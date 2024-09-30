Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in Life

On the weekend before I had surgery for thyroid cancer, I wrestled with this question: “How do you face troubles with peace?” I came to realize it’s not petitionary prayer that helps you face troubles.
Of course the Bible is filled with petition, where you go to God and make your needs known. And you should do that. But the ultimate and main way to handle the troubles of life is not just through petitionary prayer, but through worship.
Psalm 95 is the classic text about worship. It tells us almost everything we need to know: 1) what is worship? 2) why should we worship? and 3) how can we worship?
This sermon was preached by Dr. Timothy Keller at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on July 7, 2002. Series: Psalms: Disciples of Grace. Scripture: Psalm 95:1-11.
Contemplation
Adoration is a practical skill, one we need to engage in if we’re going to grow into the people God designed us to be.
Psalm 27 teaches us about individual, personal, contemplative adoration. And in the center of Psalm 27, it says, “one thing I ask, one thing I seek.” What is that one thing?
We learn three things from this psalm about this one thing: 1) why it’s so important, 2) what it is, and 3) how to do it.
This sermon was preached by Dr. Timothy Keller at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on June 2, 2002. Series: Psalms: Disciples of Grace. Scripture: Psalm 27:1-14.
Honey From the Rock
Psalm 81 tells us how to handle the wilderness times of life.
It tells us how to use various spiritual disciplines as practical skills in order to handle our times of suffering, our times of pain, our times of difficulty.
There are four things we learn here: 1) life is a wilderness, 2) there’s a rock in the wilderness, 3) there’s honey in the rock, and 4) there’s something else that I’ll tell you when we get to it.
This sermon was preached by Dr. Timothy Keller at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on May 19, 2002. Series: Psalms: Disciples of Grace. Scripture: Psalm 81.
Confession
When you know you’ve screwed up, when you know you’ve failed, how do you get up again in such a way that you have more joy and power than before?
There’s a secret basis of confession: it’s a secret only because most of us don’t know about it. And it’s a crucial missing piece in most people’s thinking.
Let’s look at what Psalm 32 says about 1) the need for confession, 2) the way of confession, and 3) the secret basis of confession.
This sermon was preached by Dr. Timothy Keller at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on May 12, 2002. Series: Psalms: Disciples of Grace. Scripture: Psalm 32:1-11.
Praying Our Anger
What are you going to do with the anger that comes when you face serious mistreatment, serious injustice?
Modern readers expect the Psalms to give inspiration, so when they read the searing pain and anger in Psalm 137, they say, “What’s this doing in the Bible?” But this passage, in spite of how disturbing it is, tells us some important things about how to handle our anger over mistreatment.
Let’s look at 1) the context of this psalm within the message of the Bible, 2) the three things the psalmist does with his anger, and 3) the three more things we can do with our anger on this side of the cross.
This sermon was preached by Dr. Timothy Keller at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on April 28, 2002. Series: Psalms: Disciples of Grace. Scripture: Psalm 137:1-9.
