Joe examines the Baptist position that babies cannot be baptized, and how this clashes with the Old Covenant that they seem to accept.

Transcript:

Joe:

Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heshmeyer, and I want to share with you today an argument that is simple and effective at showing why Baptists are wrong, not only on baptism, but also on the Eucharist. The argument is straightforward enough that I think you can learn it very easily, but I want to get a little more into the weeds and prepare you for some background you might want to know or some arguments to expect in response an...