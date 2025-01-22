How to Kill the Sin of Pride | Pastor Josh Howerton
Have you ever thought about how pride can quietly ruin our lives and relationships? In the first episode of the Live Free with Josh Howerton Podcast, we dive into the effects of pride and humility, kicking off the Kingslayers sermon series.
We start by reflecting on the powerful moments from a recent Night of Prayer and Worship at Lakepointe Church, where we saw God move in amazing ways. This sets the tone for our discussion, where we look at Nebuchadnezzar's story in Daniel 4 and how pride brought him down. We talk about how pride is the ultimate "Kingslayer" and how it’s just as dangerous for us today.
Along the way, we discuss how pride plays a role in marriage, entitlement, and even anxiety. We explore how these issues can stem from a sense of self-importance and how humility can transform our relationships and mental well-being. Throughout the episode, we offer practical ways to fight pride, focusing on gratitude, humility, and spiritual practices like prayer and worship. We also highlight the importance of community, service, and having a servant’s heart—just like Jesus did.
By the end of the episode, we hope you'll be inspired to embrace humility, experience true freedom, and connect with the Lakepointe community. If you're ready to build deeper relationships, join a Life Group at Lakepointe Church—learn more at https://lakepointe.church/groups/
- STAY CONNECTED -
Website: https://www.lakepointe.church/
Facebook: https://lp.social/facebook
Instagram: https://lp.social/instagram
To support this ministry and help us continue to reach more people with the Gospel, click here: https://lakepointe.church/give
Welcome to the Live Free Podcast with Pastor Josh Howerton!
Welcome to Live Free with Pastor Josh Howerton. Lakepointe Church is a movement for all people to Know Jesus, Live Free, and Make a Difference with their lives. Through deep dives into God’s Word, our prayer is that these conversations will equip you to live free in Christ. This is a test drive, and we’ll decide whether or not to do more seasons based on engagement, so if this is helpful to you, if you could rate, review or share, that will let us know it’s helpful.
For more digital content, visit https://lakepointe.church/digital/
Just a Breath Away // Matthew 1:23
Have you ever thought of breathing as a gift from God? In this final episode of The Daily Drive for 2024, Pastor Breaux shares a heartfelt reflection about winter, Christmas, and the title of Jesus that means the most to him: Emmanuel, "God with us." Even in the cold, dark seasons of life, we are reminded of God’s closeness—just a breath away. With each exhale, we can see evidence of His presence, proof of His proximity. Take a deep breath this Christmas season and remember that the breath of the everlasting God rests in your lungs, waiting to bring His light into the darkness.
➡️ For more information, visit lakepointe.church/dailydrive
Seeking the Unknown God // Acts 17:22-34
What does it mean to seek God? In Athens, Paul meets a culture full of idols and introduces them to the “unknown God”—the Creator who gives life and breath to everything. Pastor Breaux shares how Paul met people where they were, inviting them to seek the God who is not far from any of us. Today, let’s stand by the door, ready to guide others to the God who gives us life and hope.
➡️ For more information, visit lakepointe.church/dailydrive
The Philippian Prison Break // Acts 16:16-34
How do you respond when life feels like a prison? In Acts 16, Paul and Silas show us the power of worship and prayer even in the darkest moments. After being beaten and shackled for their faith, they sang praises to God at midnight, leading to a miraculous prison break and the transformation of a jailer’s entire family. Join us as Pastor Breaux shares how God’s power can set us free and use our struggles to bring others closer to Him.
➡️ For more information, visit lakepointe.church/dailydrive
Welcome to Live Free with Pastor Josh Howerton. Lakepointe Church is a movement for all people to Know Jesus, Live Free, and Make a Difference with their lives, and our prayer is these deep dive conversations about the Word of God equip you to Live Free in Christ.
For more digital content, visit Lakepointe.church/livefree