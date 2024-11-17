#276 Conceived in Rape, Adopted in Love: The Powerful Story of Ryan and Bethany Bomberger

Should Christians be okay with abortion only in the cases of incest or rape? Today’s guest is living proof that God can bring beauty, redemption, and healing in even the most dire circumstances. Ryan Bomberger was conceived in rape, but was adopted by loving Christian parents. Ryan is a passionate and courageous voice for the pro-life cause, and in today’s podcast he and his lovely wife Bethany bring clarity to what it means to be pro-life. Bethany shares her own story of choosing life, and how that led to meeting and marrying Ryan who are living testimonies of God’s grace, redemption, and faithfulness. Ryan also shares how he has been persecuted for his pro-life activism, even being denounced by Planned Parenthood. Don’t miss this powerful story! ------------------------------------------------------------------This video is sponsored by:FOUNDATION WORLDVIEWFoundation Worldview creates curriculum series that will empower your child to thinkBiblically in a deceptive world. Go to www.foundationworldview.com to get 10% off any Family License! Use my code: ALISASPERO NATURAL GOODSHelping you find where beauty and function meet through thoughtfully crafted, restorative recipes. Go to www.speronaturalgoods.com for more information.Use my code: ALISASEVEN WEEKS COFFEETaste the Coffee that is Saving Lives.Use the code, ALISA, to get 10% off! www.sevenweekscoffee.comGOOD RANCHERSGood Meat DeliveredSubscribe to any Good Ranchers and get a FREE THANKSGIVING HAM!Go to www.goodranchers.com/alisa for more information.Use my code: ALISALOGOSGo to logos.com/alisa to get 10% off on LOGOS Bible Software. The Logos Bible Study app contains a powerful Bible study and sermon prep platform that allows you to study Scripture and consult commentaries, devotionals, Bible dictionaries, and more—all from your computer, tablet, or phone.--------------------------------------------------------------------To Purchase the new CD, “Beauty from the Ash”, go to www.alisachilders.com/musicThere you can get the CD, backing tracks, string charts, rhythm charts and stems.Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/alisachildersTo order “Another Gospel”: www.alisachilders.com/another-gospel/To order “Live Your Truth": www.alisachilders.com/live-your-truth-and-other-lies/To order “The Deconstruction of Christianity”: https://alisachilders.com/the-deconstruction-of-christianity/For Alisa's Merch: https://alisachilders.creator-spring.comTo see what gear Alisa uses to record her podcast, go to:https://kit.co/alisachildersPotential Sponsors: https://alisachilders.com/sponsor-request-form/Product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.