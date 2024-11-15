Back on the Broomstick: Old Witchcraft, New Path

Send us a textIn this raw and heartfelt episode, the witches of Back on the Broomstick discuss the difficult emotions all of us face at some point in our lives - disappointment, grief, and sadness. As practitioners of the magickal arts, how do we transform this heavy energy into something empowering? The discussion explores both mundane and magickal approaches, with Laylla sharing a candle spell and a dark moon ritual to help process these challenging feelings.Also in this episode, learn what a "fuck you" ring is and why you might want to charm one for a little extra protection and confidence boost. The witches also reveal three powerful goddesses you can call upon when you need to reclaim your power in the midst of grief and move forward.Whether you're a seasoned witch or just starting your spiritual journey, this episode of Back on the Broomstick offers a safe space to explore the shadowy aspects of the human experience. Walk away with concrete magickal tools and a deeper understanding of how to transmute darkness into light.Send mail to:Back on the BroomstickPO Box 106Salem MA 01970Support the showWant to send us a letter? Witchy things to review?We have a mailing address!Back on the BroomstickPO Box 106Salem MA 01970Email: [email protected] FacebookInstagramBack on the Broomstick Website
--------
40:08
88: Divinations for the Dark Half of the Year
Send us a textIn this episode of Back on the Broomstick, Chelle and Laylla dive into the art of divination for the dark half of the year. As Samhain fades and the veil is still thin, it's the perfect time to look ahead at what the months between now and Beltane might hold. Inspired by Chelle's new charm collection, they explore the fascinating world of charm casting—an ancient form of divination that's experiencing a magical revival. They chat about how to curate your own set of charms, interpret each one's unique symbolism, and even how to combine charms with tarot for layered readings. To wrap up the episode, the witches perform a personal reading for each other, setting intentions and gaining insight to carry them through winter into spring. Join them for an enchanting journey of intuition, inspiration, and preparing for the dark months ahead.
--------
48:26
87: Mother of Modern Tarot - Pamela Coleman Smith
Send us a textLaylla and Chelle honor the life and legacy of Pamela Colman Smith, the brilliant artist behind the iconic Rider-Waite-Smith (or what Laylla calls the Smith-Waite) tarot deck. Overlooked until recently, Pamela's work has influenced countless readers and seekers for over a century, yet her story remains shrouded in mystery and intrigue.Join the witches as they delve into Pamela's life as a (possibly) queer, (possibly) mixed-race artist and occultist, her connections with the Golden Dawn, and the fascinating symbolism she infused into each card. They'll explore how Pamela's vision transformed tarot into a visual language that continues to inspire modern witchcraft and divination.Tune in as they celebrate this powerful ancestress and unsung hero of tarot, uncovering the artistry, spirit, and intuition she brought to her craft—and why she deserves a place of honor in the hearts of all who read the cards. This episode is a beautiful blend of history, homage, and magic, perfect for connecting with the spirit of an artist who forever changed the world of tarot.
--------
33:21
86: Samhain Throwback
Send us a textAs a special Throwback Thursday surprise for Samhain, we're bringing back one of our favorite "Stoned Witches Hour" Wheel of the Year episodes to get you in the Halloween spirit! The third harvest is upon us, and in this timeless episode, Laylla and Chelle dive into the magic and mystery of Samhain, the witch's New Year, that liminal space when the veil between life and death is at its thinnest.Join the witches as they explore the traditions, symbols, and sacred practices that define this high holiday. From honoring ancestors and setting up altars to the playful origins of trick-or-treating, they unpack the customs that make Samhain both a time of reverence and celebration. As Laylla and Chelle share their favorite ways to welcome the spirits of the beloved dead and ward off trickster entities, you'll hear why this season is a powerful period for transformation, remembrance, and, of course, a little spooky fun.Whether it's feasting, leaving offerings of food and sweets, or simply lighting candles to honor those who have passed, the witches reveal how they make the most of this season's magical energy. Pour yourself some cider, light a candle, and tune in as Laylla and Chelle share their favorite rituals, insights, and festive Halloween traditions for a Samhain celebration to remember.*The Samhain Tarot readings have all been claimed! If you'd like to be eligible for surprise future readings, videos, and other offerings - consider signing up to sponsor the show! Link below
--------
44:50
Solarium X: Dark Goddess, Dark Decks
Send us a textIn this episode of The Solarium, Laylla & Chelle review a couple of dark, scratch art decks and a whole bunch of books about our favorite Goddess of the Crossroads, Hecate.They explore The Wanderer's Tarot by Casey Zabala and The Untamed Spirit Animal Oracle: Wisdom from the Wild Within by Francesca Matteoni, illustrated by Rocco Lombardi. On the book front, they discuss Entering Hekate's Cave: The Journey Through Darkness to Wholeness and Entering Hekate's Garden: The Magick, Medicine & Mystery of Plant Spirit Witchcraft by Cyndi Brannen, Hekate: Goddess of Witches by Courtney Weber, and Year of the Dark Goddess: A Journey of Ritual, Renewal & Rebirth by Lara Vesta. Which magical resources will earn the coveted Five Brooms Up? And which ones just didn't light their cauldrons? Grab your familiar, pull out the black candles, and join us at the crossroads to find out!Many thanks to Red Wheel Weiser for providing the books and decks
About Back on the Broomstick: Old Witchcraft, New Path
"Back on the Broomstick" is your magical podcast hangout where the world of witchcraft and the modern-day collide. Hosted by witchy best friends, Laylla and Chelle, this podcast is a cauldron bubbling with the latest spells, rituals, pagan wisdom, divination insights, and mystical musings. Born from a deep-rooted friendship and a shared passion for the witchy life, Laylla and Chelle weave their decades of pagan practice into each episode while learning new theories and chatting with today's pagan and witchcraft authors, influencers, and magickal practitioners. Hop onto this personal magical journey to get back on the broomstick, and you'll be treated to a blend of personal stories, practical spellcraft, and insightful discussions on everything from moon rituals and magical history, to hexing and herbal magic. Each episode is like a cozy coven sesh, filled with laughter, learning, and a touch of enchantment.So, grab your besom, light a candle, and join this bewitching podcast adventure. Laylla and Chelle are here to show you how to blend magic into your daily grind and reconnect with your inner witch. Hit subscribe to "Back on the Broomstick" and join a community where magic is real, fun, and totally alive in today's world. Tune in and let your magical adventure begin!