The Roots of Nationalism

Nerds of history, political theory, and political theology, this is your episode! Everyone else? Figure out where this thing called Christian Nationalism came from. Catholic Integralism is both intellectually superior of, and far more historically grounded counterpart to Christian Nationalism. Kevin Vallier (Professor of Philosophy at the University of Toledo) discusses the rise of Catholic Integralism, the Protestant response, and where Christian Nationalism fits into that picture (if it does at all). From Catholic Integralism, we move forward a few hundred hears to the founding of the American Republic. Jerome Copulsky (Research Fellow at the Berkley Center at Georgetown University) analyzes the political and religious traditions of the 18th and 19th centuries, dispelling rumors about America's founding while providing a politically (and religiously) robust reading of the nation's constitution and supporting documents. All the Kingdoms of the World by Kevin Vallier American Heretics by Jerome Copulsky