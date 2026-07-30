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403 episodes
- When the Babylonian captivity finally ended, the returning remnant didn't find a pristine Promised Land—they found cracked foundations, burned gates, and a pile of rubble. If your faith, your marriage, or your sense of identity currently feels like a collection of broken stones, Ezra and Nehemiah provide the ultimate masterclass on how to reconstruct what has been destroyed.
Summary: In this powerful episode, we delve into the twin narratives of Ezra and Nehemiah, books that historically stood as a single text detailing the painful, beautiful work of restoration. We map this journey onto the psychological and spiritual landscape of construction, deconstruction, and reconstruction, discovering how the Lord uses common, unnamed people to do the heavy lifting of the kingdom.
The Temple and the Wall: We analyze why Ezra focuses on rebuilding the temple (our spiritual center) while Nehemiah focuses on rebuilding the walls (our behavioral boundaries). You cannot safely have one without the other.
The Tears of the Ancient Men: We step into the emotional complexity of Ezra 3, where the shouting of the young blends with the weeping of the old. Discover how beauty emerges from ashes when we confront our history with absolute honesty.
Samaritan Sabotage: We break down the subtle tactics of Sanballat and Tobiah—the "counselors" hired to frustrate the work through a war of words rather than an open military conflict. Learn how to navigate modern historical half-truths and secular critiques.
The Trowel and the Spear: We dissect Nehemiah’s defensive strategy, where workers built with one hand while holding a weapon in the other. We explore our modern duty to build up testimonies while defending the kingdom from relentless intimidation.
Saying "Oh No" to Ono: We confront the modern trap of diversion. Nehemiah was targeted with invitations to negotiate in the plain of Ono, but his response stands as a timeless shield against worldly distractions: "I am doing a great work, so that I cannot come down."
The Historical Prayer: We unpack the breathtaking Levitical prayer in Nehemiah 9, tracing how God consistently answers Israel’s structural rebellion with manifold mercies, reminding us that He never closes shop on a repentant soul.
Call-to-Action: Nehemiah refused to flee into the temple to save his own skin, recognizing that true covenant leadership requires us to stand our ground with a clear conscience and trust the Master. When the modern adversaries of faith tell you that you are trying to "revive stones out of a heap of rubbish," how do you keep your mind focused on the work? Let’s build a meaningful dialogue in the comments below. To keep your gospel foundation structurally sound and "Unshaken," please like, subscribe, and share this video!
Chapter Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
03:33 Destruction & Reconstruction
11:49 Prequel to the Return from Babylon
19:00 The Decree of Cyrus
24:50 Returning Remnants & Family Trees
38:07 Rebuilding the Temple
51:49 Hindering the Work
1:13:51 Overcoming Opposition
1:27:21 Ezra & the Second Return
1:46:15 Godly Sorrow for Sin
2:16:23 Changing Our Ways
2:35:06 Nehemiah's Prayer of Repentance
2:45:33 Dealing with Depression
2:57:48 Rhetoric & Ridicule
3:08:34 Lift Where You Stand
3:16:24 Ringing the Bells of Hell
3:29:16 Trowel and Sword
3:43:46 Breaking Economic Bonds
3:49:43 Saying "Oh No" to Ono
4:06:53 Reenthroning the Scriptures
4:15:03 A Historical Prayer
4:28:50 Sealing & Resettling
4:35:01 Remembered by God
4:40:22 Conclusion
- When you look at your life through the lens of your worst mistakes, it can feel like a devastating exile. But what if God chose to rewrite your history, leaving out the wreckage of your past to remind you of who you can become? In this study of 1 & 2 Chronicles, we uncover the ultimate "highlight reel" of scripture—a book written not to say "I told you so," but to declare that your punishment is past and your restoration has begun.
Summary: In this deep-dive episode, we unpack the unique theological genius of 1 & 2 Chronicles. While the books of Samuel and Kings offer the brutal raw history of Israel’s failures leading into Babylon, Chronicles was compiled after the exile to bind up the wounds of a broken people and point them toward the temple and the coming Messiah.
The Synoptic History: We explore why Chronicles acts as a separate, more positive version of Israel's history—similar to how Matthew, Mark, and Luke provide distinct perspectives on the life of Christ.
A Perfect and Unified Heart: We analyze David's coronation in Hebron, exploring what it looks like when a community closes ranks with a "perfect heart" to build the kingdom of God.
Seeking Beyond Keeping: We break down David's final charge to Solomon, challenging us to not only keep the commandments we have, but to actively seek out the instructions and light we don't yet possess.
The Illusion of Sacrifice: We deconstruct the beauty of voluntary giving, reminding ourselves that returning a portion of our time, talents, or tithing to the Lord is never a true loss because "all things come of thee, and of thine own have we given thee."
The Battle of Praise: We journey into 2 Chronicles 20 to witness King Jehoshaphat’s stunning victory, discovering why placing singers over soldiers and worship over war transforms our "valleys of decision" into "valleys of blessing."
The Clean Vessel: We track Hezekiah's urgent temple cleansing, exploring how the immediate removal of internal debris and structural compromises suddenly opens the floodgates for the windows of heaven to pour out mercy.
Call-to-Action: The Chronicler reminds us that no matter how far we have drifted or how deep our exile has been, the Lord's covenant is everlasting and His mercy is ready to meet a broken heart. Have you ever experienced a season where you felt defined by your spiritual detours, only to feel the Savior gracefully "rewrite" your future and call you back to His house? Share your stories of temple restoration and grace in the comments below. To keep your faith "Unshaken" as we discover the beauty of holiness, please like, subscribe, and share this video!
Chapter Timestamps:
0:00 Introduction
0:30 Whitewashing History?
24:34 Breaking a Toxic Family Legacy
54:00 False Prophets or True?
1:18:52 The Valley of Decision
1:51:46 The Danger of Secondhand Spirituality
2:10:51 Overcoming Our Jeckyl and Hyde
2:58:51 When Icons Become Idols
- When the northern ten tribes vanished into Assyria and the walls of Jerusalem were leveled to dust by Babylon, it wasn't a failure of God’s power—it was the tragic consequence of an unfaithful people. If you feel like the cultural walls are breaking down around you today, this study of the Scattering of Israel reveals exactly how to find your spiritual anchor.
Summary: In this sobering deep dive into 2 Kings 14–25, we look at the historical collapse of both Israel and Judah, tracing the long line of kings who ignored the warnings of the prophets until there was no remedy left. By analyzing these final chapters of the history of the divided kingdoms, we discover the tragic steps of apostasy and the beautiful moments of temporary restoration under righteous leaders.
The Thistle and the Cedar: We analyze the pride of King Amaziah and how minor victories can trick us into overestimating our own strength, leading to devastating vulnerability.
The Destruction of Nehushtan: We study King Hezekiah’s bold iconoclasm, where he smashed the very bronze serpent Moses made because the people had turned a signpost into an idol. Learn to never confuse the means with the end.
Psychological Warfare at the Wall: We break down Rab-shakeh’s terrifying speech outside Jerusalem and why the best response to the modern world's mocking is often to "hold your peace" and let God fight your battles.
Wiping the Dish: We confront the terrifyingly visual imagery of God wiping Jerusalem like a dish and turning it upside down, seeing how structural neglect leads to spiritual collapse.
Finding the Book of the Law: We follow the 8-year-old King Josiah as he repairs the temple breaches, discovers lost scripture, and humbles himself before Huldah the prophetess to launch a total national restoration.
The Babylonian Captivity: We witness the final fall of Zedekiah, the breaking of Solomon's pillars, and the carrying away of the temple vessels—realizing that even when we are scattered, the covenant is never completely forgotten.
Call-to-Action: Hezekiah smashed a sacred relic because it started getting in the way of true worship. What is the "Nehushtan" or distraction in your life that you need to break to clear your view of the Savior? Let’s build a meaningful dialogue in the comments.
- When the northern ten tribes vanished into Assyria and the walls of Jerusalem were leveled to dust by Babylon, it wasn't a failure of God’s power—it was the tragic consequence of an unfaithful people. If you feel like the cultural walls are breaking down around you today, this study of the Scattering of Israel reveals exactly how to find your spiritual anchor.
Summary: In this sobering deep dive into 2 Kings 14–25, we look at the historical collapse of both Israel and Judah, tracing the long line of kings who ignored the warnings of the prophets until there was no remedy left. By analyzing these final chapters of the history of the divided kingdoms, we discover the tragic steps of apostasy and the beautiful moments of temporary restoration under righteous leaders.
The Thistle and the Cedar: We analyze the pride of King Amaziah and how minor victories can trick us into overestimating our own strength, leading to devastating vulnerability.
The Destruction of Nehushtan: We study King Hezekiah’s bold iconoclasm, where he smashed the very bronze serpent Moses made because the people had turned a signpost into an idol. Learn to never confuse the means with the end.
Psychological Warfare at the Wall: We break down Rab-shakeh’s terrifying speech outside Jerusalem and why the best response to the modern world's mocking is often to "hold your peace" and let God fight your battles.
Wiping the Dish: We confront the terrifyingly visual imagery of God wiping Jerusalem like a dish and turning it upside down, seeing how structural neglect leads to spiritual collapse.
Finding the Book of the Law: We follow the 8-year-old King Josiah as he repairs the temple breaches, discovers lost scripture, and humbles himself before Huldah the prophetess to launch a total national restoration.
The Babylonian Captivity: We witness the final fall of Zedekiah, the breaking of Solomon's pillars, and the carrying away of the temple vessels—realizing that even when we are scattered, the covenant is never completely forgotten.
Call-to-Action: Hezekiah smashed a sacred relic because it started getting in the way of true worship. What is the "Nehushtan" or distraction in your life that you need to break to clear your view of the Savior? Let’s build a meaningful dialogue in the comments.
- When the whirlwind took Elijah up into heaven, Elisha didn't just inherit a cloak—he inherited a double portion of a heavy prophetic mantle. If your life currently feels like a series of dry brooks, empty oil jars, or overwhelming spiritual battles, Elisha's ministry provides the exact roadmap to help you find the living water. Summary: In this episode, we deep dive into the masterclass of faith found in 2 Kings 1–13. We move from the final, fiery testimonies of Elijah to the intimate, life-giving miracles of Elisha, tracking how God continues to validate and empower His chosen servants across generations.
Passing the Mantle: We break down the beautiful, unwavering loyalty of Elisha to Elijah and what it truly means to receive a "double portion" of spiritual power through humility and close proximity.
The Widow's Oil and the Shunammite's Son: We analyze the biology of these miracles, where God takes the tiny resources we have available—a single pot of oil or a small chamber—and multiplies them to preserve life.
The Healing of Naaman: We dissect the pride of the Syrian captain who wanted a spectacular display but was commanded to wash seven times in a muddy river. Discover why small, simple things are the hardest for the natural man to accept.
Eyes to See: When the Syrian army surrounds Elisha and his servant, we see the ultimate contrast between physical sight and spiritual vision. Learn how to look past the visible opposition to see the mountains filled with horses and chariots of fire.
The Power of Elisha's Bones: We conclude with the bizarre and beautiful final miracle of Elisha, where even his dead bones have the power to resurrect a man, proving that our covenant connections to the prophets outlive mortality itself.
Call-to-Action:Are you standing at the edge of your own "Jordan River," wondering if the power that was with the giants of the past is still available to you today? What is the "muddy river" the Lord is asking you to wash in right now? Let’s talk about it in the comments below. To keep your testimony firmly anchored and "Unshaken," please like, subscribe, and share this video! Chapter
Timestamps:
0:00 Inroduction
0:03:53 Elijah and the Captains of 50
0:20:57 Elisha's Loyalty to Elijah
0:31:11 Elijah Caught Up to Heaven
0:40:45 Passing the Mantle
0:56:26 Salting the Spring
1:01:52 Mocking Bald Elisha
1:09:37 Victory Over he Enemies of Israel
1:23:04 The Widow's Oil
1:32:31 Making Room for the Prophet
1:42:26 Raising the Woman's Son
2:06:00 Embodying the Condescension of Christ
2:12:22 Replacing Bad with Good and Inadequacy with Abundance
2:16:22 Naaman the Leper
2:45:15 Gehazi's Greed
3:01:38 Floating Iron
3:09:00 Eyes to See
3:18:28 Scarcity and Abundance
3:40:50 Seeing a Fuure You're Meant to Avoid
3:55:15 Choosing the Wrong Side of the Family Tree
4:02:51 The Death of Jezebel and the End of Ahab's Line
4:15:51 Jehosheba, Jehoiada, & the Return of the King
4:29:08 Repairing the Temple
4:41:05 Losing a Righteous Influence
4:48:14 The Death of Elisha
4:56:13 Conclusion
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About Unshaken Saints
Seismic shifts in the religious and secular landscapes are destabilizing the faith of millions. Join religious educator Jared Halverson as he explores restored scripture, doctrine, history, and practice; examines patterns and pitfalls in navigating faith crisis; and wrestles with ways to make your faith unshaken.___________Hello my friends, I’m Jared Halverson and this is Unshaken. I’ve spent my life studying the scriptures, my professional career teaching them, and my education at a Bible-belt divinity school exploring ways they have been used and abused, attacked and defended. And I’d like to share with you some of the things I’ve learned. In March of 2020 I created a YouTube channel called Unshaken, and six months later we hit our one millionth view, as people around the world are eagerly pursuing an unshaken faith in God by immersing themselves in His word. More and more viewers have been asking for an audio-only version of the lessons on Unshaken, and this podcast is my attempt to meet those needs. What it lacks in the visuals shown on YouTube, or the polished sound of a podcast-only production, it hopefully makes up for in its accessibility to the drivers, joggers, and multi-taskers out there who want to study their scriptures “on the go.” To you, welcome to our verse-by-verse, Come Follow Me study of the scriptures. I pray that it helps your faith in Christ become unshaken.__________Disclaimer: The content of these podcasts is the sole responsibility of their creator and does not reflect the official position of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the Church Educational System.Podcast website
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