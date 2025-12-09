In this powerful conversation, Success Habit Coach and Holistic Mentor Edit B Kiss joins me to break down what it really takes to engineer your peace—intentionally, consistently, and from the inside out.We talk about calming the running mind, overcoming insomnia, raising your frequency, and filling the emotional void that keeps so many people stuck. Edit shares her 30-Day Peace Framework to help you realign with your true self, build habits that support your healing, and reinvent your life with clarity and purpose.If you’re tired of chaos, burnout, or constant overthinking, this episode gives you the practical steps and the spiritual structure to fix it—starting today.Support the show: https://ko-fi.com/keepingitrealonpurpose Watch, listen, and subscribe: https://linktr.ee/keepingitrealonpurpose#HealingJourney #HolisticHealing #InnerPeace #TraumaRecovery #FrequencyHealing #MindBodyAlignment #StressReliefTools #EmotionalWellness #SpiritualGrowth #ReinventYourLife #InnerCalm #HealingTools #PersonalGrowth #SelfReinvention #PeacePractice #MindsetShift #KeepingItRealOnPurpose
--------
20:52
--------
20:52
Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Write Authentic Fiction
Do you ever look at a finished manuscript and secretly fear you’re not a "real" writer, despite the evidence?I am joining The School of Fiction with host Matt Posner as I share some ways to tackle the most paralyzing fear for creatives: Imposter Syndrome in the Fiction Writer. Edna White, joins a panel of writers across diverse genres to discuss this universal struggle.We dive deep into:The Internal Critic: Why writers—especially those just starting or switching genres—feel unoriginal or fear public judgment.The Paralysis of Perfectionism: How the Imposter Cycle leads to writer's block and procrastination.Actionable Strategies: Practical, genre-agnostic tools for shifting self-perception, separating facts from feelings, and showing up at the page with confidence.If you struggle with the doubt that prevents you from finishing your novel or hitting "publish," this conversation offers the validation and strategies you need to reclaim your power as a storyteller.#ImposterSyndrome #FictionWriter #WritersBlock #WritingConfidence #CreativeDoubt #WritersLife #StorytellingTips #Authorpreneur #WritingCommunity #OvercomingFearSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/keeping-it-real-on-purpose3913/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:31:01
--------
1:31:01
Unlock Your Blueprint: A Conscious Revolution with Human Design
Are you chasing a version of success that leaves you feeling empty? Have you ever felt like there's a deeper purpose you're meant to live, but you're not sure how to access it?This week, we sit down with Becky Cohen, the brilliant founder of The Conscious Revolution. As a Human Design expert, Transformation Coach, and Intuitive Business Strategist, Becky guides purpose-driven entrepreneurs and seekers to unlock their authentic selves.After 15 years in the corporate world left her unfulfilled, Becky discovered Human Design and it changed everything. She now uses it as a blueprint to help others align with their unique energy, find clear direction, and transform their lives and businesses from the inside out.In this powerful conversation, we explore:Becky's personal journey from corporate burnout to creating The Conscious Revolution.What Human Design is and how it can serve as a practical guide for authentic living.How to identify and embrace your unique gifts to build a meaningful and impactful career.The art of blending spiritual insight with grounded business strategy to create sustainable success.Navigating purpose cycles and identity shifts with grace and confidence.If you're ready to stop chasing and start aligning, this episode is your permission slip to remember who you truly are and build a life that reflects it.Connect with Becky Cohen:Instagram: @theconsciousrevolution_LinkedIn: Becky CohenFacebook: Becky CohenConsider Donating to us https://ko-fi.com/keepingitrealonpurpose?ref=onboarding_email_founderwelcomeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/keeping-it-real-on-purpose3913/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
32:12
--------
32:12
From Paris Opera to Body Art: Grace, Purpose, and the Art of Being the Muse
Join us for an inspiring conversation with Laetitia Bouffard Roupe, the internationally awarded model, movement artist, and published muse whose life is a testament to maximizing gifts for a higher purpose.Trained at the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet School and a former performer with Cirque du Soleil, Laetitia shares her unique love for making body art. She breaks down how she channels grace, precision, and theatrical depth into every frame, bridging fine art, photography, and dance.Laetitia reveals the secrets behind her six-figure creative career, built on independence and authenticity, and discusses how she has been able to travel to over 87 countries, publish five fine art photo books, and be immortalized in bronze sculpture.Tune in to discover how to find your own purpose in movement and learn to view your body as the ultimate canvas for timeless storytelling.You can connect with Laetitia on her website: https://laetitiamodel.com/ for her art, media and tour dates. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/keeping-it-real-on-purpose3913/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
22:18
--------
22:18
Emotional Quicksand: Escaping Cycles of Inaction
Do you ever feel stuck, like you're sinking in a quicksand of tasks you never start or finish? That nagging feeling of knowing what you should do, but just... not doing it? In this episode, we're not just talking about procrastination, we're diving deep into the emotional quicksand that keeps you trapped in cycles of inaction, and how to finally break free.Support this podcast at — https://ko-fi.com/keepingitrealonpurpose
Turning life's pain into Purpose, one real story at a time. We bring authors to the mic to drop the lessons and tools behind their stories — tackling real-life Struggles, Mindsets, Mastery and Money moves for growth that actually work. Raw. Relevant. Real.Work With Edna J. White Coaching, consulting, speaking, and Breakthrough Sessions: EdnaJWhite.comStay Connected Join the mailing list for updates, events, and weekly resources: EdnaJWhite.com/connectSupport the Show Ko-Fi: ko-fi.com/keepingitrealonpurpose Patreon: patreon.com/c/moreinlife/membershipMembership & Community YouTube Membership: youtube.com/@keeping-it-real-on-purpose/membershipResources and Links All links: linktr.ee/keepingitrealonpurpose Books: amazon.com/stores/Edna%20J%20White/author/B00HBJF5GM