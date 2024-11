RELOADED | 299: The Spider Crawl

In Episode 299: The Spider Crawl, we are joined by Cheyanne and Joanna. Cheyanne shares some significant paranormal experiences that both she and her family members have been through throughout her life. These experiences range from UFOs, to ghosts, to the "Black Nemesis." Following Cheyanne's stories, her brother's fiancée Joanna joins us to describe her bigfoot experience in Washington state. While picking mushrooms, she saw a large creature that walked away from her in a bizarre manner - by dropping down to all fours and "spider walking," all while keeping its torso turned towards her! To Joanna, the creature did not seem like it was of this world, leaving her very confused by what she saw. Interesting to note is that Joanna's bigfoot encounter is eerily similar to that of the experience of Wes Germer from 'Sasquatch Chronicles'.