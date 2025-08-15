The Spiritual Warrior Collective Podcast

Episode 4: THE GIFT OF HUMILITY: Navigating The Tricks Of The Ego

Age-old misconceptions about the role 'humility' plays within spirituality and religion, coupled with personal past life experiences that we have all been through, have played a huge role in our everyday thoughts, words, actions and attitudes.They impact how we share of our time, energy, love and even money, and they also affect how we share or impose our beliefs on others be it on social media or in our friends or family circles. In addition, and most importantly, they impact how we view ourselves day to day and our potential or role in this world. In this brilliant episode based on The 72 Names of God Angel Card called 'the Gift of Humility' (card number 34), we delve deeper into the juicy but humble subject that everyone will be able to relate to. Please, as ever, share our podcast or specific topic episodes with those who can benefit, and if you wish to buy or learn more on this Kabbalistic deck card set and the spiritual wisdom behind it head over to:www.spiritualwarriorcollective.com and click 'Deck Cards'.