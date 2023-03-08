#37 What Do Mormons Believe about the Trinity, the Father… And His Wife? - Joe Heschmeyer

Modern LDS Mormon resources claim that Mormons are just another denomination of Christians, sharing a common belief in the Godhead (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) with Catholics and Protestants and Orthodox. But is that true? In this two-part series, Joe will take a closer look at what the LDS Church REALLY teaches about the Trinity, and about the Father, Son, and Spirit… as well as claims of other divine beings.