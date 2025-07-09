Are you sick of people telling you singleness is a gift? While the Bible supports the idea that singleness is not a season of life to endure, but a season of life to embrace, we know that doesn't mean it's without its challenges. This week, Kylen Perry walks through different reasons why healthy relationships can feel so far out of reach sometimes.
Will I Ever Find Love? | Kylen Perry
We all want to find love, but a lot of us don't know where to look. This week, as we kick off our "We Need to Talk" series, Kylen Perry leads us through Genesis 2 to remind us we don't need to be married to experience connection, fulfillment, and intimacy — it's all available to us in Christ right now.
Who Jesus is to You | Dave Bruskas
Jesus is the One who gives the world around us meaning and significance — so what we believe to be true about Him matters. This week, guest speaker and executive director of discipleship, Dave Bruskas, leads us through Colossians 1 to remind us that Jesus is not just a representation of God, but God Himself, and that should change everything for us.
The Point of My Christianity | Kylen Perry
We can't settle for a cheap version of Christianity that in no way compares with the price Christ was willing to pay for us. This week, Kylen Perry leads us through Exodus 33 to show us that if Jesus made a way for us to be with God, we have to prioritize seeking His presence.
Purpose When it Feels Pointless | Tyler Moffett
Almost all frustration stems from unfulfilled expectations, but how do we react when faced with disappointment? This week, Tyler Moffett reminds us through 1 Kings 19 that zeal for the Lord does not imply a shallow pursuit when everything is going smoothly, but rather an energetic and unwavering commitment to God, even in times of trial.
