#276 Conceived in Rape, Adopted in Love: The Powerful Story of Ryan and Bethany Bomberger
Should Christians be okay with abortion only in the cases of incest or rape? Today’s guest is living proof that God can bring beauty, redemption, and healing in even the most dire circumstances. Ryan Bomberger was conceived in rape, but was adopted by loving Christian parents. Ryan is a passionate and courageous voice for the pro-life cause, and in today’s podcast he and his lovely wife Bethany bring clarity to what it means to be pro-life. Bethany shares her own story of choosing life, and how that led to meeting and marrying Ryan who are living testimonies of God’s grace, redemption, and faithfulness. Ryan also shares how he has been persecuted for his pro-life activism, even being denounced by Planned Parenthood. Don’t miss this powerful story! ------------------------------------------------------------------This video is sponsored by:FOUNDATION WORLDVIEWFoundation Worldview creates curriculum series that will empower your child to thinkBiblically in a deceptive world. Go to www.foundationworldview.com to get 10% off any Family License! Use my code: ALISASPERO NATURAL GOODSHelping you find where beauty and function meet through thoughtfully crafted, restorative recipes. Go to www.speronaturalgoods.com for more information.Use my code: ALISASEVEN WEEKS COFFEETaste the Coffee that is Saving Lives.Use the code, ALISA, to get 10% off! www.sevenweekscoffee.comGOOD RANCHERSGood Meat DeliveredSubscribe to any Good Ranchers and get a FREE THANKSGIVING HAM!Go to www.goodranchers.com/alisa for more information.Use my code: ALISALOGOSGo to logos.com/alisa to get 10% off on LOGOS Bible Software. The Logos Bible Study app contains a powerful Bible study and sermon prep platform that allows you to study Scripture and consult commentaries, devotionals, Bible dictionaries, and more—all from your computer, tablet, or phone.--------------------------------------------------------------------To Purchase the new CD, “Beauty from the Ash”, go to www.alisachilders.com/musicThere you can get the CD, backing tracks, string charts, rhythm charts and stems.Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/alisachildersTo order “Another Gospel”: www.alisachilders.com/another-gospel/To order “Live Your Truth": www.alisachilders.com/live-your-truth-and-other-lies/To order “The Deconstruction of Christianity”: https://alisachilders.com/the-deconstruction-of-christianity/For Alisa's Merch: https://alisachilders.creator-spring.comTo see what gear Alisa uses to record her podcast, go to:https://kit.co/alisachildersPotential Sponsors: https://alisachilders.com/sponsor-request-form/Product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.
--------
1:03:46
#275 Engaging Your Doubt Without Becoming Progressive
I recently received a question from someone hoping to minister to a friend who was raised Christian and had a great family. Lately, she's questioning the sexual ethic of her faith tradition. Her friend wonders if this is coming from progressive Christianity, but doesn’t know how to spot it. In today’s podcast, I do my best to help navigate the murky waters of what progressive Christianity is, and how Christians can engage their doubts and question their faith tradition without abandoning the historic Christian worldview.------------------------------------------------------------------This video is sponsored by:A'DEL NATURAL COSMETICSA family run business providing clean, high-end, natural, handcrafted, toxin free cosmetics.Go to www.adelnaturalcosmetics.com for more information.Use my code: ALISALOGOSGo to logos.com/alisa to get 10% off on LOGOS Bible Software. The Logos Bible Study app contains a powerful Bible study and sermon prep platform that allows you to study Scripture and consult commentaries, devotionals, Bible dictionaries, and more—all from your computer, tablet, or phone.--------------------------------------------------------------------To Purchase the new CD, “Beauty from the Ash”, go to www.alisachilders.com/musicThere you can get the CD, backing tracks, string charts, rhythm charts and stems.Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/alisachildersTo order “Another Gospel”: www.alisachilders.com/another-gospel/To order “Live Your Truth": www.alisachilders.com/live-your-truth-and-other-lies/To order “The Deconstruction of Christianity”: https://alisachilders.com/the-deconstruction-of-christianity/For Alisa's Merch: https://alisachilders.creator-spring.comTo see what gear Alisa uses to record her podcast, go to:https://kit.co/alisachildersPotential Sponsors: https://alisachilders.com/sponsor-request-form/Product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.
--------
27:15
#274 Navigating a Culture of Redefined Words, with Scott Allen
Have you noticed how words are being redefined? Words like "justice" have become weaponized and used to argue for abortion through the phrase "reproductive justice." Words like "authority" have been cast in a negative light, and words like "freedom," "truth," and "beauty" have all received modern makeovers that can leave us talking past each other. In today's podcast, Scott Allen highlights these key words and demonstrates their biblical understanding and then analyzes them in light of how they are now used in culture. ------------------------------------------------------------------This video is sponsored by:SPERO NATURAL GOODSHelping you find where beauty and function meet through thoughtfully crafted, restorative recipes. Go to www.speronaturalgoods.com for more information.Use my code: ALISAGOOD RANCHERSGood Meat DeliveredSubscribe to any Good Ranchers and get a FREE THANKSGIVING HAM!Go to www.goodranchers.com/alisa for more information.Use my code: ALISAFOUNDATION WORLDVIEWFoundation Worldview creates curriculum series that will empower your child to thinkBiblically in a deceptive world. Go to www.foundationworldview.com to get 10% off any Family License! Use my code: ALISASEVEN WEEKS COFFEETaste the Coffee that is Saving Lives.Use the code, ALISA, to get 10% off! www.sevenweekscoffee.comLOGOSGo to logos.com/alisa to get 10% off on LOGOS Bible Software. The Logos Bible Study app contains a powerful Bible study and sermon prep platform that allows you to study Scripture and consult commentaries, devotionals, Bible dictionaries, and more—all from your computer, tablet, or phone.--------------------------------------------------------------------To Purchase the new CD, “Beauty from the Ash”, go to www.alisachilders.com/musicThere you can get the CD, backing tracks, string charts, rhythm charts and stems.Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/alisachildersTo order “Another Gospel”: www.alisachilders.com/another-gospel/To order “Live Your Truth": www.alisachilders.com/live-your-truth-and-other-lies/To order “The Deconstruction of Christianity”: https://alisachilders.com/the-deconstruction-of-christianity/For Alisa's Merch: https://alisachilders.creator-spring.comTo see what gear Alisa uses to record her podcast, go to:https://kit.co/alisachildersPotential Sponsors: https://alisachilders.com/sponsor-request-form/Product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.
--------
1:04:04
#273 How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion, with Allie Beth Stuckey
Allie Beth Stuckey joins the podcast to talk about how progressive Christians exploit Christian compassion in areas like race, sexuality, immigration, transgenderism, marriage, abortion, and social justice. She also responds to a recent Christianity Today article which compared her to a nazi German soldier due to her stance on biblical issues.------------------------------------------------------------------This video is sponsored by:GOOD RANCHERSGood Meat DeliveredSubscribe to any Good Ranchers and get a FREE THANKSGIVING HAM!Go to www.goodranchers.com/alisa for more information.Use my code: ALISAFOUNDATION WORLDVIEWFoundation Worldview creates curriculum series that will empower your child to thinkBiblically in a deceptive world. Go to www.foundationworldview.com to get 10% off any Family License! Use my code: ALISASPERO NATURAL GOODSHelping you find where beauty and function meet through thoughtfully-crafted, restorative recipes. Go to www.speronaturalgoods.com for more information.Use my code: ALISALOGOSGo to logos.com/alisa to get 10% off on LOGOS Bible Software. The Logos Bible Study app contains a powerful Bible study and sermon prep platform that allows you to study Scripture and consult commentaries, devotionals, Bible dictionaries, and more—all from your computer, tablet, or phone.--------------------------------------------------------------------To Purchase the new CD, “Beauty from the Ash”, go to www.alisachilders.com/musicThere you can get the CD, backing tracks, string charts, rhythm charts and stems.Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/alisachildersTo order “Another Gospel”: www.alisachilders.com/another-gospel/To order “Live Your Truth": www.alisachilders.com/live-your-truth-and-other-lies/To order “The Deconstruction of Christianity”: https://alisachilders.com/the-deconstruction-of-christianity/For Alisa's Merch: https://alisachilders.creator-spring.comTo see what gear Alisa uses to record her podcast, go to:https://kit.co/alisachildersPotential Sponsors: https://alisachilders.com/sponsor-request-form/Product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.
--------
57:37
#272 My Church Hired a “Spiritual Director.” What Does This Mean?
In today’s podcast, Alisa answers questions about spiritual direction, contemplative prayer, and meditation. Are these practices biblical? She also answers questions about discerning red flags, and if a particular website is progressive or not.------------------------------------------------------------------This video is sponsored by:SEVEN WEEKS COFFEETaste the Coffee that is Saving Lives.Use the code, ALISA, to get 10% off. Bundle that with a subscription and get 25% off! www.sevenweekscoffee.comLOGOSGo to logos.com/alisa to get 10% off on LOGOS Bible Software. The Logos Bible Study app contains a powerful Bible study and sermon prep platform that allows you to study Scripture and consult commentaries, devotionals, Bible dictionaries, and more—all from your computer, tablet, or phone.--------------------------------------------------------------------To Purchase the new CD, “Beauty from the Ash”, go to www.alisachilders.com/musicThere you can get the CD, backing tracks, string charts, rhythm charts and stems.Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/alisachildersTo order “Another Gospel”: www.alisachilders.com/another-gospel/To order “Live Your Truth": www.alisachilders.com/live-your-truth-and-other-lies/To order “The Deconstruction of Christianity”: https://alisachilders.com/the-deconstruction-of-christianity/For Alisa's Merch: https://alisachilders.creator-spring.comTo see what gear Alisa uses to record her podcast, go to:https://kit.co/alisachildersPotential Sponsors: https://alisachilders.com/sponsor-request-form/Product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.