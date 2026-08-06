Being ashamed of the gospel is rarely about the gospel itself. Ray, E.Z., Mark, and Oscar examine why believers often shrink back from boldly identifying with Christ and how the fear of man quietly competes for the worship that belongs to God alone. The guys explain that shame is often rooted in idolatry, whether it is the desire for approval, the pursuit of success, or the fear

of rejection. When acceptance from others takes the throne of the heart, faithfulness to Christ becomes increasingly difficult. Yet the gospel frees believers from living for the opinions of man and calls them to treasure Christ above every earthly idol.

The guys emphasize that the world has always opposed God's truth, yet believers are still called to proclaim the gospel with compassion and courage. They reflect on faithful examples of Christians who patiently shared the gospel for years, reminding listeners that salvation belongs to the Lord and that no one is beyond His reach. Rather than letting fear silence them, believers are called to love people enough to speak the truth, trusting God to accomplish the work only He can do. Evangelism becomes an act of worship, flowing from gratitude for the grace believers have already received.

The guys also discuss how believers overcome shame by fixing their eyes on Christ rather than on themselves. When idols are removed from the heart and replaced with a greater affection for God, the fear of people begins to lose its grip. They explain that remembering the gospel, meditating on eternity, and growing in love for Christ naturally produce boldness. Just as the disciples counted it an honor to suffer for the name of Jesus, Christians today are called to see opposition as an opportunity to identify with their Savior. The more believers treasure Christ, the less intimidating the world's opinions become.

Finally, the guys offer practical encouragement to grow in confidence while sharing the gospel. Boldness develops through faithful obedience, regular study of Scripture, prayer, and consistent conversations with others. They encourage listeners not to wait until they have all the answers but to trust that God equips those who step forward faithfully. Even when believers struggle with fear or shame, Christ welcomes them with mercy and grace rather than condemnation. Ultimately, the guys remind listeners that the gospel is God's power for salvation, Christ is worthy of wholehearted devotion, and there is no greater privilege than making Him known to a world that desperately needs Him.

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Visit the Living Waters website to learn more and to access helpful resources!

You can find helpful counseling resources at biblicalcounseling.com.

Check out The Evidence Study Bible and the Basic Training Course.



You can connect with us at podcast@livingwaters.com. We're thankful for your input!

Learn more about the hosts of this podcast.

Ray Comfort

Emeal (“E.Z.”) Zwayne

Mark Spence

Oscar Navarro