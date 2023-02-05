Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Highest Self Podcast® in the App
Listen to Highest Self Podcast® in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Highest Self Podcast®

Highest Self Podcast®

Podcast Highest Self Podcast®
Podcast Highest Self Podcast®

Highest Self Podcast®

Sahara Rose
add
The #1 spirituality podcast and for a reason- we keep it REAL! Sahara Rose is your spiritual bestie, helping you activate your full potential - with a side of t... More
Religion & SpiritualitySpiritualityHealth & FitnessMental Health
The #1 spirituality podcast and for a reason- we keep it REAL! Sahara Rose is your spiritual bestie, helping you activate your full potential - with a side of t... More

Available Episodes

5 of 488
  • 495: Why Love Is So Difficult - And How It Can Not Be with Rainier Wylde
    Lately, I have found myself fascinated by the topic of love – the most basic yet complex human emotion. Even beyond emotions, it’s a vibration and a lens through which we see life. Love is my number one core value. And it is the thing we all want most in life.    This week on Highest Self Podcast I had the honor to sit down with fellow writer, teacher, poet, and coach, Rainier Wylde to explore what it means to be the true embodiment of love, how to give a receive it, and WHY it can also be the most difficult thing to find and keep.    We discuss the inevitable ending of every love story, polyamorous relationships, the philosophy and mystery of love, the natural death and rebirth cycles of life, and SO much more.    I hope this episode cracks your heart wide open like it did for me. Whether you are dating, married, divorced, widowed, or single – this episode is for you because love is a universal language that we all know and can benefit from understanding on it’s deepest level. Enjoy!    Check out Rainier’s Book here Connect with Rainier on Instagram here   Ready to integrate your full multidimensional self into a thriving career as a Soul Purpose + Spiritual Life Coach? Join the Spring class of Dharma Coaching Institute! Learn more: https://bit.ly/3KNgAkg   Learn how you can transmute your pain into your purpose in my new free docuseries here: https://bit.ly/3mpzggH   If you are looking for a diverse + nourishing community of like-minded souls I’d love to invite you to join the waitlist of Rose Gold Goddesses at https://www.rosegoldgoddesses.com   To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your review of the Highest Self Podcast to [email protected]    Intro + Outro Music: Silent Ganges by Maneesh de Moor   Follow me your spiritual bestie to active your fullest expression + laugh along the way: https://www.Instagram.com/iamsahararose  https://www.tiktok.com/@iamsahararose  https://www.Facebook.com/iamsahararose    Discover Your Dharma Archetype with my free quiz https://www.dharmaarchetypequiz.com/   Download my Goddess Embodiment Practice: https://iamsahararose.com/embodiment   Order My Books: https://www.iamsahararose.com/books    By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that the entire contents are the property of Sahara Rose, or used by Sahara Rose with permission, and are protected under U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. Except as otherwise provided herein, users of this Podcast may save and use information contained in the Podcast only for personal or other non-commercial, educational purposes. No other use, including, without limitation, reproduction, retransmission or editing, of this Podcast may be made without the prior written permission of the Sahara Rose, which may be requested by contacting [email protected]   This podcast is for educational purposes only. The host claims no responsibility to any person or entity for any liability, loss, or damage caused or alleged to be caused directly or indirectly as a result of the use, application, or interpretation of the information presented herein.  
    5/2/2023
    1:05:34
  • 494: Are You A Woman Having a Harder Time Stepping Into Her Purpose? Here's Why. with Sahara Rose
    Are you a woman who’s having a hard time living your soul’s purpose? Perhaps you already know your purpose, but you aren’t quite sure how to fully live and embody it. If either of those is true, this week’s Highest Self Podcast episode is for you.   The truth is, there is a myth of sacrifice that women are commonly forced to operate from. It’s an unspoken and subconscious burden that we carry, as women, within society…   As long as we hold onto this baggage (that we’re often not even aware of)… We’ll keep pointing the finger, feeling resentment, and living in ways that don’t honor our soul’s deepest desires because we're simply not given the opportunity to pursue our desires...    We deserve to be free of these chains and pursue our purpose. And in this episode of Highest Self Podcast this is exactly what we will be exploring together.    Learn How To Make Crystal Clear Decisions Using Your Intuitive Guidance in this workshop Learn more about becoming a Certified Soul Purpose (Dharma) + Spiritual Life Coach here   Ready to integrate your full multidimensional self into a thriving career as a Soul Purpose + Spiritual Life Coach? Join the Spring class of Dharma Coaching Institute! Learn more: https://bit.ly/3KNgAkg   Learn how you can transmute your pain into your purpose in my new free docuseries here: https://bit.ly/3mpzggH   Try Betterhelp for 10% off at https://www.betterhelp.com/sahara  *As a BetterHelp affiliate, we may receive compensation from BetterHelp if you purchase products or services through the links provided   If you are looking for a diverse + nourishing community of like-minded souls I’d love to invite you to join the waitlist of Rose Gold Goddesses at https://www.rosegoldgoddesses.com   To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your review of the Highest Self Podcast to [email protected]    Intro + Outro Music: Silent Ganges by Maneesh de Moor   Follow me your spiritual bestie to active your fullest expression + laugh along the way: https://www.Instagram.com/iamsahararose  https://www.tiktok.com/@iamsahararose  https://www.Facebook.com/iamsahararose    Discover Your Dharma Archetype with my free quiz https://www.dharmaarchetypequiz.com/   Download my Goddess Embodiment Practice: https://iamsahararose.com/embodiment   Order My Books: https://www.iamsahararose.com/books    By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that the entire contents are the property of Sahara Rose, or used by Sahara Rose with permission, and are protected under U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. Except as otherwise provided herein, users of this Podcast may save and use information contained in the Podcast only for personal or other non-commercial, educational purposes. No other use, including, without limitation, reproduction, retransmission or editing, of this Podcast may be made without the prior written permission of the Sahara Rose, which may be requested by contacting [email protected]   This podcast is for educational purposes only. The host claims no responsibility to any person or entity for any liability, loss, or damage caused or alleged to be caused directly or indirectly as a result of the use, application, or interpretation of the information presented herein.    
    4/25/2023
    28:18
  • 493: How This Mom Got A Book Deal + Created A Successful Spiritual Coaching Business with Lauren Leduc
    If you have the intuitive desire to be a Certified Dharma Coach, but you’ve found yourself thinking “Well, who am I to be a coach? Why would people pay for my guidance?”Then imposter syndrome is what’s keeping your full-bodied Yes! from coming through.   And truth is, you’re not alone. In this episode, I have a beautiful conversation with Lauren Leduc, a Dharma Coaching Institute (DCI) graduate and mom who’s created a thriving coaching business and has even landed a book deal!   She shares how her journey didn’t start this way and how she suffered from imposter syndrome, anxiety, eating disorders, shame, and family expectations. Even so, she still built a successful yoga practice with multiple studios, but then 2020 struck and she lost the joy in her business in the chaos of the world.   She then shares how she now has secured a book deal for her first work as a published author and has built an abundant coaching business, while getting to be home to raise her daughter. This is a story about a mother who overcame her challenges to build her dream life, and how you can too.    Pre-order Lauren’s book here  Connect with Lauren on Instagram here   Ready to integrate your full multidimensional self into a thriving career as a Soul Purpose + Spiritual Life Coach? Join the Spring class of Dharma Coaching Institute! Learn more: https://bit.ly/3KNgAkg   Learn how you can transmute your pain into your purpose in my new free docuseries here: https://bit.ly/3mpzggH   If you are looking for a diverse + nourishing community of like-minded souls I’d love to invite you to join the waitlist of Rose Gold Goddesses at https://www.rosegoldgoddesses.com    To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your review of the Highest Self Podcast to [email protected]    Intro + Outro Music: Silent Ganges by Maneesh de Moor   Follow me your spiritual bestie to active your fullest expression + laugh along the way: https://www.Instagram.com/iamsahararose  https://www.tiktok.com/@iamsahararose  https://www.Facebook.com/iamsahararose    Discover Your Dharma Archetype with my free quiz https://www.dharmaarchetypequiz.com/   Download my Goddess Embodiment Practice: https://iamsahararose.com/embodiment   Order My Books: https://www.iamsahararose.com/books    By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that the entire contents are the property of Sahara Rose, or used by Sahara Rose with permission, and are protected under U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. Except as otherwise provided herein, users of this Podcast may save and use information contained in the Podcast only for personal or other non-commercial, educational purposes. No other use, including, without limitation, reproduction, retransmission or editing, of this Podcast may be made without the prior written permission of the Sahara Rose, which may be requested by contacting [email protected]   This podcast is for educational purposes only. The host claims no responsibility to any person or entity for any liability, loss, or damage caused or alleged to be caused directly or indirectly as a result of the use, application, or interpretation of the information presented herein.    
    4/18/2023
    44:55
  • 492: How To Rise Like the Phoenix From The Ashes with Sahara Rose
    The truth about life is that we are constantly going through death and rebirth cycles. Former identities, relationships, and belief structures are burnt to the ground so that you may rise from their ashes as the next version of you. The Phoenix.   So when your old world comes crumbling down do you choose to cling onto your former identity or walk through that transformation portal into your next iteration?   In this episode, I walk you through how to take your life’s greatest obstacles and turn them into gold. I do this by sharing my darkest night of the soul with you, a recent heartbreak, and how it’s led me to a more deep, expansive purpose and finding all the more vibrance in my life. I get super vulnerable and show how this separation brought me to my knees to surrender to my greater purpose, and how the universe responded with wild synchronicities that have guided me to truly embody the life that I was just not ready for yet.   If you have recently gone through your own death and rebirth, this episode is for you. Because after all, you can’t have Spring without Winter. Ready to blossom? I hope you love this episode and that it helps you find your light after the darkness and rise the like the phoenix that you are.   Ready to integrate your full multidimensional self into a thriving career as a Soul Purpose + Spiritual Life Coach? Join the Spring class of Dharma Coaching Institute! Learn more: https://bit.ly/3KNgAkg   Learn how you can transmute your pain into your purpose in my new free docuseries here: https://bit.ly/3mpzggH   Try Betterhelp for 10% off at https://www.betterhelp.com/sahara  *As a BetterHelp affiliate, we may receive compensation from BetterHelp if you purchase products or services through the links provided   If you are looking for a diverse + nourishing community of like-minded souls I’d love to invite you to join the waitlist of Rose Gold Goddesses at https://www.rosegoldgoddesses.com   To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your review of the Highest Self Podcast to [email protected]    Intro + Outro Music: Silent Ganges by Maneesh de Moor   Follow me your spiritual bestie to active your fullest expression + laugh along the way: https://www.Instagram.com/iamsahararose  https://www.tiktok.com/@iamsahararose  https://www.Facebook.com/iamsahararose    Discover Your Dharma Archetype with my free quiz https://www.dharmaarchetypequiz.com/   Download my Goddess Embodiment Practice: https://iamsahararose.com/embodiment   Order My Books: https://www.iamsahararose.com/books    By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that the entire contents are the property of Sahara Rose, or used by Sahara Rose with permission, and are protected under U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. Except as otherwise provided herein, users of this Podcast may save and use information contained in the Podcast only for personal or other non-commercial, educational purposes. No other use, including, without limitation, reproduction, retransmission or editing, of this Podcast may be made without the prior written permission of the Sahara Rose, which may be requested by contacting [email protected]   This podcast is for educational purposes only. The host claims no responsibility to any person or entity for any liability, loss, or damage caused or alleged to be caused directly or indirectly as a result of the use, application, or interpretation of the information presented herein.  
    4/11/2023
    1:12:20
  • 491: How To Have Amazing Communication + Chemistry In Relationships with Rachel Pringle Urb + Johann Urb
    I have been sensing a shift in the collective in the past few months that a lot of couples have been separating and/or divorcing (myself included.) It’s as though we are in a renaissance of relationships due to the old relationship models no longer serving us. So how do we as spiritual people who are constantly evolving and wanting to live in our fullest truth, expression, and liberation also have a partner to move through these stages of life with us?    This week on Highest Self Podcast I have a conversation with Rachel Pringle Urb + Johann Urb, who have been my dear friends for many years, and as I have gotten to know them both individually and as a couple, I have learned about the incredible work they are doing together as a married couple. They have devoted their lives to helping couples have more intimate, juicy, rich, and meaningful relationships that value integrity, conversation, and diving into the shadows that many of us avoid in relationships.    In this episode, Rachel and Johann deep dive into their personal stories and relationship as a beautifully detailed example of what a conscious relationship can look like. They share how their marriage almost ended due to a situation that they share in detail in the episode (no spoilers!) 👀   This is one of those episodes you’ll probably want to listen to more than once to take in all of the juicy wisdom! Tune in with an open heart and let me know how the episode lands on my latest Instagram post about the episode.    Connect with Rachel on Instagram here Connect with Johann on Instagram here Connect with Rachel here Connect with Johann here   Take this quiz I specifically created with Dharma Coaching Institute to find out if you’re best as an Intuitive, Transformational, or Empathic Soul Purpose + Spiritual Life Coach and how to actually make this your career! https://dharmacoachinginstitute.com/quiz   If you are looking for a diverse + nourishing community of like-minded souls I’d love to invite you to join the waitlist of Rose Gold Goddesses at https://www.rosegoldgoddesses.com    To receive a free gift, email a screenshot of your review of the Highest Self Podcast to [email protected]    Intro + Outro Music: Silent Ganges by Maneesh de Moor   Follow me your spiritual bestie to active your fullest expression + laugh along the way: https://www.Instagram.com/iamsahararose  https://www.tiktok.com/@iamsahararose  https://www.Facebook.com/iamsahararose    Discover Your Dharma Archetype with my free quiz https://www.dharmaarchetypequiz.com/   Download my Goddess Embodiment Practice: https://iamsahararose.com/embodiment   Order My Books: https://www.iamsahararose.com/books    By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that the entire contents are the property of Sahara Rose, or used by Sahara Rose with permission, and are protected under U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. Except as otherwise provided herein, users of this Podcast may save and use information contained in the Podcast only for personal or other non-commercial, educational purposes. No other use, including, without limitation, reproduction, retransmission or editing, of this Podcast may be made without the prior written permission of the Sahara Rose, which may be requested by contacting [email protected]   This podcast is for educational purposes only. The host claims no responsibility to any person or entity for any liability, loss, or damage caused or alleged to be caused directly or indirectly as a result of the use, application, or interpretation of the information presented herein.  
    4/5/2023
    1:09:22

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Highest Self Podcast®

The #1 spirituality podcast and for a reason- we keep it REAL! Sahara Rose is your spiritual bestie, helping you activate your full potential - with a side of twerk! With 5 years and over 6000 5-star reviews, Highest Self Podcast will teach you how to discover your dharma (soul's purpose), embody your fullest expression and blossom into your highest self, while having FUN! From intuition to manifestation to past lives to raising your vibration to channeling to sacred sensuality to conscious entrepreneurship, this podcast supports you you on all levels. Welcome home, sun-being! Find your purpose through her Dharma Archetype quiz on www.dharmaarchetypequiz.com Dive into her latest book Discover Your Dharma at www.iamsahararose.com/dharma Join her divine feminine mystery school at www.rosegoldgoddesses.com Follow her on Instagram, TikTok + Facebook for hilarious spiritual videos at @IAmSaharaRose
Podcast website

Listen to Highest Self Podcast®, Nexus Church Thief River Falls and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Highest Self Podcast®

Highest Self Podcast®

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Highest Self Podcast®: Podcasts in Family