Lately, I have found myself fascinated by the topic of love – the most basic yet complex human emotion. Even beyond emotions, it’s a vibration and a lens through which we see life. Love is my number one core value. And it is the thing we all want most in life. This week on Highest Self Podcast I had the honor to sit down with fellow writer, teacher, poet, and coach, Rainier Wylde to explore what it means to be the true embodiment of love, how to give a receive it, and WHY it can also be the most difficult thing to find and keep. We discuss the inevitable ending of every love story, polyamorous relationships, the philosophy and mystery of love, the natural death and rebirth cycles of life, and SO much more. I hope this episode cracks your heart wide open like it did for me. Whether you are dating, married, divorced, widowed, or single – this episode is for you because love is a universal language that we all know and can benefit from understanding on it’s deepest level. Enjoy! Check out Rainier’s Book here Connect with Rainier on Instagram here Ready to integrate your full multidimensional self into a thriving career as a Soul Purpose + Spiritual Life Coach? Join the Spring class of Dharma Coaching Institute! Learn more: https://bit.ly/3KNgAkg Learn how you can transmute your pain into your purpose in my new free docuseries here: https://bit.ly/3mpzggH If you are looking for a diverse + nourishing community of like-minded souls I’d love to invite you to join the waitlist of Rose Gold Goddesses at https://www.rosegoldgoddesses.com To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your review of the Highest Self Podcast to [email protected]
Intro + Outro Music: Silent Ganges by Maneesh de Moor Follow me your spiritual bestie to active your fullest expression + laugh along the way: https://www.Instagram.com/iamsahararose https://www.tiktok.com/@iamsahararose https://www.Facebook.com/iamsahararose Discover Your Dharma Archetype with my free quiz https://www.dharmaarchetypequiz.com/ Download my Goddess Embodiment Practice: https://iamsahararose.com/embodiment Order My Books: https://www.iamsahararose.com/books By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that the entire contents are the property of Sahara Rose, or used by Sahara Rose with permission, and are protected under U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. Except as otherwise provided herein, users of this Podcast may save and use information contained in the Podcast only for personal or other non-commercial, educational purposes. No other use, including, without limitation, reproduction, retransmission or editing, of this Podcast may be made without the prior written permission of the Sahara Rose, which may be requested by contacting [email protected]
This podcast is for educational purposes only. The host claims no responsibility to any person or entity for any liability, loss, or damage caused or alleged to be caused directly or indirectly as a result of the use, application, or interpretation of the information presented herein.