Navigating the Christian lifestyle is beyond challenging, especially facing the obstacles of today’s world. Each week, we’ll be diving into topics of; how to ri... More
I Know a Friend who Knows a Friend.
We are children of Christ, but how should we treat one another? How can we unify better as a Church? What does it mean to love one another and to fish for men? In today’s episode, we will be discussing what it means to be a true disciple of Jesus Christ and how we should stay unified as brothers and sisters!
4/27/2023
55:43
Identity Crisis
What is my purpose? What is my calling? Who am I? What is my life going to look like? These are all questions we are going to face; we can find the answer in Christ! Because that we are made in His image, we immediately know that our identity stems from God.
4/11/2023
59:31
Faith Over Feelings
While emotions are a great indicator, they are not a reliable compass. Sometimes we can often pursue actions through feelings rather than through faith. In this episode, we will discussing how wisdom is an essential principle to excel in your faith. God wants to move through FAITH and not feelings!
3/28/2023
56:55
HELP! I CAN’T HEAR GOD!!!
HELP!! Can you not hear God? Does this season feel silent? Maybe God’s silence isn’t a bad thing, but just another way that He communicates! Today’s episode will be discussing the ways God speaks and how we can be more attentive to how He operates!
3/14/2023
1:11:26
Leg Day
How to find your strength in times of weakness! We must decrease so He can increase! In this episode; we will be talking about how Jesus wants to use our weakness as a platform to show His power. In our weakness, God is able to be God!
