The Spiritual Warrior Collective Podcast

With so many mental health challenges hitting so many people right now, sadness and even depression are becoming the norm in peoples lives.The news, politics, social differences, health challenges, unhealed emotional wounds, relationship breakdowns, difficul economic and financial changes are all a common sore points for most people right now as the world goes through a difficult shift from the old world to the Golden Age.In this very powerful episode, we bring some deep spiritual concepts to the table, combined with some interesting practical tools to allow us the space to visualise new possibilitie of understandings and transformation in these times of low.This episode can benefit anyone and can serve as a new angle of support for all of us who know other people struggling with mental health. But please, as ever, do actually SHARE this episode with anyone you know who would be open minded to hearing and elevating, and don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give us a 5 STAR RATING AND REVIEW if this episode helped you.We would love to hear comments and any questions you have, please email us at [email protected]
don't forget to visit www.spiritualwarriorcollective.com to check out The 72 Names of God Angel Cards this podcast series is based on, and also check out our awesome spiritual urbanwear and EMF protective gear too. Lastly if you are interested in learning more Kabbalah do head over to www.kabbalah.com