Faith comes by hearing. Join Emma Mae McDaniel on the Have You Heard? podcast! Emma will be sharing messages straight from Scripture and having fun conversation... More
Answering DMs
Emma Mae is joined by her husband, Josh McDaniel, and they are answering questions sent in by you! In this down to earth conversation, they talk about how there is beauty to be found in boredom, how it’s okay to not be where you thought you would be, and how surrendering to God is worth it. By going to God’s Word and sharing lessons they are learning, Josh and Emma Mae bring so much encouragement in this episode
5/3/2023
25:47
My Heart Behind the Collection
Emma Mae is so excited to share the inspiration behind each design for the spring release of the Emma Mae Collection! In this episode, she shares that Christ is our example of kindness, that God is our caring provider who can be trusted, and that God is glorified through the fruit we bear as disciples of Christ. Emma Mae talks about her prayer for this collection and is so excited to see how these items, and the messages behind them, will bless each of you.
https://www.emmamaemcdaniel.com/shop - Shop my spring collection!
4/26/2023
13:59
Porn in Marriage
Welcome to part 2 of this conversation! Emma Mae is joined by her husband, Josh McDaniel, and her uncle, Josh Keene, who is a licensed marriage and family counselor. Pornography has a major relational impact that gives a foothold to the lies of the enemy and can create great division in a marriage. Emma Mae and her guests give wisdom regarding what to do when your spouse or significant other comes forward about pornography. They discuss the importance of accountability and give resources to help you on your journey of freedom and healing. The power of the Gospel brings so much hope and encouragement through this conversation and we pray it meets you right where you are today.
4/19/2023
38:50
Porn Addiction
Emma Mae is joined by her husband, Josh McDaniel, and her uncle, Josh Keene, who is a licensed marriage and family counselor. Statistics show that most of us have watched or are addicted to pornography. Emma Mae and her guests discuss the root causes of this problem and how we walk in freedom one step at a time.
4/12/2023
43:02
Long Distance Dating
Emma Mae is joined by her dear friend, Haley Apon, to talk about dating long distance. Haley shares how her and her husband met and chose to date even though it meant many FaceTime calls and road-trips to see one another. From talking about the fear of stepping into the unknown and unexpected to talking about practical ways to invest in a long distance relationship, this conversation is so encouraging and insightful! Haley shares how her relationship with God grew through this journey and gives advice to the person entering this long distance journey too. No matter where you are at today, this episode will surely be an encouragement to not be afraid of healthy risks and trust the Lord where He leads.
