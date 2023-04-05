A verse-by-verse study of Matthew 15-17, and Mark 7-9, covering the healing of the daughter of the Canaanite woman, Peter's testimony at Caesarea Philippi, the Transfiguration of Christ, and the healing of the son of the desperate father). This lesson focuses on tradition or commandment, mouth or heart, ignoring and rejecting, healing the deaf and dumb, the leaven of the Pharisees, a miracle in stages, rock and keys, rebuking Satan, taking up the cross, transfiguration, Moses & Elias, faith and doubt, prayer and fasting, lest we should offend, and more. 0:00 Introduction 4:00 Tradition vs. Commandment 18:03 Gifts to God at the Expense of Neighbor 26:03 Mouth or Heart 39:52 A Woman of Canaan 48:06 Ignoring & Rejecting the Woman 57:11 Truth, Lord 1:10:50 Healing the Deaf and Dumb 1:18:28 Feeding the 4000 1:24:19 The Leaven of the Pharisees 1:38:55 A Miracle in Stages 1:52:08 Whom Say Ye That I Am 1:59:28 The Rock to Build Upon 2:17:13 Get Thee Behind Me, Satan 2:26:26 Take Up the Cross 2:39:15 The Transfiguration of Christ 2:48:23 Moses and Elias 2:59:50 Peter, James, & John 3:08:24 Significance of the Transfiguration 3:20:09 A Father in Desperate Need 3:29:42 If Thou Canst Do Anything 3:34:15 The Tug-of-War of Faith and Doubt 3:43:44 Healed through Faith, Prayer, & Fasting 3:53:22 Lest We Should Offend 4:17:54 Conclusion

A verse-by-verse study of Matthew 18 and Luke 10 (covering the parables of the Unmerciful Servant and the Good Samaritan). This lesson focuses on the G.O.A.T., little children, offenders and millstones, cutting off hands & plucking out eyes, regaining a trespassing brother, 7 X 70, the Parable of the Unmerciful Servant, controlling our emotions, sending the Seventy, the Good Samaritan, the Cotton Patch Bible, Martha & Mary, and more. 0:00 Introduction 1:35 The G.O.A.T. & the 4 C's 9:36 The Example of Little Children 21:42 Not Against Us is For Us 30:11 Offenders of Little Ones 47:44 Cutting Off Hands & Plucking Out Eyes 1:06:06 Looking for the Lost or the Little 1:13:08 Regaining a Trespassing Brother 1:22:04 7 X 70 1:27:12 The Parable of the Unmerciful Servant 1:40:12 Demanding Justice of Others 1:51:58 Samaritans Reject Jesus 2:01:49 Controlling Our Emotions 2:06:43 Sending the Seventy 2:18:40 The Lawyer Tempting Jesus 2:24:54 The Parable of the Good Samaritan 2:37:49 The Cotton Patch Bible 2:45:45 The Parable & the Plan 2:52:58 Martha & Mary 3:02:19 That Good Part 3:12:01 Needing both Marys and Marthas 3:20:37 Conclusion

A verse-by-verse study of John 7-10. This lesson focuses on opposition and disbelief, the Father's doctrine, plotting Jesus's death, apophatic theology, living water, the woman taken in adultery, proving contraries, "Who's Your Daddy?" the man born blind, the works of God, light and sight, denying and rationalizing miracles, fear or courage, seeing Jesus, entering through the door, the Good Shepherd, children of God, and more. 0:00 Introduction 5:48 Opposition & Disbelief 18:53 The Father's Doctrine 29:41 Plotting Jesus's Death 41:17 Apophatic Theology 54:42 Rivers of Living Water 1:03:32 Divided Reactions to Jesus 1:14:31 The Woman Taken in Adultery 1:21:09 Proving Contraries 1:34:42 Casting the First Stone 1:43:02 Justice & Mercy 1:54:07 The Light of the World & the Law of Witnesses 2:02:32 The Son of the Father 2:15:03 Who's Your Daddy? 2:27:16 Before Abraham Was 2:38:13 The Man Born Blind 2:45:08 The Works of God Made Manifest 2:55:24 Giving Light & Sight 3:03:09 Denying the Miracle 3:16:52 Fear or Courage 3:32:58 Seeing Jesus 3:38:36 Entering through the Door 3:51:02 The Good Shepherd 3:58:23 Another Division over Jesus 4:04:24 Children of God 4:15:56 Conclusion

A verse-by-verse study of Luke 12-17 and John 11. This lesson focuses on covetousness, the Rich Fool, broken hoses & old bags, best seats, counting the cost, the Lost Sheep, the Lost Coin, the Prodigal Son, the Unjust Steward, the Lazarus and the Rich Man, faith to forgive, the 10 lepers, divine restraint, different ways of mourning, preventative or restorative medicine, the raising of Lazarus, and more. 0:00 Introduction 6:03 The Leaven of Hypocrisy 18:13 Beware of Covetousness 23:48 The Parable of the Rich Fool 35:55 The Parable of the Broken Hose 43:03 Bags that Wax Not Old 56:13 The Best Seat in the House 1:13:59 Count the Cost 1:28:43 The Lost Sheep 1:39:29 The Lost Coin 1:45:02 The Prodigal Son 2:02:13 The Turning Point 2:18:05 The Elder Brother 2:30:52 More Joy in Heaven 2:41:30 Stages of Faith 2:47:00 The Parable of the Unjust Steward 2:57:33 The Steward's Redeeming Features 3:08:36 Trusting in Scripture but Missing the Point 3:15:33 The Parable of Lazarus & the Rich Man 3:34:20 Faith to Forgive 3:51:07 The 10 Lepers 4:08:36 Divine Love & Divine Restraint 4:17:07 Confusion and Courage 4:25:04 Mary & Martha in Mourning 4:34:48 Preventative or Restorative Medicine 4:46:01 Divine Tears & Divine Power 4:55:35 Reactions to the Raising 5:04:26 Conclusion

About Unshaken Saints

Seismic shifts in the religious and secular landscapes are destabilizing the faith of millions. Join religious educator Jared Halverson as he explores restored scripture, doctrine, history, and practice; examines patterns and pitfalls in navigating faith crisis; and wrestles with ways to make your faith unshaken. ___________ Hello my friends, I’m Jared Halverson and this is Unshaken. I’ve spent my life studying the scriptures, my professional career teaching them, and my education at a Bible-belt divinity school exploring ways they have been used and abused, attacked and defended. And I’d like to share with you some of the things I’ve learned. In March of 2020 I created a YouTube channel called Unshaken, and six months later we hit our one millionth view, as people around the world are eagerly pursuing an unshaken faith in God by immersing themselves in His word. More and more viewers have been asking for an audio-only version of the lessons on Unshaken, and this podcast is my attempt to meet those needs. What it lacks in the visuals shown on YouTube, or the polished sound of a podcast-only production, it hopefully makes up for in its accessibility to the drivers, joggers, and multi-taskers out there who want to study their scriptures “on the go.” To you, welcome to our verse-by-verse, Come Follow Me study of the scriptures. I pray that it helps your faith in Christ become unshaken. __________ Disclaimer: The content of these podcasts is the sole responsibility of their creator and does not reflect the official position of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the Church Educational System.