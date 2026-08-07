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The Bible Recap

Tara-Leigh Cobble
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Bible Recap
Latest episode

1466 episodes

  • The Bible Recap

    Day 219 (Jeremiah 1-3) - Year 8

    08/07/2026 | 8 mins.
    FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
    - Video: Jeremiah Overview
    - TBR Deep Dive

    Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.

    SHOW NOTES:
    - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
    - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
    - Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
    - Learn more at our Start Page
    - Become a RECAPtain
    - Shop the TBR Store

    PARTNER MINISTRIES:
    D-Group International
    Israelux
    The God Shot
    TLC Writing & Speaking

    DISCLAIMER:
    The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
  • The Bible Recap

    Day 218 (Zephaniah 1-3) - Year 8

    08/06/2026 | 8 mins.
    FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
    - Video: Zephaniah Overview
    - Video: Jeremiah Overview
    - TBR Bookshelf Graphics - Finishers Page
    - Join the RECAPtains

    Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.

    SHOW NOTES:
    - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
    - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
    - Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
    - Learn more at our Start Page
    - Become a RECAPtain
    - Shop the TBR Store

    PARTNER MINISTRIES:
    D-Group International
    Israelux
    The God Shot
    TLC Writing & Speaking

    DISCLAIMER:
    The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
  • The Bible Recap

    Day 217 (2 Kings 22-23, 2 Chronicles 34-35) - Year 8

    08/05/2026 | 7 mins.
    FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
    - Video: Zephaniah Overview

    Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.

    SHOW NOTES:
    - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
    - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
    - Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
    - Learn more at our Start Page
    - Become a RECAPtain
    - Shop the TBR Store

    PARTNER MINISTRIES:
    D-Group International
    Israelux
    The God Shot
    TLC Writing & Speaking

    DISCLAIMER:
    The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
  • The Bible Recap

    Day 216 (Nahum 1-3) - Year 8

    08/04/2026 | 7 mins.
    FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
    - Video: Nahum Overview
    - The Bible Recap - Day 212
    - TBR Bookshelf Graphics - Finishers Page
    - D-Group International

    Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.

    SHOW NOTES:
    - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
    - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
    - Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
    - Learn more at our Start Page
    - Become a RECAPtain
    - Shop the TBR Store

    PARTNER MINISTRIES:
    D-Group International
    Israelux
    The God Shot
    TLC Writing & Speaking

    DISCLAIMER:
    The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
  • The Bible Recap

    Day 215 (2 Chronicles 32-33) - Year 8

    08/03/2026 | 6 mins.
    FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
    - The Bible Recap - Day 200
    - The Bible Recap - Day 205
    - Video: Nahum Overview
    - TBR Resource: How to identify idolatry in your heart

    Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.

    SHOW NOTES:
    - Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
    - Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
    - Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
    - Learn more at our Start Page
    - Become a RECAPtain
    - Shop the TBR Store

    PARTNER MINISTRIES:
    D-Group International
    Israelux
    The God Shot
    TLC Writing & Speaking

    DISCLAIMER:
    The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
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About The Bible Recap
Have you ever closed your Bible and thought, "What did I just read?" Maybe you've tried to read through the Bible but quit when it felt confusing or impersonal? The Bible Recap is here to help! The Bible Recap (TBR) follows a chronological Bible reading plan and is a short daily recap by creator and host, Tara-Leigh Cobble. She’ll highlight and summarize that day’s Bible reading in a casual, easy to understand way.
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