Jan Markell and Mark Henry talk to Brandon Holthaus about the shadow government and deep statewhich has dug down deeper since our election. They ask if what we’re witnessing is why America is not found in Bible prophecy. Ken Mikle and Josh Schwartz talk to David Fiorazo about today’s lawlessness and calling evil good.
57:00
Game of Drones
Jan Markell talks to Todd Hampson about the two-minute warning we have today before Jesus returns. Eternity is in the heart of all mankind. Ken Mikle and Josh Schwartz talk to Billy Crone about the invasion of the drones. How are they a part of the Great Reset agenda?
57:00
Beware of the Wolves!
Jan Markell talks to Holly Pivec and Doug Geivett for the hour about the continuing wreckage of the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) which is nothing less than reckless Christianity. Many former NAR members say Bethel and Hillsong music snagged them and drew them in. The theology is also Kingdom NowHeaven is going to come to earth!
57:00
The Shift
Ken Mikle and Josh Schwartz talk to Carl Teichrib. We are moving from a Christian worldview to a pagan worldview as we trend toward the Beast system. Teichrib tracks trends toward the Tribulation and it is getting late.
27:26
Under the Shadow of His Wings
Jan Markell plays a portion of Anita Dittman’s testimony of remarkable survival during the Holocaust. Find her book and DVD in our online store.
