Genesis 27v6-10 with Tyler Staton



So much of our striving begins with the fear that God's blessing is something we have to earn, protect, or take for ourselves. Through the story of a fractured family, we are invited to let go of scarcity, trust the abundance of God's kingdom, and discover that his grace has always been a gift to receive, not a prize to grasp. Even in the midst of our failures, God remains relentless in blessing and redeeming his people.







Bridgetown.church/teaching