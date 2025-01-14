Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationHealing + Human Potential
Listen to Healing + Human Potential in the App
Listen to Healing + Human Potential in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Healing + Human Potential

Podcast Healing + Human Potential
Alyssa Nobriga
Welcome to The Healing + Human Potential Podcast with Alyssa Nobriga — a place for you to discover the multi-dimensionality of what it means to be human. Over t...
EducationSelf-ImprovementReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • Unlock The Secret To Healing Illness with Zach Bush | EP 71
    What if emotional trauma is the hidden barrier to healing?   In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Zach Bush, a renowned physician and thought leader in holistic health, to explore the profound connection between life, death, and healing. We dive deep into the science of the microbiome, the root causes of chronic disease, and how emotional trauma disrupts the body’s ability to heal. Dr. Bush also shares moving insights from his work in hospice care, revealing the most common regrets people face at the end of their lives—and how we can learn from them now.   We discuss the impact of disconnection—whether from nature, our bodies, or the awareness of our true Selves—and how this separation fuels anxiety, disease, and burnout. Dr. Bush explains how restoring our connection to the natural world can heal the body, reduce stress, and awaken a deeper sense of purpose. He also unpacks the fascinating relationship between our biology and the soul, highlighting how quantum energy drives both life and transformation.   If you’re curious about how the mind, body, and spirit are interconnected, or if you’re looking for practical ways to cultivate health and wholeness, this episode offers invaluable insights.   ===   Join our ICF-Accredited Coach Certification Program, the Institute for Coaching Mastery, designed to help you become a highly skilled + confident coach at the top of your game, in any niche.   Whether you’re Brand New wanting to shortcut the learning curve, or you’re Experienced looking to back higher fees with real value, we offer trauma-informed Trainings + Tools, Live Coaching, and a Customizable 6-figure + Beyond Signature Roadmap to take your income + impact to the next level.   If you want to create lasting change in your life and feel confident in helping others do the same, while having a thriving business…   Click this link to Learn More + Apply Today: https://www.alyssanobriga.com/applynow ✨   ===   EPISODE TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 - Intro 02:26 - Experiences with Hospice Patients 05:43 - The Role of Soul and Biological Identity 09:07 - Cultural Perspectives on Death and Rebirth 18:14 - Regrets and Life Reflections 29:31 - Scientific Perspective on the Soul 47:38 - The Impact of Emotional Trauma 58:38 - The Role of Feelings vs. Emotions 1:10:48 - The Importance of Feeling Everything 1:19:40 - The Critical Mind and the Paradox of Transformation 1:25:06 - Reconnecting with Nature and the Role of Ion in Human Health   ===   GUEST LINKS Instagram: @zachbushmd Website: https://zachbushmd.com/   ===   Have you watched our previous episode with Anita Moorjani?   Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ll4Y0cqScFw   ==== Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - Disclaimer This podcast is presented solely for educational and entertainment purposes. It is not intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or any other qualified professional. We shall in no event be held liable to any party for any reason arising directly or indirectly for the use or interpretation of the information presented in this video. Copyright 2023, Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - All rights reserved. === Website: alyssanobriga.com Instagram: @alyssanobriga TikTok - @alyssanobriga Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6b5s2xbA2d3pETSvYBZ9YR Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healing-human-potential/id1705626495
    --------  
    1:32:54
  • Discover Your Brain’s Power: Tools for Better Focus, Sleep + Productivity | EP 70
    What if you could unlock the full potential of your brain and transform how you learn and remember? In this episode of The Healing & Human Potential Podcast, I sit down with Jim Kwik, a world-renowned brain coach, to explore how we can harness the power of our minds for better focus, memory, and personal growth. Jim shares his inspiring journey from struggling with a brain injury to becoming a global expert in optimizing brain performance.   We dive into practical tools like personalized learning based on brain types, the benefits of effective note-taking, and strategies for memory improvement. Jim introduces a simple framework using animal types to help you tailor your learning and communication style. We also discuss how actions like handwriting notes or practicing mindfulness can boost retention and engagement.   Jim also shares valuable tips on avoiding burnout, creating supportive environments, and building rituals for better sleep and mental energy. Whether it's managing your mental space or learning to be present, these tools can make a difference in daily life. Join us to discover how small shifts in mindset and methods can create big changes in your brain health and potential.   ===   Join our ICF-Accredited Coach Certification Program, the Institute for Coaching Mastery, designed to help you become a highly skilled + confident coach at the top of your game, in any niche.   Whether you’re Brand New wanting to shortcut the learning curve, or you’re Experienced looking to back higher fees with real value, we offer trauma-informed Trainings + Tools, Live Coaching, and a Customizable 6-figure + Beyond Signature Roadmap to take your income + impact to the next level.   If you want to create lasting change in your life and feel confident in helping others do the same, while having a thriving business…   Click this link to Learn More + Apply Today: https://www.alyssanobriga.com/applynow ✨   ===   EPISODE TIMESTAMPS:   00:00 - Intro 02:19 - Understanding Learning Styles and Personalized Learning 05:40 - Applying Brain Types in Real-Life Scenarios 14:27 - Note-Taking and Memory Techniques 20:23 - Improving Memory and Comprehension 29:01 - Burnout Prevention and Energy Management 33:55 - Creating an Optimal Learning Environment 42:59 - Procrastination and Limitless Motivation 51:21 - Applying the 3P's Formula in Daily Life   ===   GUEST LINKS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimkwik/ Website: https://jimkwik.com/   ===   Have you watched our previous episode with Mark Hyman?   Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/0hVBwVoSV5M   ==== Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - Disclaimer This podcast is presented solely for educational and entertainment purposes. It is not intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or any other qualified professional. We shall in no event be held liable to any party for any reason arising directly or indirectly for the use or interpretation of the information presented in this video. Copyright 2023, Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - All rights reserved. === Website: alyssanobriga.com Instagram: @alyssanobriga TikTok - @alyssanobriga Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6b5s2xbA2d3pETSvYBZ9YR Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healing-human-potential/id1705626495  
    --------  
    58:34
  • The Truth About Women’s Health + Mind Body Healing | EP 69
    What if the answers to your health challenges aren’t in a prescription but within yourself? In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Kelly Brogan, a holistic psychiatrist and New York Times bestselling author, to uncover the hidden truths about the pharmaceutical industry and its impact on women’s health. We dive deep into how modern medicine often separates the mind and body and what we lose by ignoring the profound connection between them.   Dr. Brogan shares her unique perspective on the intersection of physiological and psychological health, offering insights into how our emotions, beliefs, and even societal conditioning shape our physical experiences. From her own journey of healing to helping others embrace the wisdom of their bodies, she explains why psychosomatic factors are often the missing link in true wellness.   If you’ve ever felt disconnected from your body or frustrated with conventional approaches to health, this conversation invites you to explore a new perspective. We talk about embracing the mind-body connection, understanding the subconscious role of illness, and reclaiming your authority over your health.   ===   Join our ICF-Accredited Coach Certification Program, the Institute for Coaching Mastery, designed to help you become a highly skilled + confident coach at the top of your game, in any niche.   Whether you’re Brand New wanting to shortcut the learning curve, or you’re Experienced looking to back higher fees with real value, we offer trauma-informed Trainings + Tools, Live Coaching, and a Customizable 6-figure + Beyond Signature Roadmap to take your income + impact to the next level.   If you want to create lasting change in your life and feel confident in helping others do the same, while having a thriving business…   Click this link to Learn More + Apply Today: https://www.alyssanobriga.com/applynow ✨   ===   GUEST LINKS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellybroganmd/ Website: https://www.kellybroganmd.com/   ===   Have you watched our previous episode with Dan Stickler?   Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/EV3hHLBAJMg   ==== Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - Disclaimer This podcast is presented solely for educational and entertainment purposes. It is not intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or any other qualified professional. We shall in no event be held liable to any party for any reason arising directly or indirectly for the use or interpretation of the information presented in this video. Copyright 2023, Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - All rights reserved. === Website: alyssanobriga.com Instagram: @alyssanobriga TikTok - @alyssanobriga Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6b5s2xbA2d3pETSvYBZ9YR Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healing-human-potential/id1705626495
    --------  
    1:05:11
  • End of Year Ritual and New Year Intentions | EP 68
    Have you ever paused to reflect on your year before stepping into the next? In this episode, I share a simple 4-step ritual to help you celebrate your wins, learn from your challenges, and set clear intentions for the future.   We’ll walk through prompts to identify what you’re proud of, the lessons you want to remember, and what you’re grateful for. Then, we’ll focus on creating a vision for the year ahead, guided by a single word to keep you aligned and inspired.   This practice has been a game-changer for me, and I hope it helps you approach the new year with purpose and clarity. Whether you do it alone or with loved ones, it’s a meaningful way to start fresh. Let’s dive in together.   ===   Join our ICF-Accredited Coach Certification Program, the Institute for Coaching Mastery, designed to help you become a highly skilled + confident coach at the top of your game, in any niche.   Whether you’re Brand New wanting to shortcut the learning curve, or you’re Experienced looking to back higher fees with real value, we offer trauma-informed Trainings + Tools, Live Coaching, and a Customizable 6-figure + Beyond Signature Roadmap to take your income + impact to the next level.   If you want to create lasting change in your life and feel confident in helping others do the same, while having a thriving business…   Click this link to Learn More + Apply Today: https://www.alyssanobriga.com/applynow ✨   ===   EPISODE TIMESTAMPS:   0:00 Intro 1:22 What is the End of Year Ritual? 1:40 Why do this Ritual? 3:00 How Powerful A Shift In Mindset Can Be 3:24 How to Do This Ritual + Who to Do It With 3:54 Tips on Best Ways to Do the End-of-Year Ritual 4:39 Prompt #1 5:37 The Nourishment Barrior Explained 6:16 Prompt #2 7:27 Why You Should Focus on the Pattern, Not the Person 8:16 Alyssa's Personal Key Takeaways From This Year 12:00 Prompt #3 12:21 Reflection From The Past Year 13:31 Bonus Prompt 13:43 Switch Out Your Holiday Cards + Try Gratitude Cards Instead 14:22 Prompt #4 15:28 How To Show Up In the New Year 15:43 Finding Your Word of The Year 16:20 Alyssa's Words of the Year for 2023 + 2024 17:30 How to Make This Process Your Own 18:22 Conclusion   ===   Have you watched our previous episode with Erin Claire Jones?   Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/y3kGrvH8RLA   ==== Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - Disclaimer This podcast is presented solely for educational and entertainment purposes. It is not intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or any other qualified professional. We shall in no event be held liable to any party for any reason arising directly or indirectly for the use or interpretation of the information presented in this video. Copyright 2023, Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - All rights reserved. === Website: alyssanobriga.com Instagram: @alyssanobriga TikTok - @alyssanobriga Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6b5s2xbA2d3pETSvYBZ9YR Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healing-human-potential/id1705626495
    --------  
    19:56
  • How Attachment Styles Hold the Key to Emotional Freedom and Relationship Growth | EP 67
    What if understanding your attachment style could transform the way you connect with others?   In this episode, I sit down with Mark Groves, a Human Connection Specialist, to explore the deep connection between early life experiences, relational patterns, and the journey toward healthier relationships.   Mark breaks down the different attachment styles—anxious, avoidant, secure, and disorganized—showing how they shape our ability to navigate intimacy and trust. We discuss practical tools like mindfulness, somatic practices, and boundary-setting to help you move from old patterns to greater self-awareness and connection. Mark also shares insights into the link between self-worth and boundaries, emphasizing why they’re foundational to building authentic relationships.   Whether you’re navigating a challenging relationship, working on self-growth, or curious about creating deeper connections, this conversation offers actionable insights and empowering perspectives to help you thrive.   ===   Join our ICF-Accredited Coach Certification Program, the Institute for Coaching Mastery, designed to help you become a highly skilled + confident coach at the top of your game, in any niche.   Whether you’re Brand New wanting to shortcut the learning curve, or you’re Experienced looking to back higher fees with real value, we offer trauma-informed Trainings + Tools, Live Coaching, and a Customizable 6-figure + Beyond Signature Roadmap to take your income + impact to the next level.   If you want to create lasting change in your life and feel confident in helping others do the same, while having a thriving business…   Click this link to Learn More + Apply Today: https://www.alyssanobriga.com/applynow ✨   ===   GUEST LINKS   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/markgrovespodcast/# Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/createthelove/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@markgroves Website: https://markgroves.com/   ===   Have you watched our previous episode with Gay Hendricks?   Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/k7c15l426RE   ==== Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - Disclaimer This podcast is presented solely for educational and entertainment purposes. It is not intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or any other qualified professional. We shall in no event be held liable to any party for any reason arising directly or indirectly for the use or interpretation of the information presented in this video. Copyright 2023, Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - All rights reserved. === Website: alyssanobriga.com Instagram: @alyssanobriga TikTok - @alyssanobriga Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6b5s2xbA2d3pETSvYBZ9YR Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healing-human-potential/id1705626495
    --------  
    1:06:23

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Healing + Human Potential

Welcome to The Healing + Human Potential Podcast with Alyssa Nobriga — a place for you to discover the multi-dimensionality of what it means to be human. Over the past 20 years, I’ve trained thousands in my coaching methodology, leveraging my experience having worked as a licensed psychotherapist, and now I’m here to bring you all of the wisdom + insights I’ve learned over the years. So each week I’ll share life-changing tools to support you in awakening & manifesting your dream life, from the inside out. We’ll be exploring the intersection between ancient wisdom + modern everyday life, diving deep into the art of human potential through the lens of psychology, spirituality & coaching. Let’s let the magic unfold…
Podcast website

Listen to Healing + Human Potential, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/16/2025 - 9:33:21 AM