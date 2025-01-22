How to Kill the Sin of Pride | Pastor Josh Howerton

Have you ever thought about how pride can quietly ruin our lives and relationships? In the first episode of the Live Free with Josh Howerton Podcast, we dive into the effects of pride and humility, kicking off the Kingslayers sermon series. We start by reflecting on the powerful moments from a recent Night of Prayer and Worship at Lakepointe Church, where we saw God move in amazing ways. This sets the tone for our discussion, where we look at Nebuchadnezzar's story in Daniel 4 and how pride brought him down. We talk about how pride is the ultimate "Kingslayer" and how it's just as dangerous for us today. Along the way, we discuss how pride plays a role in marriage, entitlement, and even anxiety. We explore how these issues can stem from a sense of self-importance and how humility can transform our relationships and mental well-being. Throughout the episode, we offer practical ways to fight pride, focusing on gratitude, humility, and spiritual practices like prayer and worship. We also highlight the importance of community, service, and having a servant's heart—just like Jesus did. By the end of the episode, we hope you'll be inspired to embrace humility, experience true freedom, and connect with the Lakepointe community.