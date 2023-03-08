Shameless Popery is a witty, entertaining podcast that informs you about your Catholic faith and equips you to better explain Catholicism especially to Protesta...
#39 Mormon Founder Joseph Smith Lied about Polygamy - Joe Heschmeyer
One of the most controversial aspects of LDS (Mormon) theology is what it teaches about “plural marriage” or polygamy. But many times, non-Mormons make bad arguments against this teaching. So here are some arguments to NOT use, as well as three important dimensions to consider in discussing the doctrine.
8/24/2023
#38 What Mormons Believe about Worshiping Jesus, the Spirit… And Adam? - Joe Heschmeyer
Do Mormons worship Jesus? (And why does the LDS Church seem to contradict itself on this point?) Is Jesus YHWH in the Old Testament? And did Mormon prophets really teach that we should only worship Adam? Also… did Joseph Smith teach that there were two or three members of the Godhead? And what does all of this mean for the credibility of Mormonism today?
You are listening to Shameless Popery with Joe Heschmeyer, a production of Catholic Answers.
#37 What Do Mormons Believe about the Trinity, the Father… And His Wife? - Joe Heschmeyer
Modern LDS Mormon resources claim that Mormons are just another denomination of Christians, sharing a common belief in the Godhead (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) with Catholics and Protestants and Orthodox. But is that true? In this two-part series, Joe will take a closer look at what the LDS Church REALLY teaches about the Trinity, and about the Father, Son, and Spirit… as well as claims of other divine beings.
You’re listening to Shameless Popery with Joe Heschmeyer, a production of Catholic Answers.
#36 Are Mormons (And Protestants) Right about the “Great Apostasy”? - Joe Heschmeyer
The single BIGGEST doctrine to know for Catholic / LDS discussions is the so-called “Great Apostasy.” If LDS are right about it, it disproves the Catholic Church. But if Catholics are right about it, it disproves the LDS church. So what does Scripture and history say: did the Church founded by Jesus Christ really go into apostasy right away?
You are listening to Shameless Popery with Joe Heschmeyer, a production of Catholic Answers.
#35 How to Respond to Mormon Missionaries - Joe Heschmeyer
When LDS (Mormon) missionaries come to your door, how should you respond? And – no less important- how SHOULDN’T you respond? Here’s what we can learn from the Apostle Peter, Blaise Pascal, and St. Dominic on correcting Mormons “with advantage.”
You are listening to Shameless Popery with Joe Heschmeyer, a production of Catholic Answers.
