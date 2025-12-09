From Paris Opera to Body Art: Grace, Purpose, and the Art of Being the Muse

Join us for an inspiring conversation with Laetitia Bouffard Roupe, the internationally awarded model, movement artist, and published muse whose life is a testament to maximizing gifts for a higher purpose.Trained at the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet School and a former performer with Cirque du Soleil, Laetitia shares her unique love for making body art. She breaks down how she channels grace, precision, and theatrical depth into every frame, bridging fine art, photography, and dance.Laetitia reveals the secrets behind her six-figure creative career, built on independence and authenticity, and discusses how she has been able to travel to over 87 countries, publish five fine art photo books, and be immortalized in bronze sculpture.Tune in to discover how to find your own purpose in movement and learn to view your body as the ultimate canvas for timeless storytelling.You can connect with Laetitia on her website: https://laetitiamodel.com/ for her art, media and tour dates.