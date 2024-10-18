Powered by RND
Lakepointe Church with Josh Howerton

Lakepointe Church
Each week on the Lakepointe Church podcast, you'll hear teaching from senior pastor, Josh Howerton, or a Lakepointe Church pastor. Visit us at https://lakepoint...
Religion & Spirituality

  • Fighting the Spiritual Battle In Your Mind || Bonus Podcast with Pastor Josh Howerton
    In this episode, we explore what Scripture teaches about hope, mental health, and the spiritual battles we face in our minds. Pastor Josh shares practical ways to combat anxiety, navigate a noisy world, and embrace the power of silence to hear God's voice. We also tackle some fun yet thought-provoking questions like, "What should Christians believe about aliens?" and "Should Christians tell their kids about Santa Claus?" Join us for an engaging discussion filled with biblical insights and real-life applications.
    57:09
  • Why Satan Wants You to Ignore This Message | There is More | Mike Breaux
    34:30
  • The Power of a Praying Church | There is More | Josh Howerton
    44:56
  • Hold the Line: The Battle For Gen Z | We Are LPC, LPC Are We | Josh Howerton
    44:02
  • One More Chance: Why God Waits | We Are LPC, LPC Are We | Josh Howerton
    40:02

Each week on the Lakepointe Church podcast, you'll hear teaching from senior pastor, Josh Howerton, or a Lakepointe Church pastor. Visit us at https://lakepointe.church/digital or download the Lakepointe Church app.
