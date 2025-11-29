In The Beginning: A Bible Story for the Girlies

In today’s episode, we’re talking about the moment in Numbers where a donkey had more sense, vision, and obedience than a fully grown man. We’re Numbers 21–24 . There’s snakes, battles, an angel, blessings and a God who is FAITHFUL even when Israel isn’t looking.Guest starring Job (Chp1 & Chp33) And Proverbs 3 Let’s get into today’s story!!!! Don’t forget to hit like and subscribe if we want more Bible Stories!!!LOVE YOU GUYS!!💗💗
Mean Girls: Edom’s daddy issues
Heyyyy guyyyysssss 😋 we’re back in Numbers 20… yes, AGAIN… but Part 2 because this chapter is a lot😭Today we’re watching some petty family drama spark back up — and just when you think Moses has suffered enough? it gets worse. It gets so much worse.We’ve got a bonus reading today 👀 but you gotta watch the episode to find out what book we jump into.LOVE YOU GUYS!!! LET’S GET INTO TODAY’S STORY!!!
When Moses Got In Trouble
Heyyyyy girl!!! (Ps this is PART 1 of us in Numbers 20🤭) Today we’re talking about one of the most debatable moments in the Bible — maybe even in culture. There’s A LOT to unpack. Why did Moses get in trouble? Was it really that deep? Let’s talk about itWe’re in Numbers 20 (and also 17 at some point) 💗
So You Think You Can Priest?????
Guys… NUMBERS CH 16!!!! We have our first official case of church hurt😭 Korah steps up to the altar to show us what he's got — and, well… mess around and find out...Numbers 16 is honestly one of the wildest chapters in the Old Testament, and I never get tired of talking about it. The ground is moving, the incense is burning, and the drama is UNREAL.Grab your Bibles!! TAKE A SEAT!! This one’s a doozyWe’re also in Jeremiah 29:11Proverbs 3:5-6Luke 9:23-24Matthew 26:39
Spy Kids: The One Where They Chickened Out
Twelve spies, one big group project, and way too much drama. Ever had God promise you something, but fear talked you out of it? That’s exactly what happens in Numbers 13–14 (With a Shoutout to Colossians 3 and Leviticus 18)GRAB YOUR BIBLE AND A SEAT MISS MAAM!!!💗
About In The Beginning: A Bible Story for the Girlies
“For whatever was written in former days was written for our instruction, that through endurance and through the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.”
-Romans 15:4
Maybe you’re here because you’re trying to find some encouragement to start reading the Bible; maybe you’re just curious; maybe you just wanted background noise. Either way, I’m so glad you’re here.
Now take a seat, girl because do I have a story for yoooouu.