The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast

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225 episodes
- What happens when you read the whole Bible and walk away not liking God?
Candace opens Season 17, the first of six “greatest hits” episodes, with her friend Tara-Leigh Cobble from the very first season of the show. This special recap episode closes with a new question from a listener named Kirby, who is grieving the loss of her dog, Bear.
Tara-Leigh shares the moment she finished reading Scripture cover to cover while in full-time ministry and realized she did not like the God she had just read about. Then a pastor friend gave her one piece of advice: Read it again, and this time, stop looking for yourself and start looking for God.
Along the way, they share how they each came to faith—Candace at twelve and Tara-Leigh at four—and dig into who God actually is. Tara-Leigh unpacks the difference between God the Creator and God the Father, and why the name He chose for Himself is the relational one. He was Father before He was Creator.
They also talk about what it means to be a child of God and why His “no” is often His kindest answer.
For email updates and to submit a question for a future episode, visit candace.com. All of Season 1 with Tara-Leigh is available wherever you listen to podcasts and on YouTube!
Life is like a roller coaster, but it’s better when we go through it together!
Connect with Candace Bure and Tara-Leigh Cobble
Candace on Instagram @candacecbure
Follow the Podcast on Instagram @candacecameronburepodcast
Follow the Podcast on TikTok @ccbpodcast
TLC on IG/ TIKTOK: @taraleighcobble
TLC on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBibleRecap
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- Have you ever gotten close to something you had been chasing, only to lose it in a single moment?
Jason Jackson Jr. is back with Candace to wrap up this season. He shares the story of the night he tore his ACL just two plays into the game that was supposed to move him up to varsity. What felt like the end of a dream became a season on the sidelines.
Candace and Jason talk about facing new technology without fear and why he maintains clear boundaries around AI, including doing his own writing, studying and wrestling with Scripture. They also discuss popularity and what it costs a generation willing to trade almost anything for a few seconds of being seen.
They explore what real friendship looks like when life falls apart and how quickly you discover who your people are. Jason also answers listener questions, including one from an 18-year-old asking whether she can earn God’s love. As Jason says, “God made us human beings, not human doings.”
For more from Candace, sign up for email updates at candace.com. Jason’s brand-new video series, Unfiltered Faith, is available at candace.com/together.
Life is like a roller coaster, but it’s better when we go through it together.
Connect with Candace Bure and Jason Jackson
Candace on Instagram @candacecbure
Follow the Podcast on Instagram @candacecameronburepodcast
Follow the Podcast on TikTok @ccbpodcast
Jason on IG/ TIKTOK: @thejasonjacksonjr
Jason on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@JasonJacksonJr.
Sponsors For This Episode
Candace.com/tour
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316 Financial https://bank316.com/candace-cameron-bure
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- Have you ever stayed somewhere too long? A habit you meant to break, a grudge you meant to set down, a version of yourself you meant to leave behind?
Candace sits down with Jason Jackson Jr. for the fifth conversation of the season, and it opens with the story that changed his life: hearing Sadie Robertson tell the parable of the prodigal son on a college campus in 2019, right after he had walked through something that felt exactly like it.
Jason opens up about the sibling rivalry that once had him dipping his fries in mustard just to be different from his brother—and how that same pride has shown up later in life. Pride keeps us in the pit, he says, and repentance is the only way out. He and Candace talk about how easy it is to drift, how much effort it takes to stay anchored, and why turning around is always the hardest first step.
The listener questions this week reach across seasons of life. Ronnie wants to build a Bible-reading habit and doesn’t know where to start. Georgia is tired of being hurt by friends and wonders whether people are naturally good. Martha asks how to let her adult children make their own decisions. How will Candace and Jason answer each one?
For more from Candace, go to candace.com and sign up for email updates. This season’s exclusive video series, Unfiltered Faith, is where Jason walks through the questions Christians are sometimes afraid to ask. You can find it at candace.com/together.
Life is like a roller coaster, but it’s better when we go through it together!
Connect with Candace Bure and Jason Jackson
Candace on Instagram @candacecbure
Follow the Podcast on Instagram @candacecameronburepodcast
Follow the Podcast on TikTok @ccbpodcast
Jason on IG/ TIKTOK: @thejasonjacksonjr
Jason on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@JasonJacksonJr.
Sponsors For This Episode
Candace.com/tour
PHD myphdweightloss.com and call #864-644-1900 and mention CANDACE.
Crowdhealth joincrowdhealth.com code CANDACE
GCU gcu.edu
316 Financial https://bank316.com/candace-cameron-bure
IFCJ ifcj.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Have you ever done everything you believed God asked of you and still heard nothing back?
That’s where Jason Jackson Jr. sat in early 2025, pulling in millions of views on his content and still unable to cover
rent or keep food in the fridge. This week Candace and Jason talk about the weight of waiting, and what it takes to
keep going when the answer is not coming on your timeline.
Jason walks through the fasting he committed to and the moment when everything shifted. He and Candace talk
about why how you see yourself decides how long you stay in the wilderness, and why your current situation is not
your final conclusion.
They also answer three listener questions:
Courtney is learning to sit in church beside a friend who walked away.
Lily, who is 18, is fighting the lies of perfectionism and performance.
Catherine wants to know how to find friends who keep her honest. Candace reminds Lily that God has never asked
any of us to be perfect, only to come as we are!
For email updates and more from Candace, head to candace.com. Candace is going on a live tour this September;
find your city and get tickets at candace.com/tour. You can find Jason’s exclusive video series, Unfiltered Faith, at
candace.com/together, along with the Together Community app.
Life is like a rollercoaster, but it’s better when we go through it together!
Connect with Candace Bure and Jason Jackson
Candace on Instagram @candacecbure
Follow the Podcast on Instagram @candacecameronburepodcast
Follow the Podcast on TikTok @ccbpodcast
Jason on IG/ TIKTOK: @thejasonjacksonjr
Jason on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@JasonJacksonJr.
Sponsors For This Episode
Candace.com/tour
Crowdhealth joincrowdhealth.com code CANDACE
IFCJ ifcj.com
GCU gcu.edu
316 Financial https://bank316.com/candace-cameron-bure
PHD myphdweightloss.com and call #864-644-1900 and mention CANDACE.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Have you ever had a moment that showed you exactly how far God had carried you?
Jason Jackson Jr. is back with Candace this week, and he tells the story of a season when he had eight quarters to his name, counting them out at a grocery checkout for the cheapest pack of bologna on the shelf.
Jason talks about staying humble by remembering on purpose. He points to Deuteronomy 8 and the way God keeps telling His people not to forget Him once the blessing comes. He shares the practices that keep him grounded: journaling the hard moments, still making a pallet on the floor after his biggest nights, eating a struggle meal to remember when that was the only food in the house. He also tells Candace about tithing his last ten dollars and what showed up ten days later.
Candace and Jason sit with the story of the ten lepers and how quickly gratitude fades once a miracle becomes familiar. Two listeners write in as well: Reagan, 14, wants to hold onto her morning time in the Bible Recap, and Hannah is trying to see God clearly again after spiritual abuse.
For episode updates and to send in a question of your own, go to candace.com.
Jason's exclusive video series, Unfiltered Faith, walks through the questions Christians are often afraid to ask, and you can find it along with the Together Community at candace.com/together.
Candace also heads out on her live tour this September, so grab a friend and find your city at candace.com/tour.
Life is like a rollercoaster, but it's better when we go through it together!
Connect with Candace Bure and Jason Jackson Jr.
Candace on Instagram @candacecbure
Follow the Podcast on Instagram @candacecameronburepodcast
Follow the Podcast on TikTok @ccbpodcast
Jason on IG/ TIKTOK: @thejasonjacksonjr
Jason on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@JasonJacksonJr.
Sponsors For This Episode
Candace.com/tour
PHD myphdweightloss.com and call #864-644-1900 and mention CANDACE.
Crowdhealth joincrowdhealth.com code CANDACE
GCU gcu.edu
316 Financial https://bank316.com/candace-cameron-bure
IFCJ ifcj.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast
Life is like a rollercoaster. We all have good days and bad days, but it's better when we go through it together! Join me and special guests for real conversations about living with kindness, class and purpose. Best known as 'D.J Tanner' in the hit television series "Full House" and Netflix's "Fuller House," and as the actor and director who takes over your television around Christmas time, Candace is also a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and CEO of CandyRock Entertainment. Candace has been interviewed countless times over her decades on television, and hosts her own deep conversations about life and spiritual growth. Each season of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast features guests for a deep exploration of a single theme, encouraging listeners to grow in their experiences of faith, family and purposeful living.Podcast website
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