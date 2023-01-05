Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Practicing the Way
How can I arrange my life to apprentice under Jesus? ﻿The Rule of Life podcast is designed to guide you in arranging your everyday life around being with and be... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
How can I arrange my life to apprentice under Jesus? ﻿The Rule of Life podcast is designed to guide you in arranging your everyday life around being with and be... More

Available Episodes

  • Fasting 02: To Grow in Holiness
    Do you have a theology of the body? Many of us Western followers of Jesus have been formed to separate our bodies from our spirituality. But fasting might be the discipline we’ve been missing — a way to integrate our faith and our bodies and bring our whole self before God. To sanctify our souls as we fight sin in the flesh. In episode 2, John Mark Comer, Yinka Dawson, and Jarin Oda are joined by a special guest, T Comer, who shares her story of miraculous healing from chronic illness and a generational curse. Through fasting, intercession, and a call to holiness, the Spirit freed her body from fifteen years of serious sickness.This podcast accompanies the Fasting Practice, developed by Practicing the Way. Thanks to the generosity of The Circle, all Practices are free. To learn more about The Circle or to run a Practice with your church, community, or small group, visit www.practicingtheway.org.
    5/1/2023
    1:29:49
  • Fasting 01: To Offer Ourselves to God
    Fasting is arguably one of the most neglected spiritual practices in the Western world. Disciples of Jesus and non-Christians alike have so many questions: What is fasting? How can I practice in a healthy way? What about body shame and eating disorders? Is it mandated in the Scriptures? Where do I start?Join us for episode 1 of the Fasting series, where we hear a roundtable discussion with John Mark Comer, Yinka Dawson, and Jarin Oda all about the practice of fasting, from its historical roots to its transforming power and even its practicalities. The episode also includes an interview with Reward Sibanda about how fasting involves the full self, his own 21-day fast, and the spiritual breakthrough that can be found while fasting. This podcast accompanies the Fasting Practice, developed by Practicing the Way. Thanks to the generosity of The Circle, all Practices are free. To learn more about The Circle or to run a Practice with your church, community, or small group, visit www.practicingtheway.org.
    4/24/2023
    1:37:34
  • Luminary Interview: Strahan Coleman
    In this final episode of season 2 of the Rule of Life podcast, we are joined by Strahan Coleman for a conversation on experiencing God, the differences between the fruits of the spirit and the gifts of the spirit, the dangers of depersonalizing God, and how to bring ourselves to silence. Strahan Coleman is an award winning musician, poet, writer, and spiritual director from Aotearoa New Zealand. He is the founder of Commoners Communion, a place for exploring deepness with God through spiritual retreats, a podcast, and online prayer schools. Strahan has written three volumes of poetic prayer books as well as “Beholding: Deepening Our Experience With God” that invites readers into the joy of being in God’s presence.
    2/20/2023
    1:33:22
  • Luminary Interview: Jonathan Tremaine Thomas
    How should we exist in the tension between contemplation and action? Between listening and speaking? Between public and private? Where do our thoughts and prayers enter in? Join us for a conversation with luminary thinker, Jonathan Tremaine Thomas. This conversation covers contemplative activism, praying in the spirit, and the communion with God found in fasting. Jonathan Tremaine Thomas is a pastor, activist, prayer mobilizer, actor, and the founder of civilrighteousness.com. Today he directs prayer-fueled evangelism, discipleship, community transformation, and racial reconciliation initiatives in the St.Louis area while serving as on the pastoral team at Destiny Church St.Louis. He is also a justice, mercy, and reconciliation fellow at Bridgetown Church. With a strong conviction to “earnestly contend for the faith”; Jonathan carries an uncompromising message of identity in Christ and eternal perspective. He currently resides in Ferguson, MO with his wife Mollie and their young daughter.These podcasts accompany nine Practices developed by Practicing the Way. Thanks to the generosity of The Circle, these Practices are now free. To learn more about The Circle or to participate in a Practice with your church, community, or small group, visit www.practicingtheway.org.
    2/13/2023
    1:19:26
  • Prayer: Being With God
    What is it to simply be with God? What does it look like? What does it feel like? In this discussion on the fourth movement of prayer, you’ll hear what it means to go from talking to God, talking with God, and listening to God…to being with God. Existing together in his presence…free from any words at all. This episode features wisdom from Rich Villodas and Strahan Coleman as well as everyday apprentices of Jesus. These podcasts accompany nine Practices developed by Practicing the Way. Thanks to the generosity of The Circle, these Practices are now free. To learn more about The Circle or to participate in a Practice with your church, community, or small group, visit www.practicingtheway.org.
    2/6/2023
    1:03:19

About Rule of Life

How can I arrange my life to apprentice under Jesus?

﻿The Rule of Life podcast is designed to guide you in arranging your everyday life around being with and becoming like Jesus. Each season will cover one of nine ancient Practices from the Way of Jesus: Sabbath, Prayer, Fasting, Solitude, Scripture, Community, Simplicity, Generosity, and Hospitality. You’ll hear from pastors, thought leaders, and everyday apprentices of Jesus, all hosted by John Mark Comer and produced by Practicing the Way.

Each season will be released alongside a Practice - a four week long experience created by Practicing the Way, designed to integrate these ancient practices into your everyday life.

This work is made possible by the Circle—a growing community of givers from across the world, who care deeply about integrating spiritual formation into the church at large.

To learn more about the Circle or to run a Practice with your church, community or small group, visit www.practicingtheway.org.

