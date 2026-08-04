Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
73 episodes
- Talking about money in church should not be awkward—especially when Scripture has so much to say about it. In this episode, we are removing the shame, fear, and defensiveness surrounding finances and returning the conversation to its proper foundation: our love for Jesus.
Beginning with the sacrificial generosity of the gospel, we explore how our spending, giving, working, and saving reveal what has captured our hearts. We'll break down the biblical differences between generosity, stewardship, and tithing; confront manipulative teachings about "sowing specific seeds"; and discuss why genuine giving should never come through pressure or compulsion.
We'll also examine the holiness of work, the danger of disguising idleness as spirituality, and the responsibility to faithfully develop whatever God has placed in our hands. Through the Parable of the Talents, we'll see that stewardship is deeply connected to how we view our Master—and that God is worthy of more than our leftovers.
Finally, we'll talk honestly about the tithe, the difference between obedience and generosity, and why Christians are called to become builders in the local church rather than merely beneficiaries of what others have sacrificed to build.
The question at the center of this episode is simple: Am I faithfully stewarding what God has placed in front of me?
- In this episode, Malik and I sit down for a real conversation about what it actually looks like to lead as young adults.
We talk about the weight of leadership, the reality of being Christian influencers, the pressure of being seen, and the difference between having a platform and having true responsibility. This is not a polished "we have it all figured out" conversation. It's honest, simple, and grounded in what God is teaching us about influence, humility, obedience, and leading well before you feel fully ready.
For every young leader, creator, minister, or believer trying to steward what God placed in their hands, this one is for you.
Support the show
- In this episode, we're talking about what it means to live fully alive in Jesus — not distracted, not numb, not ruled by fear, and not stuck in unbelief that better days are possible. Life is too short to spend it chasing temporary praise, burying your gifts, avoiding obedience, or letting distraction steal the joy that is found in God's presence.
This conversation is a call back to hope. Back to love. Back to awareness of the nearness of Jesus. From Martha being distracted, to Mary pouring out what others called "waste," to Lazarus walking out of the grave, we are reminded that Jesus is not only the resurrection — He is the life.
Pouring your life out for Jesus is never a waste. Even if people misunderstand it. Even if it costs you. Even if it looks foolish. The only wasted life is the one spent apart from Him.
So if you've been distracted, discouraged, fearful, or feeling like you've lost your joy — come home. There is fullness of joy in His presence, and there is still life to be lived faithfully.
Support the show
- In this deeply personal episode, I open up about receiving my diagnosis of OCD, anxiety, and depression, and the emotions that came with finally having language for a battle I had been carrying silently. As a Christian, I have wrestled with the tension between suffering and faithfulness: what it means to love God, trust God, and still be hurting. This is not a testimony of having everything figured out; it is a testimony of finding Jesus faithful in the middle of pain. I share the harm of a Christianity that dismisses real suffering, the freedom of recognizing that mental battles are not proof of spiritual failure, and the hope of believing in healing without demanding that it happen in only one specific way. Faith does not always look like being unbothered. Sometimes faithfulness is choosing to cling to Christ while your mind and emotions are weary. We do not follow an unwounded Savior, and we do not have to hide our wounds to prove we belong to Him.
Support the show
More Christianity podcasts
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Relatable with Allie Beth StuckeyChristianity, News, News Commentary, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About Saved Not Soft
Navigating the Christian lifestyle is beyond challenging, especially facing the obstacles of today's world. Each week, we'll be diving into topics of; how to rise up from culture, modeling Christ to others, theology, hot topics and much more! Buckle up with your host, Emy Moore; we're going on a fruitful journey!Podcast website
Listen to Saved Not Soft, Lakepointe Church with Josh Howerton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Saved Not Soft
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.