The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast

Have you ever stayed somewhere too long? A habit you meant to break, a grudge you meant to set down, a version of yourself you meant to leave behind?



Candace sits down with Jason Jackson Jr. for the fifth conversation of the season, and it opens with the story that changed his life: hearing Sadie Robertson tell the parable of the prodigal son on a college campus in 2019, right after he had walked through something that felt exactly like it.



Jason opens up about the sibling rivalry that once had him dipping his fries in mustard just to be different from his brother—and how that same pride has shown up later in life. Pride keeps us in the pit, he says, and repentance is the only way out. He and Candace talk about how easy it is to drift, how much effort it takes to stay anchored, and why turning around is always the hardest first step.



The listener questions this week reach across seasons of life. Ronnie wants to build a Bible-reading habit and doesn’t know where to start. Georgia is tired of being hurt by friends and wonders whether people are naturally good. Martha asks how to let her adult children make their own decisions. How will Candace and Jason answer each one?



For more from Candace, go to candace.com and sign up for email updates. This season’s exclusive video series, Unfiltered Faith, is where Jason walks through the questions Christians are sometimes afraid to ask. You can find it at candace.com/together.



Life is like a roller coaster, but it’s better when we go through it together!



Connect with Candace Bure and Jason Jackson



Candace on Instagram @candacecbure



Follow the Podcast on Instagram @candacecameronburepodcast



Follow the Podcast on TikTok @ccbpodcast



Jason on IG/ TIKTOK: @thejasonjacksonjr



Jason on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@JasonJacksonJr.



Sponsors For This Episode



Candace.com/tour



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