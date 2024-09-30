In episode 706: Dogman Glitch, Brandon from Tinfoil Tales recounts a chilling night in Peru, Indiana, where a routine drive turned into a confrontation with the unexplainable. A towering, headless figure appeared in the road, its jerky movements defying logic and reason. As Brandon and his coworker tried to make sense of what they witnessed, the encounter escalated, revealing a creature that stood taller than any man, with features both animalistic and otherworldly. In a town already steeped in strange legends of upright canines and winged humanoids, this experience left a mark that would haunt him for years, drawing him deeper into the mysteries of the unknown.
Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts List: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/helene-relief
Sasquatch and The Missing Man: merkelfilms.com
Merkel Media Apparel: merkmerch.com
The Confessionals Members App:
Apple Store: https://apple.co/3UxhPrh
Google Play: https://bit.ly/43mk8kZ
Become a member for AD FREE listening and EXTRA shows: theconfessionalspodcast.com/join
AFFILIATES
Go Silent with SLNT Faraday Bags: https://alnk.to/clXuRY5
EMP Shield: empshield.com Coupon Code: "tony" for $50 off every item you purchase!
SPONSORS
SIMPLISAFE TODAY: simplisafe.com/confessionals
UNCOMMON GOODS: uncommongoods.com/tony
CONNECT WITH US
Website: www.theconfessionalspodcast.com
Email: [email protected]
Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/the-newsletter
MAILING ADDRESS:
Merkel Media
257 N. Calderwood St., #301
Alcoa, TN 37701
SOCIAL MEDIA
Subscribe to our YouTube: https://bit.ly/2TlREaI
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/theconfessionals/
Discord: https://discord.gg/KDn4D2uw7h
Show Instagram: theconfessionalspodcast
Tony's Instagram: tonymerkelofficial
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheConfessionalsPodcas
Twitter: @TConfessionals
Tony's Twitter: @tony_merkel
Produced by: @jack_theproducer
OUTRO MUSIC
Joel Thomas - Adiós
YouTube | Apple | Spotify
--------
1:50:48
RELOADED | 299: The Spider Crawl
In Episode 299: The Spider Crawl, we are joined by Cheyanne and Joanna. Cheyanne shares some significant paranormal experiences that both she and her family members have been through throughout her life. These experiences range from UFOs, to ghosts, to the “Black Nemesis.” Following Cheyanne's stories, her brother's fiancée Joanna joins us to describe her bigfoot experience in Washington state. While picking mushrooms, she saw a large creature that walked away from her in a bizarre manner - by dropping down to all fours and "spider walking," all while keeping its torso turned towards her! To Joanna, the creature did not seem like it was of this world, leaving her very confused by what she saw. Interesting to note is that Joanna’s bigfoot encounter is eerily similar to that of the experience of Wes Germer from 'Sasquatch Chronicles'.
Cheyanne's Music: https://soundcloud.com/cheyanne-reese-howe
Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts List: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/helene-relief
Sasquatch and The Missing Man: merkelfilms.com
Merkel Media Apparel: merkmerch.com
The Confessionals Members App:
Apple Store: https://apple.co/3UxhPrh
Google Play: https://bit.ly/43mk8kZ
Become a member for AD FREE listening and EXTRA shows: theconfessionalspodcast.com/join
AFFILIATES
Go Silent with SLNT Faraday Bags: https://alnk.to/clXuRY5
EMP Shield: empshield.com Coupon Code: "tony" for $50 off every item you purchase!
SPONSORS
SIMPLISAFE TODAY: simplisafe.com/confessionals
UNCOMMON GOODS: uncommongoods.com/tony
CONNECT WITH US
Website: www.theconfessionalspodcast.com
Email: [email protected]
Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/the-newsletter
MAILING ADDRESS:
Merkel Media
257 N. Calderwood St., #301
Alcoa, TN 37701
SOCIAL MEDIA
Subscribe to our YouTube: https://bit.ly/2TlREaI
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/theconfessionals/
Discord: https://discord.gg/KDn4D2uw7h
Show Instagram: theconfessionalspodcast
Tony's Instagram: tonymerkelofficial
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheConfessionalsPodcas
Twitter: @TConfessionals
Tony's Twitter: @tony_merkel
Produced by: @jack_theproducer
--------
1:47:22
Zombie Biobots? | Weird Wednesday
Have they just admitted to creating lab-grown zombies? Let's talk about it.
Ways to help Hurricane Helene victims: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/helene-relief
Sponsors:
Merkel Media Apparel: https://merkmerch.com/
Merkel Media Films: https://merkelfilms.com/
--------
1:12:44
Members Preview | 705: Pleiadian's Silent Watch
In episode 705: Pleiadian's Silent Watch, Ray from episode 623: Sacrificing To Kandahar Giants, joins to share how his life took an unexpected turn after recounting a story from his family’s past. A road trip through Illinois became the gateway to an unexplainable encounter with a massive celestial object. He explains that, what followed was a series of events that pushed him to the brink; visions that dismantled reality, a relentless buzzing in his mind, and a chilling realization that he was being watched. As Ray sought answers, he discovered connections to otherworldly beings and dreams that blurred the line between past and present. Each new experience seemed to pull him deeper into a mystery that defied explanation, leaving him questioning everything he thought he knew.
Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts List: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/helene-relief
Sasquatch and The Missing Man: merkelfilms.com
Merkel Media Apparel: merkmerch.com
The Confessionals Members App:
Apple Store: https://apple.co/3UxhPrh
Google Play: https://bit.ly/43mk8kZ
Become a member for AD FREE listening and EXTRA shows: theconfessionalspodcast.com/join
AFFILIATES
Go Silent with SLNT Faraday Bags: https://alnk.to/clXuRY5
EMP Shield: empshield.com Coupon Code: "tony" for $50 off every item you purchase!
SPONSORS
SIMPLISAFE TODAY: simplisafe.com/confessionals
UNCOMMON GOODS: uncommongoods.com/tony
CONNECT WITH US
Website: www.theconfessionalspodcast.com
Email: [email protected]
Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/the-newsletter
MAILING ADDRESS:
Merkel Media
257 N. Calderwood St., #301
Alcoa, TN 37701
SOCIAL MEDIA
Subscribe to our YouTube: https://bit.ly/2TlREaI
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/theconfessionals/
Discord: https://discord.gg/KDn4D2uw7h
Show Instagram: theconfessionalspodcast
Tony's Instagram: tonymerkelofficial
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheConfessionalsPodcas
Twitter: @TConfessionals
Tony's Twitter: @tony_merkel
Produced by: @jack_theproducer
OUTRO MUSIC
Joel Thomas - Walking In My Skin
YouTube | Apple | Spotify
--------
22:20
704: Noah's Ark Discovered!
In episode 704: Noah's Ark Discovered!, renowned Bible teacher, Rick Renner joins to bridge ancient mysteries with today’s supernatural reality. Rick opens up about his journey into the mysteries of Noah’s Ark, sharing how groundbreaking scans in the mountains of Ararat reveal a massive petrified ship, complete with drogestones and a centuries-old altar. He reveals compelling evidence uncovered by amateur archaeologist Ron Wyatt, along with recent findings that lend undeniable weight to these extraordinary claims. He then dives into the presence of Nephilim and prophetic signs, speculating on connections that challenge our understanding of the supernatural. In this profound episode, the urgency of our time is laid bare, revealing the monumental shifts already unfolding around us.
Rick Renner
Website: renner.org
YouTube: @RennerMinistries
Instagram: @rickrrenner
Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts List: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/helene-relief
Sasquatch and The Missing Man: merkelfilms.com
Merkel Media Apparel: merkmerch.com
The Confessionals Members App:
Apple Store: https://apple.co/3UxhPrh
Google Play: https://bit.ly/43mk8kZ
Become a member for AD FREE listening and EXTRA shows: theconfessionalspodcast.com/join
AFFILIATES
Go Silent with SLNT Faraday Bags: https://alnk.to/clXuRY5
EMP Shield: empshield.com Coupon Code: "tony" for $50 off every item you purchase!
SPONSORS
SIMPLISAFE TODAY: simplisafe.com/confessionals
UNCOMMON GOODS: uncommongoods.com/tony
CONNECT WITH US
Website: www.theconfessionalspodcast.com
Email: [email protected]
Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/the-newsletter
MAILING ADDRESS:
Merkel Media
257 N. Calderwood St., #301
Alcoa, TN 37701
SOCIAL MEDIA
Subscribe to our YouTube: https://bit.ly/2TlREaI
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/theconfessionals/
Discord: https://discord.gg/KDn4D2uw7h
Show Instagram: theconfessionalspodcast
Tony's Instagram: tonymerkelofficial
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheConfessionalsPodcas
Twitter: @TConfessionals
Tony's Twitter: @tony_merkel
Produced by: @jack_theproducer
OUTRO MUSIC
Joel Thomas - Free The Rabbits
YouTube | Apple Music | Spotify
The truth is stranger than fiction. The Confessionals Podcast explores the true stories of witnesses to the world of unexplained phenomena. As an interview-based podcast, host Tony Merkel holds conversations with everyday individuals who share their unique experiences crossing paths with the unexplainable and with dedicated researchers diving into realms of high strangeness.