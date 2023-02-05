The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast

The Boundary Line of Wiring

"I want to be like _____ . I wish I had _____ like _____." Have you ever made statements like those? It is easy to desire to be like someone else or want a quality someone else might have that you do not, but living like someone else is not living out YOUR purpose. Your wiring is unique and God made you with that wiring for a greater reason. When it comes to discovering your purpose, looking at your gifts and talents, strengths and weaknesses is the best place to start. Putting your energy into how you are wired will lead you towards discovering your identity and embracing your purpose. If you don't use your wiring to fuel your purpose, you are only half-living. And using your gifts will encourage others to discover theirs, and live their life on purpose and with a purpose. So … be you, and live your life through your unique wiring! In this episode, you will hear Candace and Heather discuss: Strengths + weaknesses; why they matter to how you are wired How discovering your gifts and talents will help you discover your purpose Being mislabeled and how that can sometimes be labeled a "problem" but is how you are wired Feeling like you are sitting on the bench in life, and not part of the game but how cheering others on (or sitting on the bench) serves great purpose