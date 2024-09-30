Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in Life

Praying Our Anger

What are you going to do with the anger that comes when you face serious mistreatment, serious injustice? Modern readers expect the Psalms to give inspiration, so when they read the searing pain and anger in Psalm 137, they say, "What's this doing in the Bible?" But this passage, in spite of how disturbing it is, tells us some important things about how to handle our anger over mistreatment. Let's look at 1) the context of this psalm within the message of the Bible, 2) the three things the psalmist does with his anger, and 3) the three more things we can do with our anger on this side of the cross. This sermon was preached by Dr. Timothy Keller at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on April 28, 2002. Series: Psalms: Disciples of Grace. Scripture: Psalm 137:1-9.