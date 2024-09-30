Naked Bible 476: 1 Samuel 27

With Dr. Denise Flanders David flees to the land of the Philistines in fear of Saul. He lies to the Philistine king, Achish, and tells him that he is no longer a loyal Israelite. Achish believes David and gives him a place to live in Ziklag. David and his men live in Ziklag for a year and four months, during which time they raid the Geshurites, the Girzites, and the Amalekites. Achish is pleased with David's service and believes that he can trust him. However, David is only pretending to be loyal to the Philistines. He is actually planning to return to Israel and claim the throne.