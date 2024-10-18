Lakepointe Church with Josh Howerton

Fighting the Spiritual Battle In Your Mind || Bonus Podcast with Pastor Josh Howerton

In this episode, we explore what Scripture teaches about hope, mental health, and the spiritual battles we face in our minds. Pastor Josh shares practical ways to combat anxiety, navigate a noisy world, and embrace the power of silence to hear God's voice. We also tackle some fun yet thought-provoking questions like, "What should Christians believe about aliens?" and "Should Christians tell their kids about Santa Claus?" Join us for an engaging discussion filled with biblical insights and real-life applications.