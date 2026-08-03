Practicing the Way with John Mark Comer

What if God is found as much in the ordinary as in the extraordinary? In this conversation, John Mark and Dr. Sittser take us into the days of the medieval church, highlighting the emphasis in that period on bridging the seen and unseen realms through architecture and the sacraments, showing how our faith can be enriched by the ordinary.

This podcast and its episodes are paid for by The Circle, our community of monthly givers. Special thanks for this episode goes to: Vilma from Vilnius, Lithuania; Danae from Temple, Texas; Eric from Fenton, Missouri; Mark from Gig Harbor, Washington; and Devin from New Braunfels, Texas. Thank you all very much.

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