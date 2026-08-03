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Bridgetown Audio Podcast

Bridgetown Church
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Bridgetown Audio Podcast
Latest episode

567 episodes

  • Bridgetown Audio Podcast

    Stealing the Blessing

    08/03/2026 | 43 mins.
    Genesis 27v6-10 with Tyler Staton

    So much of our striving begins with the fear that God's blessing is something we have to earn, protect, or take for ourselves. Through the story of a fractured family, we are invited to let go of scarcity, trust the abundance of God's kingdom, and discover that his grace has always been a gift to receive, not a prize to grasp. Even in the midst of our failures, God remains relentless in blessing and redeeming his people.

     

    Bridgetown.church/teaching
  • Bridgetown Audio Podcast

    Esau, Jacob & The Birthright

    07/27/2026 | 44 mins.
    Genesis 25v19-26v14 with Christian Dawson

     

    What do you do when life feels out of your control? When desire keeps telling you to take what you want, and fear keeps telling you to protect what you have? Most of us listen. We grasp, we scheme, we self-protect. That's where we find Jacob, Esau, and Isaac, a family of grabbers and liars that God blesses anyway.

     

    bridgetown.church/teaching
  • Bridgetown Audio Podcast

    Isaac & Rebekah

    07/20/2026 | 38 mins.
    Genesis 24v1-11 with Joy Schlichter

    Through stories of witness, trust, and unexpected partnership, we are reminded that God's loyal love has always endured and that he continues to weave ordinary people into his work of making all things new. The invitation is to remember his faithfulness, trust his promises, and participate in the story he is still telling.

    Bridgetown.church/teaching
  • Bridgetown Audio Podcast

    The Sacrifice of Isaac

    07/13/2026 | 1h
    Genesis 22v1-19 with Tim Mackie

    What do we do with the good gifts in our lives when they become so precious that we cannot imagine living without them? Exploring one of Scripture's most challenging stories, we are invited to consider how surrender, loss, and trust can become the very places where God's mercy and resurrection meet us. What might God be inviting you to place back into his hands?

     

    Bridgetown.church/teaching
  • Bridgetown Audio Podcast

    Intercession

    07/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Genesis 18v16-33 with Gavin Bennett

    When confronted with injustice, suffering, and evil, it's easy to wonder what difference our prayers can make. God's invitation is not to bargain with him but to partner with him through intercession, trusting that his grace reaches into the darkest places and that our prayers can help bring his kingdom to earth.

     

    Bridgetown.church/teaching
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About Bridgetown Audio Podcast
In Portland as it is in Heaven. All teachings are available to stream and download at bridgetown.church.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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