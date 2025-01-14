Unlock The Secret To Healing Illness with Zach Bush | EP 71
What if emotional trauma is the hidden barrier to healing? In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Zach Bush, a renowned physician and thought leader in holistic health, to explore the profound connection between life, death, and healing. We dive deep into the science of the microbiome, the root causes of chronic disease, and how emotional trauma disrupts the body's ability to heal. Dr. Bush also shares moving insights from his work in hospice care, revealing the most common regrets people face at the end of their lives—and how we can learn from them now. We discuss the impact of disconnection—whether from nature, our bodies, or the awareness of our true Selves—and how this separation fuels anxiety, disease, and burnout. Dr. Bush explains how restoring our connection to the natural world can heal the body, reduce stress, and awaken a deeper sense of purpose. He also unpacks the fascinating relationship between our biology and the soul, highlighting how quantum energy drives both life and transformation. If you're curious about how the mind, body, and spirit are interconnected, or if you're looking for practical ways to cultivate health and wholeness, this episode offers invaluable insights. === EPISODE TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 - Intro 02:26 - Experiences with Hospice Patients 05:43 - The Role of Soul and Biological Identity 09:07 - Cultural Perspectives on Death and Rebirth 18:14 - Regrets and Life Reflections 29:31 - Scientific Perspective on the Soul 47:38 - The Impact of Emotional Trauma 58:38 - The Role of Feelings vs. Emotions 1:10:48 - The Importance of Feeling Everything 1:19:40 - The Critical Mind and the Paradox of Transformation 1:25:06 - Reconnecting with Nature and the Role of Ion in Human Health === GUEST LINKS Instagram: @zachbushmd Website: https://zachbushmd.com/ === Have you watched our previous episode with Anita Moorjani? Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ll4Y0cqScFw ==== Website: alyssanobriga.com Instagram: @alyssanobriga TikTok - @alyssanobriga Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6b5s2xbA2d3pETSvYBZ9YR Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healing-human-potential/id1705626495