  • Day 123 (Psalm 106-107) - Year 5
    SHOW NOTES:  - All the info you need to START is on our website! Seriously, go there. - Join our PATREON community for bonus perks! - Get your TBR merch - Show credits   FROM TODAY'S PODCAST:  Don't forget to subscribe!
    5/3/2023
    6:27
  • Day 122 (Psalm 133) - Year 5
    SHOW NOTES:  - All the info you need to START is on our website! Seriously, go there. - Join our PATREON community for bonus perks! - Get your TBR merch - Show credits   FROM TODAY'S PODCAST:  - Genesis 13:6 - Genesis 36:7 - Deuteronomy 28:8 - Join Patreon to receive additional perks!
    5/2/2023
    5:12
  • Day 121 (2 Samuel 5, 1 Chronicles 11-12) - Year 5
    SHOW NOTES:  - All the info you need to START is on our website! Seriously, go there. - Join our PATREON community for bonus perks! - Get your TBR merch - Show credits   FROM TODAY'S PODCAST:  - Episode 111 - The Bible Recap - Deuteronomy 17:17 - 1 Samuel 16:18 - Pre order the TBR Book, Personal Sized, here!
    5/1/2023
    7:00
  • April Reflections and Corrections - Year 5
    SHOW NOTES:  - All the info you need to START is on our website! Seriously, go there. - Join our PATREON community for bonus perks! - Get your TBR merch - Show credits - Win a trip to Israel! - Check out WayNation
    4/30/2023
    5:49
  • Day 120 (Psalm 102-104) - Year 5
    SHOW NOTES:  - All the info you need to START is on our website! Seriously, go there.  - Join our PATREON community for bonus perks! - Get your TBR merch - Show credits - Check out WayNation & WayFM   FROM TODAY'S PODCAST:  - Exodus 34:6-7 - Psalm 85 - Genesis 1-3 - Psalm 18:11 - Psalm 97:2 - 1 Kings 8:12 - FAQ
    4/30/2023
    6:51

About The Bible Recap

