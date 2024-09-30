Is He the One? Uncle Si, Willie & Al Robertson Have THE Answer
Sadie assembles a team of marriage experts — a combined 128 years of marriage advice! — ready to take on a big question: How do you know he's "the one?" Uncle Si, Willie (Sadie's dad), and Willie's big brother, Al, join Sadie for a fun conversation about relationships, marriage, and the only question you really need to ask about someone you're considering spending the rest of your life with. And with these four, you know there are going to be some fun laughs too!
-
--------
1:09:32
Sadie & Christian Q&A: Feeling Stuck, Fear of Uncertainty & the Next Step
It's Q&A time, y'all! Joined by Christian, Sadie offers hard-won practical advice all of us need for finding the path Jesus has laid out for us. Sadie gets vulnerable about her personal trials as an example to those who feel inadequate, and Christian serves up a practical — and easy! — daily tip for finding time to spend with the Lord. Get Sadie's new book, "The Next Step: 50 Devotions to Find Your Way Forward" now! https://www.amazon.com/Next-Step-Devotions-Forward-Wisdom/dp/140022859X
-
--------
51:49
11 Big Red Flags in Unhealthy Relationships | Sadie Robertson Huff & Lysa TerKeurst
Lysa TerKeurst's life has completely changed in the last few years and she's here to pass on her learnings to us, specifically about broken trust. Lysa tells Sadie she's identified 11 big red flags in unhealthy relationships and helps us think through and recognize if it's a flag, a pattern, or a one-off mistake. And how can we pinpoint why we suddenly feel uneasy in any given situation? Is it a result of broken trust in our past? And how can we heal it? Lysa also shares how her life has changed in the past few years — from discovering her husband's double life, to divorce, and how she met her new husband, Chaz. Get your copy of Lysa's "I Want To Trust, But I Don't" wherever books are sold!
-
--------
1:06:14
Putting a STOP to Your Negative Self-Talk | Sadie Robertson Huff & Earl McClellan
Earl McClellan would be the first to admit he doesn't get things right all the time, but he tells Sadie how he's learned how to trust God and step out with confidence into what the Lord was calling him to do. And he's here to encourage us ALL how we can identify where we might shy away from following God's leading — whether it's with anxiety, worry, negative self-talk or fear — how can believers learn to do things afraid? As Earl says, "Do it and dont' wait for the fear to be gone!" and, "If it doesn't take faith, it's probably not from God!" Shouldn't we all want to step into our potential to glorify God in whatever it is we've been prompted to do? Get your copy of Earl's "Get Your Spirit Back" wherever you buy your books!
-
--------
58:41
Why Mentorship Is So Important to Your Marriage | Sadie, Christian, Reece & Will
Sadie and Christian sit down for a follow up with Reece Weaver of “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” and her husband, Will. The couples explore what it’s like to be married to someone who’s on television and the difficulties that come along with it. Will and Reece were blessed to have help from an older couple who mentored them, and Sadie is proud of their boldness for Jesus on camera and in a difficult industry.
-
The "WHOA That's Good" podcast welcomes you into meaningful conversations with authors, athletes, musicians, speakers, and stars of film and television in search of the answer to just one question: What is the best advice you have ever been given? Hosted by Sadie Robertson, best-selling author, founder of Live Original, and star of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" & season 19 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," this fun and lighthearted podcast is sure to leave you saying, "WHOA That's Good!"