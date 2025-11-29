In The Beginning: A Bible Story for the Girlies

So You Think You Can Priest?????

Guys… NUMBERS CH 16!!!! We have our first official case of church hurt😭 Korah steps up to the altar to show us what he's got — and, well… mess around and find out...Numbers 16 is honestly one of the wildest chapters in the Old Testament, and I never get tired of talking about it. The ground is moving, the incense is burning, and the drama is UNREAL.Grab your Bibles!! TAKE A SEAT!! This one’s a doozyWe’re also in Jeremiah 29:11Proverbs 3:5-6Luke 9:23-24Matthew 26:39