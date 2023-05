491: How To Have Amazing Communication + Chemistry In Relationships with Rachel Pringle Urb + Johann Urb

I have been sensing a shift in the collective in the past few months that a lot of couples have been separating and/or divorcing (myself included.) It's as though we are in a renaissance of relationships due to the old relationship models no longer serving us. So how do we as spiritual people who are constantly evolving and wanting to live in our fullest truth, expression, and liberation also have a partner to move through these stages of life with us? This week on Highest Self Podcast I have a conversation with Rachel Pringle Urb + Johann Urb, who have been my dear friends for many years, and as I have gotten to know them both individually and as a couple, I have learned about the incredible work they are doing together as a married couple. They have devoted their lives to helping couples have more intimate, juicy, rich, and meaningful relationships that value integrity, conversation, and diving into the shadows that many of us avoid in relationships. In this episode, Rachel and Johann deep dive into their personal stories and relationship as a beautifully detailed example of what a conscious relationship can look like. They share how their marriage almost ended due to a situation that they share in detail in the episode (no spoilers!) 👀 This is one of those episodes you'll probably want to listen to more than once to take in all of the juicy wisdom!