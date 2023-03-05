Long Distance Dating

Emma Mae is joined by her dear friend, Haley Apon, to talk about dating long distance. Haley shares how her and her husband met and chose to date even though it meant many FaceTime calls and road-trips to see one another. From talking about the fear of stepping into the unknown and unexpected to talking about practical ways to invest in a long distance relationship, this conversation is so encouraging and insightful! Haley shares how her relationship with God grew through this journey and gives advice to the person entering this long distance journey too. No matter where you are at today, this episode will surely be an encouragement to not be afraid of healthy risks and trust the Lord where He leads.