is rarely about the gospel itself. Ray, E.Z., Mark, and Oscar examine why believers often shrink back from boldly identifying with Christ and how the fear of man quietly competes for the worship that belongs to God alone. The guys explain that shame is often rooted in idolatry, whether it is the desire for approval, the pursuit of success, or the fear
of rejection. When acceptance from others takes the throne of the heart, faithfulness to Christ becomes increasingly difficult. Yet the gospel frees believers from living for the opinions of man and calls them to treasure Christ above every earthly idol.
The guys emphasize that the world has always opposed God's truth, yet believers are still called to proclaim the gospel with compassion and courage. They reflect on faithful examples of Christians who patiently shared the gospel for years, reminding listeners that salvation belongs to the Lord and that no one is beyond His reach. Rather than letting fear silence them, believers are called to love people enough to speak the truth, trusting God to accomplish the work only He can do. Evangelism becomes an act of worship, flowing from gratitude for the grace believers have already received.
The guys also discuss how believers overcome shame by fixing their eyes on Christ rather than on themselves. When idols are removed from the heart and replaced with a greater affection for God, the fear of people begins to lose its grip. They explain that remembering the gospel, meditating on eternity, and growing in love for Christ naturally produce boldness. Just as the disciples counted it an honor to suffer for the name of Jesus, Christians today are called to see opposition as an opportunity to identify with their Savior. The more believers treasure Christ, the less intimidating the world's opinions become.
Finally, the guys offer practical encouragement to grow in confidence while sharing the gospel. Boldness develops through faithful obedience, regular study of Scripture, prayer, and consistent conversations with others. They encourage listeners not to wait until they have all the answers but to trust that God equips those who step forward faithfully. Even when believers struggle with fear or shame, Christ welcomes them with mercy and grace rather than condemnation. Ultimately, the guys remind listeners that the gospel is God's power for salvation, Christ is worthy of wholehearted devotion, and there is no greater privilege than making Him known to a world that desperately needs Him.
Send us Fan Mail
Thanks for listening! If you’ve been helped by this podcast, we’d be grateful if you’d consider subscribing, sharing, and leaving us a comment and 5-star rating!
Visit the Living Waters website to learn more and to access helpful resources!
You can find helpful counseling resources at biblicalcounseling.com.
Check out The Evidence Study Bible and the Basic Training Course.
You can connect with us at podcast@livingwaters.com. We're thankful for your input!
Learn more about the hosts of this podcast.
Ray Comfort
Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne
Mark Spence
Oscar Navarro
- When suffering suddenly interrupts life, where do believers find the strength to endure? Pastor Shane Idleman joins Ray and Mark to share his recent cancer diagnosis and the profound lessons God has taught him amid uncertainty, fear, and waiting. Rather than letting the diagnosis shake his faith, Shane explains how the Lord has drawn him into deeper dependence on His sovereignty, reminding him that God's grace is given one day at a time. The discussion explores how trials reveal what believers truly trust and why resting in God's character brings peace when the future feels uncertain.
The guys discuss difficult decisions that often accompany serious illness. Shane shares how he sought the Lord while weighing treatment options, emphasizing that believers should neither act out of fear nor place their hope in medicine itself. Instead, the guys encourage listeners to pursue wisdom, remembering that healing ultimately comes from God. Throughout the discussion, Shane returns to a simple truth that carried him through the diagnosis: God's sovereignty is the believer's sanity, providing stability even when circumstances remain unresolved.
Spiritual fruit often grows from suffering. Shane tells Ray and Mark how his diagnosis has deepened his compassion, reignited his preaching, and renewed his dependence on Christ in ways comfort never could. They discuss how affliction often becomes God's instrument to awaken His people, refine their faith, and produce lasting spiritual fruit. Shane also challenges the modern church to recover preaching marked by conviction and dependence on the Holy Spirit rather than by comfort and cultural approval. Rather than viewing suffering as evidence of God's absence, they encourage believers to see it as an opportunity to know Him more deeply and trust Him more fully.
Finally, the conversation turns to the hope found only in the gospel. The guys contrast the biblical gospel with the man-centered message often heard today, reminding listeners that Christ came first to save sinners from God's wrath before addressing life's temporary struggles. Everyone will one day face death, making repentance and faith infinitely more important than any earthly diagnosis. Whether facing cancer or any other trial, believers can rest in the promise of eternal life, while those who do not yet know Christ are urged to trust Him today. Ultimately, the episode reminds listeners that suffering may change life's circumstances, but it cannot overcome the hope found in Christ alone.
Send us Fan Mail
Thanks for listening! If you’ve been helped by this podcast, we’d be grateful if you’d consider subscribing, sharing, and leaving us a comment and 5-star rating!
Visit the Living Waters website to learn more and to access helpful resources!
You can find helpful counseling resources at biblicalcounseling.com.
Check out The Evidence Study Bible and the Basic Training Course.
You can connect with us at podcast@livingwaters.com. We're thankful for your input!
Learn more about the hosts of this podcast.
Ray Comfort
Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne
Mark Spence
Oscar Navarro
- A hardened heart rarely happens all at once but develops through small compromises that dull sensitivity to God. Ray, E.Z., Mark, and Oscar examine why believers must fight daily to remain tender toward the Lord. Sin is deceptive, and the guys explain that hardened hearts often form through neglected prayer, delayed obedience, and unconfessed sin rather than through dramatic rebellion. They emphasize the importance of staying teachable, receiving correction humbly, and seeking truth. A soft heart is not automatic but cultivated through repentance, dependence on God, and a willingness to let His Word expose what lies beneath the surface.
The guys explore the link between idolatry and spiritual hardness, explaining that every sin ultimately stems from worshiping something other than God. Whether it is pleasure, bitterness, self-pity, or even legalism, misplaced worship slowly turns the heart away from Christ. The guys warn that Christians can smuggle idols into their lives, even into acts of worship, while believing they remain in control. Idolatry is never passive, and over time it shapes affections, priorities, and responses to both God and others. The conversation highlights how even good things become dangerous when they take the place reserved for the Lord alone.
The discussion turns to the urgency of confession and repentance. The guys explain that delaying action on sin only strengthens its grip. They encourage believers to look past the messenger and focus on the truth presented, seeking out the small areas where correction may be warranted rather than immediately defending themselves. Self-pity often becomes fertile ground for bitterness and hardness, especially when people believe others owe them something. Instead, the guys encourage listeners to forgive quickly, walk in the light, and cultivate gratitude even amid trials. Repentance is presented not as punishment but as a gift that leads believers back into fellowship with God.
Finally, the guys discuss practical ways believers can guard their hearts and stay sensitive to the Spirit. Spiritual disciplines such as prayer, Scripture, fasting, discipleship, and intentional silence help keep the heart tender before the Lord. The fear of God, regular self-examination, and continual meditation on the gospel all help protect believers from drifting. Ultimately, the guys point listeners back to Christ, whose tender heart on the cross displayed perfect forgiveness and reminds believers that every battle against hardness finds its answer in the gospel.
Send us Fan Mail
Thanks for listening! If you’ve been helped by this podcast, we’d be grateful if you’d consider subscribing, sharing, and leaving us a comment and 5-star rating!
Visit the Living Waters website to learn more and to access helpful resources!
You can find helpful counseling resources at biblicalcounseling.com.
Check out The Evidence Study Bible and the Basic Training Course.
You can connect with us at podcast@livingwaters.com. We're thankful for your input!
Learn more about the hosts of this podcast.
Ray Comfort
Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne
Mark Spence
Oscar Navarro
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About The Living Waters Podcast
Enjoy the ride with this hilarious new Podcast as hosts (Ray Comfort, Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne, Mark Spence, and Oscar Navarro) and special guests explore the pressing questions of our day with sound theology and apologetics! We would love to hear from you. How has the podcast encouraged you? Are there any subjects you’d like the guys to cover or questions you’d like them to answer? Email us at Podcast@LivingWaters.com and you may hear your feedback and questions quoted on the next episode!Podcast website
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