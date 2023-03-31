Practicing the Way with John Mark Comer

The teachings of Jesus lead us to a better, fuller life. This was true in the ancient world where Jesus first taught, and it’s still true today. But what does i... More
Jesus on Anger | Gospel of Matthew
Is anger wrong? John Mark looks at Jesus's teaching on anger in the Sermon on the Mount, and argues that Jesus is teaching us to guard against nursing a grudge, harboring resentment, and partnering with contempt. Instead, Jesus offers a way forward: reaching out in love and a spirit of reconciliation. Key Scripture Passage: Matthew 5v21-26
4/28/2023
52:07
What Does Jesus Think About the Bible? | Gospel of Matthew
"The Bible is how the authority of Jesus is mediated to His apprentices." John Mark examines Jesus's teachings on the Scriptures in Matthew chapter five. He argues that Jesus not only views the Bible as trustworthy, authoritative, and good, but also sees Himself as the climax of the biblical narrative. Key Scripture Passage: Matthew 5v17-20
4/21/2023
43:42
Who is Actually Blessed? | Gospel of Matthew
Most people think of the Beatitudes as virtues, but what if that's not at all what Jesus was saying? John Mark looks at some of the ancient context around Jesus's opening of the Sermon on the Mount and argues that Jesus is not telling us virtues to aim for, but offering blessing to the downtrodden of the world in the midst of their pain. Key Scripture Passage: Matthew 5v1-10
4/14/2023
47:48
Origin Story | Gospel of Matthew
What can Jesus's origin story tell us about Him? John Mark explores Matthew's story of Jesus's conception and His calling to "save their people from their sins." He invites us to recognize where we need saving, healing, and rescue in our own lives. Key Scripture Passage: Matthew 1v18-2v23
4/7/2023
36:55
A Genealogy, Really? | Gospel of Matthew
"This genealogy isn't just a genealogy. It's an invitation to join the story of Jesus."John Mark explores the genealogy of Jesus found in Matthew and uncovers for us the hidden treasures of meaning found in this often-overlooked section.Key Scripture Passages: Matthew 1v1-17, Matthew 13v51-52
The teachings of Jesus lead us to a better, fuller life. This was true in the ancient world where Jesus first taught, and it’s still true today. But what does it mean to actually practice the way of Jesus in today’s complex, secular world? In this podcast by Practicing the Way, John Mark Comer responds to that important question through his teachings at Bridgetown Church in Portland, Oregon. Join us as John Mark provides practical insight on how you can be with Jesus, become like Him and do what He did wherever you are today.