412. Grace Liberates Your Foolishness
Something exists inside the heart of every human being - whether it be a screaming infant, an anxious teenager, a demanding spouse, a critical boss, or a corrupt politician - that creates disaster. It's the foolishness of sin.In today’s episode, Paul teaches on four types of foolishness and how only a divine appearance liberates us from each.If you've been enjoying The Paul Tripp Podcast, please leave us a review! Your review helps us reach more people with the gospel's transforming power.
5/1/2023
42:57
411. My Biggest Problem Is Me | Connecting Clip Of The Week
What is your biggest problem in life? Is it your finances? A bad diagnosis? A wayward child?In this week’s Connecting Clip Of The Week, we’ll hear a portion of Paul's conversation with Shelby Abbott on the latest episode of the Connecting Podcast. In this clip, Paul and Shelby make the argument that your biggest problem in life is you.To hear more from Paul and Shelby, don’t miss the entire episode on The Paul Tripp Podcast episode 405. You can also watch the video on YouTube or Facebook.
4/28/2023
4:18
410. Grace Liberates Your Ministry
Unless your ministry is deeply rooted in the finished work of Jesus Christ, it will be uprooted by some form of ministry dysfunction.In today’s episode, Paul warns of all the ways in which we look for identity in ministry.If you've been enjoying The Paul Tripp Podcast, please leave us a review! Your review helps us reach more people with the gospel's transforming power.
4/24/2023
35:37
409. If God Is Sovereign, Does My Behavior Matter? | Connecting Clip Of The Week
If God is truly sovereign, does my behavior on a daily basis really matter?In this week’s Connecting Clip Of The Week, we’ll hear a portion of Paul's conversation with Shelby Abbott on the latest episode of the Connecting Podcast. In this clip, Paul and Shelby discuss the sovereignty of God and the implications of this doctrine for the way we behave. To hear more from Paul and Shelby, don’t miss the entire episode on The Paul Tripp Podcast episode 405. You can also watch the video on YouTube or Facebook.
4/21/2023
4:13
408. Grace Liberates Your Identity
There is a plague that has infected the church of Jesus Christ. It's a disease called "Identity Amnesia" and it's ravaging Christians everywhere. In today’s episode, Paul teaches from Psalm 27 and reveals a life-altering cure.If you've been enjoying The Paul Tripp Podcast, please leave us a review! Your review helps us reach more people with the gospel's transforming power.
Dr. Paul David Tripp is a pastor and best-selling author. This podcast features Paul's new Bible Study, the Ask Paul Tripp Show, sermons, conference messages, radio broadcasts, and other audio resources that connect the transforming power of Jesus Christ to everyday life.