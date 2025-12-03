Sweet To The Soul with Ashley Hetherington

How To Overcome Laziness with Jesus: Become a Productive Woman of God
timestamps: 00:00 intro 1:09 bible study with me3:30 matcha recipe4:13 balancing hormones 6:47 morning workout7:23 weekly workout split 9:20 morning breakfast12:12 my pov on gossip13:24 modest fashionable outfit16:00 jesus freaks 16:12 get work done17:18 grocery haul 19:10 healthy dinner21:37 christian community
How To Know What God Wants You To Do
timestamps: 00:00 intro 1:09 bible study with me3:30 matcha recipe4:13 balancing hormones 6:47 morning workout7:23 weekly workout split 9:20 morning breakfast12:12 my pov on gossip13:24 modest fashionable outfit16:00 jesus freaks 16:12 get work done17:18 grocery haul 19:10 healthy dinner21:37 christian community
How To Deal With Loneliness and Find Christian Friends
Welcome to the Sweet To The Soul podcast! In this episode, we'll talk about how you can embrace solitude as a time to grow closer to God, let go of unfruitful friendships, make Jesus your best friend, and the importance of being intentional about finding and creating Christian community. I'll provide practical steps for hosting small groups, being vulnerable when meeting new people, and trusting that seasons of loneliness are temporary!timestamps: 00:00 Intro: Do You Feel Alone?00:19 My Journey from Loneliness to Godly Community01:39 Embracing the Season to Grow Closer to God04:16 Letting Go of Unfruitful Friendships08:13 Making Jesus Your Best Friend14:15 Finding & Committing to Christian Community17:36 Being the Friend You Want to Have19:54 Hosting Your Own Small Group20:50 The Power of Vulnerability23:35 A Lonely Season Won't Be Forever27:23 Conclusion & Prayer
Healthy Christian Habits You NEED To Exit Your Lukewarm Era
In this episode, I'll outline 7 practical steps to cultivate a disciplined lifestyle. I'll give you actionable advice, rooted in Scripture and science, that emphasizes consistency, proper planning, and leaning on the Holy Spirit for strength. This episode is aimed to help you grow closer to God and transform into the person He created you to be!timestamps: 00:00 Intro: How to Start Your Mornings01:25 Step 1: Focus on Your Identity in Christ04:15 Step 2: the 2-2-2 Rule06:53 Step 3: Steward Your Body as a Temple09:06 Step 4: Eat Well and Feel Good12:31 Step 5: Set Boundaries with Your Phone14:23 Step 6: Don't Neglect Rest17:09 Step 7: Planning Your Week18:46 Step 8: Surround Yourself with Godly Community22:08 Outro: Lean on the Holy Spirit for Strength
AI is not your Holy Spirit | Ashley Hetherington
Welcome to the Sweet to the Soul podcast! In this episode, I'll discuss how AI can be a useful tool for studying scripture, organizing tasks, and sparking creativity, but also how to set healthy boundaries so artificial intelligence won't replace relying on the Lord for guidance. You'll learn practical steps to maintain reliance on prayer, discernment, and the Holy Spirit while navigating a world heavily influenced by AI. AI can inform you, but only the Holy Spirit can transform you.Timestamps:00:00 Intro: Holy Spirit vs. AI01:05 My Journey with AI 01:30 AI Use: Stats & Concerns03:42 Benefits: How AI can Enhance Your Faith06:11 Drawbacks: The Dangers of Replacing God with AI09:53 AI in Relationships12:33 How To Seek God's Guidance With AI16:29 Steps for Healthy AI Use19:14 Conclusion & Prayer