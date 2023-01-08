The Savior is calling on women to shine His Light in our homes, congregations, and communities. In each episode of Magnify the podcast, we will explore what it ...
Let's Prepare for Peace with Brooke Walker
What are you preparing for right now? A trip? Dinner? Getting your crew ready to go back to school? Well, in this episode, we’re talking about how to prepare for something a whole lot more fun. We’re talking about how you can prepare spiritually and physically to receive more peace.
"One of our Heavenly Father's shining characteristics is that He is a peacemaker."
Discussing three ways to prepare for peace is today's guest Brooke Walker. Brooke is the host of Family Rules on BYUtv and if you live in Utah, you know her as the host of Studio 5.
Top takeaways from this episode:
Brooke shares how there are physical and spiritual ways to prepare yourself for peace. Her three ways are:
Read the book: Physical action: We have to do the work! No shortcuts, no hacks. Lean in. Embrace the effort. Celebrate the effort!Spiritual action: Literal meaning of the phrase here, we need to be in the scriptures.
Carve out white space:Physical action: When our physical surroundings reflect the lives we want to live, we are able to be more in touch with our internal feelings. Clear out a space--even if it's just a chair in your home--that feels like a place where you can connect with the Spirit.
Spiritual action: See out the quiet and solace of the temple, a literal white space for you to attend. If your life is too busy for that to be a regular event, take the time to be quiet and still.
Anticipate it:Physical action: Look for it all around you and pay attention to what you want to be more of a focus in your life. You will see more of it when you look for it.Spiritual action: Trust that God will fill you with peace. He is a God of peace and it is one of his greatest strengths.
Small and simple action: Take the time to implement these three principles into your life this week. Read even just a little of the Book of Mormon each day to "read the book." Perhaps make your bed every morning as a practice of "carving out white space." Look for Heavenly Father's signs that he is sending you peace and know that it is coming.
8/22/2023
28:10
Compassion Is for Everyone with Cali Black
Compassion is a call to action. It helps us reach beyond comfort zones, friend circles, and ward boundaries to serve and love like Jesus would. As we've been studying peacemaking, one important part of that pursuit is that peacemaking takes work. It requires action on our part.
"People don't need my judgment; they need my compassion."
In this episode, Kathryn is joined by Cali Black. They discuss the action behind compassion and how that can bring more peace into our lives and the world.
Top takeaways:
The Guide to the Scriptures states that compassion literally means to suffer with. Perhaps we can't always suffer with others, but we can lead them to the Savior who knows how to suffer with us.
When we ask for compassion for others, we will find that we have more compassion for ourselves as well that the Lord grants us.
The Savior's example of having compassion with no distinction means that we should strive to have compassion for others, even those who we might disagree with.
Compassion can be noticed at a distance, and then it's our job to move closer to that person to help alleviate their suffering.
Small and simple challenge: For the next week, when you go to bed at night, think of someone you might have thought a judgment about or said something out loud. Instead, see if you can switch your thoughts into something compassionate for that person.
8/15/2023
33:04
Cheering For Peace with Tammy Uzelac Hall
Do you have a friend who can brighten your whole day because of how encouraging they are? Or perhaps you are that friend! Uplifting others is a Christlike attribute that brings so much peace to our lives, and it is one of the easiest things to do! It’s a gift we can give others regardless of our means or circumstances. So how do we make encouragement a part of our every day lives and lean on the Savior Jesus Christ as our biggest example?
"Build a foundation of encouragement in all your relationships."
President Russell M. Nelson said that "the best is yet to come for those who spend their lives building up others." We all want that best to be in our lives right now! Kathryn is joined by Tammy Uzelac Hall, a fellow podcaster and friend, and they discuss how they can build others through encouragement.
Top takeaways from this episode:
If we are in the habit of encouraging others, we will build a positive foundation for every relationship in our lives so that when disagreements might come, we can always fall back on that trust.
Heavenly Father is always encouraging us in our pursuits to try new adventures or leaps of faith.
The Lord was the ultimate example of encouragement, and he did it by service to others.
Encouragement isn't always vocal. You can bear one another's burdens by sitting with them or listening or sharing your experience in a way that might lift others.
Small and simple challenge: Find one person in your ward that you don't know and talk to them. Hear their story. That's how foundations get started and you can create that foundation of encouragement.
8/8/2023
32:42
The Power of Trying with Cristi Brazao
An important part of our Heavenly Father’s plan is that he doesn’t want us to simply do what is right, but he wants us to choose to follow him and his will for us. Showing up with a willingness to God is a level of faith that will lead us to more peace. When we do this, we can know, like Nephi, that the Lord will prepare a way for us to accomplish his purposes as we courageously say, “I will go and do.”
"Peace comes at the end of your rope. That's where you push through and prove yourself as a disciple of Jesus Christ."
Cristi Brazao joins Kathryn on this episode of Magnify to discuss how willingness is an important attribute of a peacemaker and how it can lead to more personal peace in our lives.
Top takeaways:
Heavenly Father will never force us to do anything because of our agency, but when we follow him, our return is everlasting peace.
When we are facing hard times, we can remember to go back to those moments where God has proved us and we can then remember to follow his will.
Accepting God's will for us helps us know that things will fall together.
The Lord will help us to hold on when we simply try to get back to his will.
Small and simple challenge: Write down the times where you've seen answers to prayers. Those will be your personal scriptures when you face times that you need to find more willingness to follow God.
8/1/2023
40:10
Changing the World Through Respect with Emily Snyder
The dictionary definition of respect is, “to consider someone worthy of high regard or esteem.” The scriptures tell us that God is no respecter of persons, so how do we look at all of his children as worthy, even with those who we may differ from? In his talk, Peacemakers Needed, President Nelson said, “we can literally change the world—one person and one interaction at a time, by modeling how to manage honest differences of opinion with mutual respect and dignified dialogue.”
"Human kindness has to be part of our comfort zones."
When we treat each other with respect despite our many differences it creates a ripple effect of peace. Emily Snyder joins the podcast again to discuss how the Lord respects us, and how we can respect others with that same human-kindness.
Top takeaways from this episode:
Respect is always earned, and never assumed. Treat people with the same respect you want to be treated with.
Success in this life is measured by the interactions we have with others, and not how much we have accomplished.
Self-respect comes from understanding our relationship with God and knowing that success is when we love him and ourselves.
We all want similar things, but we often come at those things from different angles. When we recognize we have Christ with us, we can easily navigate those differences.
God being no respecter of persons means that He sees us as our very favorite version of ourself.
Small and simple challenge: Throughout the week, as you are interacting with others, use the phrase "oh, they're human too" either verbally or in your head as you are dealing with others that you might need to find more respect for.
Join host Kathryn Davis and special guests every week for conversations that leave you filled, strengthened, and wanting to do good and be good.