Beware of the Wolves!

Jan Markell talks to Holly Pivec and Doug Geivett for the hour about the continuing wreckage of the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) which is nothing less than reckless Christianity. Many former NAR members say Bethel and Hillsong music snagged them and drew them in. The theology is also Kingdom NowHeaven is going to come to earth! To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/407/29