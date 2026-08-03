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Practicing the Way with John Mark Comer
Practicing the Way
Latest episode
243 episodes
- What if faith is meant to be experienced, not just understood? In this conversation, John Mark and Dr. Sittser dive into the historical roots of Christian mysticism, a part of the Christian tradition that focuses on how we can know God through direct experience, not just intellectual understanding.
This podcast and its episodes are paid for by The Circle, our community of monthly givers. Special thanks for this episode goes to: Nina from Wrentham, Massachusetts; Eric from San Antonio, Texas; Beverly from Chico, California; Troy from Nashville, Tennessee; and Peter from Camas, Washington. Thank you all very much.
If you’d like to pay it forward and contribute toward future resources, you can learn more at practicingtheway.org/give.
- What if God is found as much in the ordinary as in the extraordinary? In this conversation, John Mark and Dr. Sittser take us into the days of the medieval church, highlighting the emphasis in that period on bridging the seen and unseen realms through architecture and the sacraments, showing how our faith can be enriched by the ordinary.
This podcast and its episodes are paid for by The Circle, our community of monthly givers. Special thanks for this episode goes to: Vilma from Vilnius, Lithuania; Danae from Temple, Texas; Eric from Fenton, Missouri; Mark from Gig Harbor, Washington; and Devin from New Braunfels, Texas. Thank you all very much.
If you’d like to pay it forward and contribute toward future resources, you can learn more at practicingtheway.org/give.
- How different can the church be and still be one? In this conversation, John Mark and Dr. Sittser discuss the development of Christianity in the East, highlighting its cultural diversity, historical divisions and what we can learn today despite the differences that marked that time.
This podcast and its episodes are paid for by The Circle, our community of monthly givers. Special thanks for this episode goes to: Allison from Grandville, Michigan; Savannah from San Clemente, California; Leah from Appleton, Wisconsin; Ruby from Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Hoyt from Quincy, Massachusetts. Thank you all very much.
If you’d like to pay it forward and contribute toward future resources, you can learn more at practicingtheway.org/give.
- How do you spend your time? In this conversation, John Mark and Dr. Sittser continue exploring the desert movement as it became more organized in monastic communities, and specifically how these communities related to one of humanity’s most valuable commodities: time.
This podcast and its episodes are paid for by The Circle, our community of monthly givers. Special thanks for this episode goes to: Aaron from Huntsville, Texas; Sheryl from Auburn, California; Jane from Oxford, Oxfordshire; Eleanor from Eugene, Oregon; and Alexandra from Atlanta, Georgia. Thank you all very much.
If you’d like to pay it forward and contribute toward future resources, you can learn more at practicingtheway.org/give.
- How far will we go to discover God more deeply? In this conversation, John Mark and Dr. Gerald Sittser take us into the desert movement of church history and explore how the desert fathers and mothers embraced hardship in pursuit of a deeper life with God.
This podcast and its episodes are paid for by The Circle, our community of monthly givers. Special thanks for this episode goes to: Lori from Cleves, Ohio; Karen from Tulare, California; Thomas from Bow, New Hampshire; Lillian from Sussex, Wisconsin; and Caitlin from Wake Forest, North Carolina. Thank you all so much!
If you’d like to pay it forward and contribute toward future resources, you can learn more at practicingtheway.org/give.
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About Practicing the Way with John Mark Comer
The way of Jesus leads us to a deeper, fuller life. This was true in the ancient world where Jesus first lived and taught, and it’s still true today. But what does it mean to actually practice the way of Jesus in today’s complex, secular world? In this podcast, join John Mark Comer and other guides as they explore this important question through practical teachings and conversations. At Practicing the Way, we are here to help you journey to a deeper life with God.Discover more of our resources and take your next step at practicingtheway.orgPodcast website
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