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1466 episodes
- FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
- Video: Jeremiah Overview
- TBR Deep Dive
Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.
SHOW NOTES:
- Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
- Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
- Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
- Learn more at our Start Page
- Become a RECAPtain
- Shop the TBR Store
PARTNER MINISTRIES:
D-Group International
Israelux
The God Shot
TLC Writing & Speaking
DISCLAIMER:
The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
- FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
- Video: Zephaniah Overview
- Video: Jeremiah Overview
- TBR Bookshelf Graphics - Finishers Page
- Join the RECAPtains
Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.
SHOW NOTES:
- Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
- Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
- Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
- Learn more at our Start Page
- Become a RECAPtain
- Shop the TBR Store
PARTNER MINISTRIES:
D-Group International
Israelux
The God Shot
TLC Writing & Speaking
DISCLAIMER:
The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
- FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
- Video: Zephaniah Overview
Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.
SHOW NOTES:
- Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
- Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
- Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
- Learn more at our Start Page
- Become a RECAPtain
- Shop the TBR Store
PARTNER MINISTRIES:
D-Group International
Israelux
The God Shot
TLC Writing & Speaking
DISCLAIMER:
The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
- FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
- Video: Nahum Overview
- The Bible Recap - Day 212
- TBR Bookshelf Graphics - Finishers Page
- D-Group International
Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.
SHOW NOTES:
- Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
- Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
- Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
- Learn more at our Start Page
- Become a RECAPtain
- Shop the TBR Store
PARTNER MINISTRIES:
D-Group International
Israelux
The God Shot
TLC Writing & Speaking
DISCLAIMER:
The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
- FROM TODAY’S RECAP:
- The Bible Recap - Day 200
- The Bible Recap - Day 205
- Video: Nahum Overview
- TBR Resource: How to identify idolatry in your heart
Note: We provide links to specific resources; this is not an endorsement of the entire website, author, organization, etc. Their views may not represent our own.
SHOW NOTES:
- Follow The Bible Recap: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
- Follow Tara-Leigh Cobble: Instagram
- Read/listen on the Bible App or Dwell App
- Learn more at our Start Page
- Become a RECAPtain
- Shop the TBR Store
PARTNER MINISTRIES:
D-Group International
Israelux
The God Shot
TLC Writing & Speaking
DISCLAIMER:
The Bible Recap, Tara-Leigh Cobble, and affiliates are not a church, pastor, spiritual authority, or counseling service. Listeners and viewers consume this content on a voluntary basis and assume all responsibility for the resulting consequences and impact.
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About The Bible Recap
Have you ever closed your Bible and thought, "What did I just read?" Maybe you've tried to read through the Bible but quit when it felt confusing or impersonal? The Bible Recap is here to help! The Bible Recap (TBR) follows a chronological Bible reading plan and is a short daily recap by creator and host, Tara-Leigh Cobble. She’ll highlight and summarize that day’s Bible reading in a casual, easy to understand way.Podcast website
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