Nerds of history, political theory, and political theology, this is your episode! Everyone else? Figure out where this thing called Christian Nationalism came from.
Catholic Integralism is both intellectually superior of, and far more historically grounded counterpart to Christian Nationalism. Kevin Vallier (Professor of Philosophy at the University of Toledo) discusses the rise of Catholic Integralism, the Protestant response, and where Christian Nationalism fits into that picture (if it does at all).
From Catholic Integralism, we move forward a few hundred hears to the founding of the American Republic. Jerome Copulsky (Research Fellow at the Berkley Center at Georgetown University) analyzes the political and religious traditions of the 18th and 19th centuries, dispelling rumors about America's founding while providing a politically (and religiously) robust reading of the nation's constitution and supporting documents.
All the Kingdoms of the World by Kevin Vallier
American Heretics by Jerome Copulsky
Donate to help the survivor network here.
Join: Private Survivor Support Group.
Sign up for our Patreon here.
Visit sonsofpatriarchy.com to find resources, recommended reading, and more.
Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.
Examining Doug Wilson and Moscow: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook
"Sons of Patriarchy" is brought to you by
Producer, Writer, Editor, and Host: Peter Bell
Original Music, Sound Design, and Mixing: https://aaronfeeneymusic.com/
Social Media: Sarah Bader
Graphic Design: Anonymous Survivors
SURVIVORS - THANK YOU, AND MAY YOU BE HEARD.
--------
1:29:42
Immersive Communities: Abuse in the CREC, Part 3
Meet Tony, Kalina, and Kallie. Tony is the former Chief Operating Officer at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow, Idaho. Kalina is a former member of Church of the King CREC in Santa Cruz, California. Kallie is a former member of Christ Church and former student at Logos School in Moscow, Idaho.
Anabel's Lion by Tony Baker
Donate to help the survivor network here.
Join: Private Survivor Support Group.
Sign up for our Patreon here.
Visit sonsofpatriarchy.com to find resources, recommended reading, and more.
Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok
Examining Doug Wilson and Moscow: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook
"Sons of Patriarchy" is brought to you by
Producer, Writer, Editor, and Host: Peter Bell
Original Music, Sound Design, and Mixing: https://aaronfeeneymusic.com/
Social Media: Sarah Bader
Graphic Design: Anonymous Survivors
SURVIVORS - THANK YOU, AND MAY YOU BE HEARD.
--------
2:02:40
Moscow Nationalism
Keely Emerine-Mix's 5-part debate with Douglas Wilson: http://www.tomandrodna.com/notonthepalouse/Church_Debate_Mix_Wilson_071106.htm
The tremors of Christian Nationalism have reached the nation.
In this episode we interact with Tucker Carlson, Doug Wilson, Joel Webbon, Stephen Wolfe, and many other major players of the Christian Nationalist movements. There are strands of this movement you need to learn about, their major players, their specific policies, and much more.
This begins our five-part series on Christian Nationalism. Buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy ride.
Donate to help the survivor network here.
Join: Private Survivor Support Group.
Sign up for our Patreon here.
Visit sonsofpatriarchy.com to find resources, recommended reading, and more.
Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.
Examining Doug Wilson and Moscow: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook
"Sons of Patriarchy" is brought to you by
Producer, Writer, Editor, and Host: Peter Bell
Original Music, Sound Design, and Mixing: https://aaronfeeneymusic.com/
Social Media: Sarah Bader
Graphic Design: Anonymous Survivors
SURVIVORS - THANK YOU, AND MAY YOU BE HEARD.
--------
1:02:05
BONUS: Why Does Sons of Patriarchy Exist? A Conversation with Sarah Bader
Allow us to (re)introduce ourselves.
Donate to help the survivor network here.
Join: Private Survivor Support Group.
Sign up for our Patreon here.
Visit sonsofpatriarchy.com to find resources, recommended reading, and more.
Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok
Examining Doug Wilson and Moscow: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook
"Sons of Patriarchy" is brought to you by
Producer, Writer, Editor, and Host: Peter Bell
Original Music, Sound Design, and Mixing: https://aaronfeeneymusic.com/
Social Media: Sarah Bader
Graphic Design: Anonymous Survivors
SURVIVORS - THANK YOU, AND MAY YOU BE HEARD.
--------
45:10
Groomed to Submit: Abuse in the CREC, Part 2
Donate to help the survivor network here.
Join: Private Survivor Support Group.
Sign up for our Patreon here.
Visit sonsofpatriarchy.com to find resources, recommended reading, and more.
Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok
Examining Doug Wilson and Moscow: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook
Meet "Jean" (her pseudonym), first profiled in Sarah Stankorb's 2021 VICE Article "Inside the Church That Preaches 'Wives Need to be Led with a Firm Hand," and Emilie Paige Dye, who spoke out in 2020 about the abuse she underwent at Logos School during her time as a high school student.
"Sons of Patriarchy" is brought to you by
Producer, Writer, Editor, and Host: Peter Bell
Original Music, Sound Design, and Mixing: https://aaronfeeneymusic.com/
Social Media: Sarah Bader
Graphic Design: Anonymous Survivors
SURVIVORS - THANK YOU, AND MAY YOU BE HEARD.
What happens when biblical patriarchy, christian nationalism, and a theology of authority and submission become the pillars of a movement? Scores of abuse stories in marriages, schools, churches, families, and more.
Though these ideas have filtered throughout the United States for decades, they found a home in Moscow, Idaho, through the ministry and work of Doug Wilson. From there, they have influenced churches across the United States, and across the world.
In this series, you’ll hear from experts on all aspects of these movements, and the stories of abuse from those who survived. Some are Christian, some are not, but one thing they’ve got in common? They’re finally speaking out.
This is their story.