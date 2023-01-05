Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bridgetown Church
In Portland as it is in Heaven. All teachings are available to stream and download at bridgetown.church. More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • Part 3: The Spirit Speaks through the Written Word, Pt. 2
    From the series "Hearing God: Listening to the Still, Small Voice of the Holy Spirit." Psalms 119v103-112. How do I hear God through the written Word? In the second of a two-part teaching on hearing God in Scripture, we explore the two-sided coin of both reading and being read by the Word, culminating in a Scripture reading practice to guide us as a church over the next year.
    5/1/2023
    52:43
  • Part 2: The Spirit Speaks through the Written Word, Pt. 1
    From the series "Hearing God: Listening to the Still, Small Voice of the Holy Spirit." 2 Timothy 3v16-17. What am I holding when I'm holding the Bible? In this first of a two-part teaching on hearing God through the written Word, we explore five metaphors for understanding the power of Scripture.
    4/24/2023
    47:33
  • Part 1: The Living Word
    From the series "Hearing God: Listening to the Still, Small Voice of the Holy Spirit." John 1v1-4, 14.
    4/17/2023
    38:28
  • Easter Sunday
    From the series "Various Teachings." Matthew 28v1-10.
    4/10/2023
    43:00
  • Part 6: The Body as a Living Sacrifice
    From the series "God & The Whole Person: Soul, Mind, & Body in His Image." Revelation 19v6-7.
    4/3/2023
    56:04

About Bridgetown Audio Podcast

In Portland as it is in Heaven. All teachings are available to stream and download at bridgetown.church.
