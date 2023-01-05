Day 121 (2 Samuel 5, 1 Chronicles 11-12) - Year 5

SHOW NOTES: - All the info you need to START is on our website! Seriously, go there. - Join our PATREON community for bonus perks! - Get your TBR merch - Show credits FROM TODAY’S PODCAST: - Episode 111 - The Bible Recap - Deuteronomy 17:17 - 1 Samuel 16:18 - Pre order the TBR Book, Personal Sized, here! SOCIALS: The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter D-Group: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter TLC: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter D-GROUP: The Bible Recap is brought to you by D-Group - an international network of discipleship and accountability groups that meet weekly in homes and churches: Find or start one near you today! DISCLAIMER: The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.