This episode shares with you some helpful revelations that I have made during some recent life challenges. It will explain 3 practical practices that you can begin to integrate into your life TODAY to help you LiveItAllBetter! Let's dive in...
--------
18:49
Episode:54 The Problem With Resistance
This episode explores how sitting in resistance is problematic not only on a personal level, but how it negatively affects those around us and the collective at large. Let's dive in...
--------
23:56
Episode:53 Why We Self-Sabotage
In this episode, I explain how our brains are wired to choose the familiar even if we know that it isn't in our best interest. I will also bring light to what we can do to change that pattern.Let's dive in...
--------
12:05
Episode:52 4 Truths That Changed My Life
Here are 4 truths that drastically changed the way that I experience my precious life. I explain how connecting to these truths allows us to weave them into our daily living. The byproduct of this embodiment is living a life with more ease, understanding & compassion for ourselves and others. This higher frequency is what the collective needs to heal. Let's dive in...
--------
12:55
Episode:51 Stepping out of blame
If you keep blaming a person or situation for your dissatisfaction, you are powerless. This episode talks about how we can begin reclaiming our power by making the conscious and intentional choice to step out of blame. This doesn't necessarily mean that the person or situation isn't responsible for the dissatisfaction, it just means that you are choosing to experience you precious life differently from here on in. Let's dive in...
A podcast to help you learn how to have a high regard for your own well-being & happiness. Learning how to embrace ourselves first is the key that unlocks our full potential. Follow along for weekly tips and strategies curated to help you connect back to your true essence, heal the relationship with yourself and ultimately LiveItAllBetter!