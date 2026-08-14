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1147 episodes
- In a world obsessed with judgment, Jesus calls his people to something radically different: mercy.
This week on The Connecting Podcast, Paul and Shelby explore what it means to be merciful in a culture quick to judge and cancel, reminding us that mercy doesn’t compromise on sin but seeks forgiveness, rescue, and restoration.
For more episodes of The Connecting Podcast, visit PaulTripp.com/Connecting.
- This week, Paul reminds us that true and lasting hope can be found only in the sovereign King of kings, whose purposes cannot fail and whose rule will ultimately restore what sin has broken.
Join us for a weekly narration of Paul Tripp's popular devotional. You can subscribe to our email list to receive this devotional straight to your inbox each week, or read online at PaulTripp.com/Wednesday or on Facebook, Instagram, and the Paul Tripp App.
If you’ve been enjoying the Wednesday’s Word podcast, please leave us a review! Each review helps us reach more people with the transforming power of Jesus Christ.
- At the most basic of levels, what elements of Christianity make Christianity?
Today, we continue our sermon series from the archives on Hebrews 11, the Bible's great hall of faith. In this message, Paul examines the Apostle Paul's address to the Areopagus and three doctrines that are essential to faith in God.
To hear more sermons from Paul, visit PaulTripp.com/Sermons.
- Obedience often comes before understanding, and that's exactly where faith grows.
Today, we continue our year-long Bible study in the book of Acts. In this episode, Paul explains that while we wait on God's timing, we're called to trust him through active obedience and prayer, knowing that waiting is one of the primary ways God shapes our hearts.
To hear more studies from the book of Acts, visit PaulTripp.com/Acts.
- You'll never find lasting satisfaction if you're feeding your soul with the wrong things.
This week on The Connecting Podcast, Paul and Shelby explain that every person is driven by deep spiritual hunger, and true joy is found only when we hunger and thirst for God's righteousness instead of the empty promises of this world.
For more episodes of The Connecting Podcast, visit PaulTripp.com/Connecting.
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About The Paul Tripp Podcast
Dr. Paul David Tripp is a pastor and best-selling author. This podcast features Paul's new Bible Study, the Ask Paul Tripp Show, sermons, conference messages, radio broadcasts, and other audio resources that connect the transforming power of Jesus Christ to everyday life.Podcast website
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