The Spiritual Warrior Collective Podcast
The Spiritual Warrior Collective Podcast
The Spiritual Warrior Collective Podcast

Sigalit and Daniel Hart
Education, Religion & Spirituality
  Episode 6: FINDING HOPE: Transforming Sadness and Depression
    With so many mental health challenges hitting so many people right now, sadness and even depression are becoming the norm in peoples lives.The news, politics, social differences, health challenges, unhealed emotional wounds, relationship breakdowns, difficul  economic and financial changes are all a common sore points for most people right now as the world goes through a difficult shift from the old world to the Golden Age.In this very powerful episode, we bring some deep spiritual concepts to the table, combined with some interesting practical tools to allow us the space to visualise new possibilitie of understandings and transformation in these times of low.This episode can benefit anyone and can serve as a new angle of support for all of us who know other people struggling with mental health. 
    40:12
  Episode 5: THE MASTER PLAN: Locating The Angelic Guidance We Seek
    In this episode, we explore the idea that everything happens for a higher reason and depending on the dimension we invest our energies in, be it the spiritual realms or the physical realm, we will pull down the true answers we need and gain access to the bigger picture of every situation in which we find ourselves.
    28:06
  Episode 4: THE GIFT OF HUMILITY: Navigating The Tricks Of The Ego
    Age-old misconceptions about the role 'humility' plays within spirituality and religion, coupled with personal past life experiences that we have all been through, have played a huge role in our everyday thoughts, words, actions and attitudes.They impact how we share of our time, energy, love and even money, and they also affect how we share or impose our beliefs on others be it on social media or in our friends or family circles. In addition, and most importantly, they impact how we view ourselves day to day and our potential or role in this world. In this brilliant episode based on The 72 Names of God Angel Card called 'the Gift of Humility' (card number 34), we delve deeper into the juicy but humble subject that everyone will be able to relate to. 
    26:28
  Episode 3: KINDRED SPIRITS: Activating Soul Partnerships in Life
    Ever wonder how to start surrounding yourself with soul-based relationships in all areas of your life, be it friendships, social circles, romance, business and even family?Join us as as we discover how to activate that new reality and either renew existing relationships or find new ones to be aligned to as well as discuss the idea of soulmates, what they truly are and how to start becoming 'the one' you wish to find in that other half. 
    29:29
  Episode 2: BECOMING A UNIFYING BEACON OF LIGHT: Navigating A World Divided By Opinion And Sides
    No matter whether its personal or global differences on political, social or personal views with those we love or those outside our circle, these times will be testing everyone. But how we find unity, peace and compassion regardless of our differences is the beautiful and powerful topic we will be covering on this episode. 
    33:22

About The Spiritual Warrior Collective Podcast

Get ready to join us on a profound, mind-blowing and even funny journey of the body, mind and soul, marrying deep spiritual concepts from Kabbalistic and other teachings with what's known as the fascinating 'Great Awakening' humanity is undergoing right now!
Education, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality

