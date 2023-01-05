409. If God Is Sovereign, Does My Behavior Matter? | Connecting Clip Of The Week

If God is truly sovereign, does my behavior on a daily basis really matter?In this week’s Connecting Clip Of The Week, we’ll hear a portion of Paul's conversation with Shelby Abbott on the latest episode of the Connecting Podcast. In this clip, Paul and Shelby discuss the sovereignty of God and the implications of this doctrine for the way we behave. To hear more from Paul and Shelby, don’t miss the entire episode on The Paul Tripp Podcast episode 405. You can also watch the video on YouTube or Facebook.