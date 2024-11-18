The Word on Fire Show - Catholic Faith and Culture

WOF 464: Bishop Barron on the Theology of Balthasar (2 of 12)
Today we bring you the second lesson of Bishop Barron's lecture series on one of the most important and influential Catholic theologians of the twentieth century, Han Urs von Balthasar. We will come to understand his life, his theology, and his ongoing impact on the Church and our work to evangelize the culture. Enjoy! Links: Full lecture series available at the Word on Fire Institute: https://institute.wordonfire.org/ Podcast: WOF 149: Who Was Hans Urs von Balthasar? Article: "Just a Little Stone in God's Mosaic" More Resources: https://www.wordonfire.org/topics/hans-urs-von-balthasar/
21:54
WOF 463: The Importance & Power of Prayer w/ Tammy Peterson: Part II
Through a litany of trials and grace, Tammy Peterson found her way to the Catholic Church. We bring you the second half of an hour-long conversation she had recently with Bishop Barron. The two explore transubstantiation, the power of prayer, grace in suffering, and more. 00:00 | Intro 00:28 | Prayer as sustenance and as intercession across space and time 06:00 | What is transubstantiation? 11:50 | Praying Scripture 13:30 | Prayerful examination of a day 18:33 | Examining Dante's Divine Comedy 20:08 | Dark nights of the soul 23:31 | Grace in suffering 31:27 | Remembering the body 32:58 | Singing and prayer 34:16 | Join the Word on Fire Institute Link: Word on Fire Institute: https://institute.wordonfire.org/
34:51
WOF 462: Bishop Barron on the Theology of Balthasar (1 of 12)
Today we bring you the first lesson of Bishop Barron's lecture series on one of the most important, intriguing, strange, and influential Catholic theologians of the twentieth century, Han Urs von Balthasar. We will come to understand his life, his theology, and his ongoing impact on the Church and our work to evangelize the culture. Enjoy! Links: Podcast: WOF 149: Who Was Hans Urs von Balthasar? Article: "Just a Little Stone in God's Mosaic" More Resources: https://www.wordonfire.org/topics/hans-urs-von-balthasar/ Full lecture series at the Word on Fire Institute: https://institute.wordonfire.org/
23:46
WOF 461: The Importance & Power of Prayer w/ Tammy Peterson: Part I
Through a litany of trials and grace, Tammy Peterson found her way to the Catholic Church. Today we bring you the first half of an hour-long conversation she had recently with Bishop Barron. The two explore the call of God, the power of the Rosary, the wisdom of Thomas Merton, and more. 00:00 | Intro 01:24 | Relating to God as a called child 06:25 | Attracting people into community 10:16 | Understanding true love 13:20 | Begin with prayer 14:19 | Prayer: sacred, centering, habitual, and "useless" 20:43 | The beauty of monastic life and practice 22:34 | The wisdom of Thomas Merton 24:18 | Distinguishing a natural spirituality from a properly supernatural one 28:05 | Learning to pray the Rosary 38:18 | Join the Word on Fire Institute Link: Word on Fire Institute: https://institute.wordonfire.org/
38:54
WOF 460: The Star of the North Congress Address: Part II
Today we bring you the second half of Bishop Barron's May 2024 address at the Star of the North Eucharistic Congress in Bemidji, Minnesota. He concludes his discussion of Eucharistic Adoration, wisdom from saints and holy people, and the power of "staying close to the fire." Enjoy! Show Notes: Word on Fire Institute: https://institute.wordonfire.org/