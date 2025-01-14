End of Year Ritual and New Year Intentions | EP 68

Have you ever paused to reflect on your year before stepping into the next? In this episode, I share a simple 4-step ritual to help you celebrate your wins, learn from your challenges, and set clear intentions for the future. We’ll walk through prompts to identify what you’re proud of, the lessons you want to remember, and what you’re grateful for. Then, we’ll focus on creating a vision for the year ahead, guided by a single word to keep you aligned and inspired. This practice has been a game-changer for me, and I hope it helps you approach the new year with purpose and clarity. Whether you do it alone or with loved ones, it’s a meaningful way to start fresh. Let’s dive in together. === Join our ICF-Accredited Coach Certification Program, the Institute for Coaching Mastery, designed to help you become a highly skilled + confident coach at the top of your game, in any niche. Whether you’re Brand New wanting to shortcut the learning curve, or you’re Experienced looking to back higher fees with real value, we offer trauma-informed Trainings + Tools, Live Coaching, and a Customizable 6-figure + Beyond Signature Roadmap to take your income + impact to the next level. If you want to create lasting change in your life and feel confident in helping others do the same, while having a thriving business… Click this link to Learn More + Apply Today: https://www.alyssanobriga.com/applynow ✨ === EPISODE TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 Intro 1:22 What is the End of Year Ritual? 1:40 Why do this Ritual? 3:00 How Powerful A Shift In Mindset Can Be 3:24 How to Do This Ritual + Who to Do It With 3:54 Tips on Best Ways to Do the End-of-Year Ritual 4:39 Prompt #1 5:37 The Nourishment Barrior Explained 6:16 Prompt #2 7:27 Why You Should Focus on the Pattern, Not the Person 8:16 Alyssa's Personal Key Takeaways From This Year 12:00 Prompt #3 12:21 Reflection From The Past Year 13:31 Bonus Prompt 13:43 Switch Out Your Holiday Cards + Try Gratitude Cards Instead 14:22 Prompt #4 15:28 How To Show Up In the New Year 15:43 Finding Your Word of The Year 16:20 Alyssa's Words of the Year for 2023 + 2024 17:30 How to Make This Process Your Own 18:22 Conclusion === Have you watched our previous episode with Erin Claire Jones? Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/y3kGrvH8RLA ==== Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - Disclaimer This podcast is presented solely for educational and entertainment purposes. It is not intended as a substitute for the advice of a physician, professional coach, psychotherapist, or any other qualified professional. We shall in no event be held liable to any party for any reason arising directly or indirectly for the use or interpretation of the information presented in this video. Copyright 2023, Alyssa Nobriga International, LLC - All rights reserved. === Website: alyssanobriga.com Instagram: @alyssanobriga TikTok - @alyssanobriga Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6b5s2xbA2d3pETSvYBZ9YR Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healing-human-potential/id1705626495