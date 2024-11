About The Audio Bible

The Audio Bible Podcast is a daily reading of the Word of God. We read one chapter a day, one book of the Bible at a time. We alternate between the Old Testament and New Testament, reading one book at a time, until we read through every one of the 66 books of the Bible. If you have feedback or questions, email me at [email protected] Become a Paid Subscriber to access exclusive content and AMA podcast episodes: https://anchor.fm/theaudiobible/subscribe