Sweet To The Soul with Ashley Hetherington

  • How To Overcome Laziness with Jesus: Become a Productive Woman of God
    Want to grow closer to God and become who He created you to be? You can join my Holy 40 soft challenge here: ⁠https://ashleyhetherington.myflodesk.com/holy40soft⁠Hey friend! If you're new to my channel, my name is Ashley! I'm a writer, speaker, and founder of The Honey Scoop, where we help young women grow closer to God and reach their full potential in Him.
  • How To Know What God Wants You To Do
    Want to grow closer to God and become who He created you to be? You can join my Holy 40 soft challenge here: ⁠https://ashleyhetherington.myflodesk.com/holy40soft⁠Hey friend! If you're new to my channel, my name is Ashley! I'm a writer, speaker, and founder of The Honey Scoop, where we help young women grow closer to God and reach their full potential in Him.
  • How To Deal With Loneliness and Find Christian Friends
    Want to grow closer to God and become who He created you to be? You can join my Holy 40 soft challenge here: ⁠https://ashleyhetherington.myflodesk.com/holy40soft⁠Welcome to the Sweet To The Soul podcast! In this episode, we'll talk about how you can embrace solitude as a time to grow closer to God, let go of unfruitful friendships, make Jesus your best friend, and the importance of being intentional about finding and creating Christian community. I'll provide practical steps for hosting small groups, being vulnerable when meeting new people, and trusting that seasons of loneliness are temporary!Hey friend! If you're new to my channel, my name is Ashley! I'm a writer, speaker, and founder of The Honey Scoop, where we help young women grow closer to God and reach their full potential in Him. timestamps: 00:00 Intro: Do You Feel Alone?00:19 My Journey from Loneliness to Godly Community01:39 Embracing the Season to Grow Closer to God04:16 Letting Go of Unfruitful Friendships08:13 Making Jesus Your Best Friend14:15  Finding & Committing to Christian Community17:36 Being the Friend You Want to Have19:54 Hosting Your Own Small Group20:50 The Power of Vulnerability23:35 A Lonely Season Won't Be Forever27:23 Conclusion & Prayer 
  • Healthy Christian Habits You NEED To Exit Your Lukewarm Era
    Want to grow closer to God and become who He created you to be? You can join my Holy 40 soft challenge here: https://ashleyhetherington.myflodesk.com/holy40softIn this episode, I'll outline 7 practical steps to cultivate a disciplined lifestyle. I'll give you actionable advice, rooted in Scripture and science, that emphasizes consistency, proper planning, and leaning on the Holy Spirit for strength. This episode is aimed to help you grow closer to God and transform into the person He created you to be!Hey friend! If you're new to my channel, my name is Ashley! Welcome to the Sweet To The Soul Podcast.I'm a writer, speaker, and founder of The Honey Scoop, where we help young women grow closer to God and reach their full potential in Him. timestamps: 00:00 Intro:  How to Start Your Mornings01:25 Step 1: Focus on Your Identity in Christ04:15 Step 2: the 2-2-2 Rule06:53 Step 3: Steward Your Body as a Temple09:06 Step 4: Eat Well and Feel Good12:31 Step 5: Set Boundaries with Your Phone14:23 Step 6: Don't Neglect Rest17:09 Step 7: Planning Your Week18:46 Step 8: Surround Yourself with Godly Community22:08 Outro: Lean on the Holy Spirit for Strength
  • AI is not your Holy Spirit | Ashley Hetherington
    Want to grow closer to God and become who He created you to be? You can join my Holy 40 soft challenge here: https://ashleyhetherington.myflodesk.com/holy40softWelcome to the Sweet to the Soul podcast! In this episode, I'll discuss how AI can be a useful tool for studying scripture, organizing tasks, and sparking creativity, but also how to set healthy boundaries so artificial intelligence won't replace relying on the Lord for guidance. You'll learn practical steps to maintain reliance on prayer, discernment, and the Holy Spirit while navigating a world heavily influenced by AI. AI can inform you, but only the Holy Spirit can transform you. Hey friend! If you're new to my channel, my name is Ashley! I'm a writer, speaker, and founder of The Honey Scoop, where we help young women grow closer to God and reach their full potential in Him. Timestamps:00:00 Intro: Holy Spirit vs. AI01:05 My Journey with AI 01:30 AI Use: Stats & Concerns03:42 Benefits: How AI can Enhance Your Faith06:11 Drawbacks: The Dangers of Replacing God with AI09:53 AI in Relationships12:33 How To Seek God's Guidance With AI16:29 Steps for Healthy AI Use19:14 Conclusion & Prayer 
About Sweet To The Soul with Ashley Hetherington

Podcast hosted by Ashley Hetherington. Talking about all things Jesus, wellness, and becoming a woman of God. I love you already! Xoxo, Ash @ashleyhetherington @sweettothesoulpod
