Chronologically Through the Bible in One Year

Rebekah Billings
Come along with me as I read through the Bible chronologically in one year. Each week consists of 5 podcasts to give you two days to catch up.
  • Week 52, Day 5
    Send us a textJob 40-42 Psalm 150 Revelation 22 Support the show
    --------  
    10:45
  • Week 52, Day 4
    Send us a textJob 37-39 Psalm 103 Revelation 21 Support the show
    --------  
    14:00
  • Week 52, Day 3
    Send us a textJob 34-36 Revelation 20 Support the show
    --------  
    9:40
  • Week 52, Day 2
    Send us a textJob 31-33 Psalm 102 Revelation 19 Support the show
    --------  
    14:10
  • Week 52, Day 1
    Send us a textJob 28-30 Revelation 18 Support the show
    --------  
    11:45

About Chronologically Through the Bible in One Year

Come along with me as I read through the Bible chronologically in one year. Each week consists of 5 podcasts to give you two days to catch up. If you'd like to follow along, I'm reading from the 1995 NASB. If you would like a companion guide to each week's reading, be sure to check out the podcast Holding Fast by Pastor Joel Nason. Each week he'll break down the reading and preview what's to come! Find me on social media here: facebook.com/artstillmatters or Instagram at instagram.com/matters_of_art. If you'd like to donate, check out my Venmo @a_matter_of_art. Happy reading!You can find the plan I used here! https://www.fivedaybiblereading.com/
