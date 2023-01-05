About Rule of Life

How can I arrange my life to apprentice under Jesus?

﻿The Rule of Life podcast is designed to guide you in arranging your everyday life around being with and becoming like Jesus. Each season will cover one of nine ancient Practices from the Way of Jesus: Sabbath, Prayer, Fasting, Solitude, Scripture, Community, Simplicity, Generosity, and Hospitality. You’ll hear from pastors, thought leaders, and everyday apprentices of Jesus, all hosted by John Mark Comer and produced by Practicing the Way.

Each season will be released alongside a Practice - a four week long experience created by Practicing the Way, designed to integrate these ancient practices into your everyday life.

This work is made possible by the Circle—a growing community of givers from across the world, who care deeply about integrating spiritual formation into the church at large.

To learn more about the Circle or to run a Practice with your church, community or small group, visit www.practicingtheway.org.