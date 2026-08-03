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204 episodes
- Joe examines the Baptist position that babies cannot be baptized, and how this clashes with the Old Covenant that they seem to accept.
Transcript:
Joe:
Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heshmeyer, and I want to share with you today an argument that is simple and effective at showing why Baptists are wrong, not only on baptism, but also on the Eucharist. The argument is straightforward enough that I think you can learn it very easily, but I want to get a little more into the weeds and prepare you for some background you might want to know or some arguments to expect in response an...
- Joe examines Protestant worries about overstating doctrine that is necessary for salvation, specifically Marian dogmas. On the surface it seems like a perfectly logical concern, but Joe takes the time to demonstrate why they are necessary.
Read Pope Pius XI’s encyclical on one of the Marian Dogmas here: https://www.papalencyclicals.net/pius11/p11verit.htm
Transcript:
Joe:
Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heshmeyer, and today I want to look at a particular objection to the church’s teachings about Mary, what are called the Marian dogmas that we often don’t talk ...
- Joe responds to the SSPX claims about Vatican II and it’s position on religious liberty, ecumenism and collegiality.
Transcript:
Joe:
Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heshmeyer and I want to address three alleged errors of Vatican II. Now last week I looked at some of the legitimate critiques made against the council. For example, some of the texts were ambiguous and heretics made use of some of those ambiguities in propagating false teaching. As I pointed out then, those critiques are largely true, but you can say the same thing about many councils and it doesn’t im...
- Joe answers some objections to Vatican II raised by the SSPX.
Transcript:
Joe :
Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heschmeyer and in response to my recent video about the SSPX consecrations, I mentioned that despite what you may have heard, the dispute between the Vatican and the Society of St. Pius X not a dispute about the Latin mass. It is about whether or not Vatican II teaches error. As I put it last time, they accused the Council of Teaching error or heresy on three issues, religious liberty, accumanism, and collegiality. There simply is not time right now to do a deep dive ...
- Joe breaks down the SSPX schism, the common arguments used to consecrate more bishops, and how the Church has historically handled these situations.
Transcript:
Joe:
Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heschmeyer, and I want to try to make sense of the current SSPX situation. The Vatican says that the bishops of the Society of St. Pius 10th and not only the bishops have just gone into schism. The Society of St. Pius 10th on the other hand says that they’re against schism and that they’re not actually in schism, even though the Pope says they are. So what’s going o...
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About Shameless Popery
Shameless Popery is a witty, entertaining podcast that informs you about your Catholic faith and equips you to better explain Catholicism especially to Protestant or atheist friends.Podcast website
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