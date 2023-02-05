The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast

Life can be a rollercoaster. We all have good days and bad days, but I believe we are better when we go through it together! Join me and special guests for rea... More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
The Boundary Line Of Experiences
Do your experiences in life provide clarity as you discover your purpose? YES! Absolutely.
Experiences shape your life + character.
As you walk through different experiences, not only does your purpose become more clear, but your ability to sit with others during their life journey expands. You can hold hope for others when they feel hopeless and encourage them to the other side of that difficulty.
What about hard circumstances? How do they impact your purpose? Sometimes it feels easier to hold onto past situations that were difficult to go through, and are difficult to heal from. But by doing that, ultimately you hold yourself back from all God has for you, and the purpose He has for your life. You can allow your circumstances to shape you, in a positive or negative way.
In this episode, you will hear Candace and Heather discuss:
Moments in life they can look back on and see how God used their experiences for a greater purpose
Being able to sit with others in hard seasons because of going through difficult seasons
How experiences help you hold hope for someone else walking through life
The importance of moving forward from your past situations, and not allowing them to hold you back from your future
Head to Candace.com to download the FREE guide, and to order Heather’s latest book, Right Where You Belong.
To hear more about Candace’s experience on Dancing With The Stars and how it shaped her, listen to Season 1, Episode 10.
For all things mentioned in this episode head over to
https://ccbpodcast.com/episodes/season-2/06
Thank you to this episode’s sponsors: AccessMore https://www.accessmore.com/
5/2/2023
33:39
The Boundary Line of Wiring
"I want to be like _____ . I wish I had _____ like _____.” Have you ever made statements like those? It is easy to desire to be like someone else or want a quality someone else might have that you do not, but living like someone else is not living out YOUR purpose. Your wiring is unique and God made you with that wiring for a greater reason.
When it comes to discovering your purpose, looking at your gifts and talents, strengths and weaknesses is the best place to start. Putting your energy into how you are wired will lead you towards discovering your identity and embracing your purpose.
If you don’t use your wiring to fuel your purpose, you are only half-living. And using your gifts will encourage others to discover theirs, and live their life on purpose and with a purpose. So … be you, and live your life through your unique wiring!
In this episode, you will hear Candace and Heather discuss:
Strengths + weaknesses; why they matter to how you are wired
How discovering your gifts and talents will help you discover your purpose
Being mislabeled and how that can sometimes be labeled a “problem” but is how you are wired
Feeling like you are sitting on the bench in life, and not part of the game but how cheering others on (or sitting on the bench) serves great purpose
Head to Candace.com to download the FREE guide, and to order Heather’s latest book, Right Where You Belong.
If you are curious about your Spiritual Gifts, take THIS test to learn more.
For all things mentioned in this episode head over to
https://ccbpodcast.com/episodes/season-2/05
Thank you to this episode’s sponsors:
AccessMore https://www.accessmore.com
Boll and Branch https://www.bollandbranch.com Promo Code CANDACE
4/25/2023
36:10
The Boundary Line Of Place
Did you know that Candace once moved 18 times in 12 years? It can be challenging to establish new roots, build community, and find purpose when you are constantly moving. But one thing we can ALL do wherever we find ourselves is this: find purpose in it. Embrace the places in front of you; the ones you physically find yourself standing in every day. Whether that is inviting people into your home, helping your neighbors, talking to the mom pushing her stroller, or living life with others. When you show up to those places, you will discover your purpose. Because God wants to use YOUR places for His purpose.
In this episode, you will hear Candace and Heather discuss:
Where they grew up and how that shaped who they are.
Embracing places right in front of you and seeing them as valuable
How inviting people into your home and living your life in front of others is the best witness you can be
Head to Candace.com to download the FREE guide, and to order Heather’s latest book, Right Where You Belong.
For all things mentioned in this episode head over to https://ccbpodcast.com/episodes/season-2/04
Thank you to this episode's sponsor: AccessMore https://www.accessmore.com/
4/18/2023
31:01
The Boundary Line Of Time
Picture this: you sit down with your spouse or family after a long day.. They’re all talking about their day, but you don’t hear a word. You are glazed over and your mind is elsewhere. Sound familiar?
Being present isn’t always easy. But it is valuable. If we can become more aware of being present, then we give room for God to use us to occupy the spaces and places we are in.
Time is a complex concept to understand and grasp but there is SUCH significance to this moment, right now, where you find yourself in life. There is a great purpose in the season you find yourself in.
We see our life in little chunks of time. God sees the full picture; our full timeline. Do we trust Him with that timeline? God will use the spaces you occupy to build your character and expand your perspective.
You may have heard this famous quote before: How you spend your minutes is how you spend your life. Our challenge in this episode is this: are you stewarding your time well?
Let’s dive in.
In this episode, you will hear Candace and Heather discuss:
The complexity of time and the how we see time versus how God sees time
What time has to do with occupying your God-given space and finding purpose
Moments in their life that carry significant meaning in the overall timeline of their lives
The value of being present to where you are in your everyday life
Head to Candace.com to download the FREE guide, and to order Heather’s latest book, Right Where You Belong.
For all things mentioned in this episode head over to
https://ccbpodcast.com/episodes/season-2/03
Thank you to this season's sponsors: AccessMore https://www.accessmore.com/
One Share: My.OneShareHealth.com/Candace
4/11/2023
38:18
Humbled Success
Have you ever been in a season where you feel stuck? You look around and don’t see success or purpose with where your feet are planted. You don’t feel qualified (or sometimes comfortable) doing what God has called you to do in that season.
Success. It is a word that carries individual meaning and can change from season to season of life. But at the end of it all, success comes from a humble place of fully occupying your God-given space. Because it’s not about us, it’s about Him and His purpose. It’s not about us feeling qualified, it’s about who He is and how He works through us to fill the gaps.
In this episode, you will hear Candace and Heather discuss:
Moments in their life where the “definition of success” changed and how others around them responded to those changes
Good advice, bad advice, right advice, and how we ultimately need to listen to God’s direction and wisdom
The difference (literally and biblically) between humble and humility
Trusting that God is doing something bigger in the assignments He gives you, that are not easy or comfortable
Head to Candace.com to download the FREE guide, and to order Heather’s latest book, Right Where You Belong.
For all things mentioned in this episode head over to
https://ccbpodcast.com/episodes/season-2/02
Thank you to this season's sponsors:
AccessMore https://www.accessmore.com/
One Share: My.OneShareHealth.com/Candace
Life can be a rollercoaster. We all have good days and bad days, but I believe we are better when we go through it together! Join me and special guests for real conversations about living with kindness, class and purpose.
Best known as ‘D.J Tanner’ in the hit television series “Full House” and Netflix’s “Fuller House,” and as the actor and director who takes over your television around Christmas time. Candace is also a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and CEO of Candy Rock Entertainment. Candace has been interviewed many times over her decades on television, and decided it was time to host deep conversations about the many topics people find important.
Each season of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast will feature one guest for a deep exploration of a single theme, with the hope of encouraging listeners to grow in their experiences of faith, family and purposeful living.