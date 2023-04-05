Matthew 15-17; Mark 7-9: The Transfiguration
A verse-by-verse study of Matthew 15-17, and Mark 7-9, covering the healing of the daughter of the Canaanite woman, Peter's testimony at Caesarea Philippi, the Transfiguration of Christ, and the healing of the son of the desperate father). This lesson focuses on tradition or commandment, mouth or heart, ignoring and rejecting, healing the deaf and dumb, the leaven of the Pharisees, a miracle in stages, rock and keys, rebuking Satan, taking up the cross, transfiguration, Moses & Elias, faith and doubt, prayer and fasting, lest we should offend, and more.
0:00 Introduction
4:00 Tradition vs. Commandment
18:03 Gifts to God at the Expense of Neighbor
26:03 Mouth or Heart
39:52 A Woman of Canaan
48:06 Ignoring & Rejecting the Woman
57:11 Truth, Lord
1:10:50 Healing the Deaf and Dumb
1:18:28 Feeding the 4000
1:24:19 The Leaven of the Pharisees
1:38:55 A Miracle in Stages
1:52:08 Whom Say Ye That I Am
1:59:28 The Rock to Build Upon
2:17:13 Get Thee Behind Me, Satan
2:26:26 Take Up the Cross
2:39:15 The Transfiguration of Christ
2:48:23 Moses and Elias
2:59:50 Peter, James, & John
3:08:24 Significance of the Transfiguration
3:20:09 A Father in Desperate Need
3:29:42 If Thou Canst Do Anything
3:34:15 The Tug-of-War of Faith and Doubt
3:43:44 Healed through Faith, Prayer, & Fasting
3:53:22 Lest We Should Offend
4:17:54 Conclusion