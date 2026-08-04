Talking about money in church should not be awkward—especially when Scripture has so much to say about it. In this episode, we are removing the shame, fear, and defensiveness surrounding finances and returning the conversation to its proper foundation: our love for Jesus.

Beginning with the sacrificial generosity of the gospel, we explore how our spending, giving, working, and saving reveal what has captured our hearts. We'll break down the biblical differences between generosity, stewardship, and tithing; confront manipulative teachings about "sowing specific seeds"; and discuss why genuine giving should never come through pressure or compulsion.

We'll also examine the holiness of work, the danger of disguising idleness as spirituality, and the responsibility to faithfully develop whatever God has placed in our hands. Through the Parable of the Talents, we'll see that stewardship is deeply connected to how we view our Master—and that God is worthy of more than our leftovers.

Finally, we'll talk honestly about the tithe, the difference between obedience and generosity, and why Christians are called to become builders in the local church rather than merely beneficiaries of what others have sacrificed to build.

The question at the center of this episode is simple: Am I faithfully stewarding what God has placed in front of me?