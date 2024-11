Back on the Broomstick: Old Witchcraft, New Path

86: Samhain Throwback

As a special Throwback Thursday surprise for Samhain, we're bringing back one of our favorite "Stoned Witches Hour" Wheel of the Year episodes to get you in the Halloween spirit! The third harvest is upon us, and in this timeless episode, Laylla and Chelle dive into the magic and mystery of Samhain, the witch's New Year, that liminal space when the veil between life and death is at its thinnest.Join the witches as they explore the traditions, symbols, and sacred practices that define this high holiday. From honoring ancestors and setting up altars to the playful origins of trick-or-treating, they unpack the customs that make Samhain both a time of reverence and celebration. As Laylla and Chelle share their favorite ways to welcome the spirits of the beloved dead and ward off trickster entities, you'll hear why this season is a powerful period for transformation, remembrance, and, of course, a little spooky fun.Whether it's feasting, leaving offerings of food and sweets, or simply lighting candles to honor those who have passed, the witches reveal how they make the most of this season's magical energy. Pour yourself some cider, light a candle, and tune in as Laylla and Chelle share their favorite rituals, insights, and festive Halloween traditions for a Samhain celebration to remember.