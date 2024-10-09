Forgiving the Unforgivable - S16E7

Christi and her husband John, a Southern Baptist Pastor, were married for 20+ years when Ashley Madison, a website for married people seeking affairs, was hacked. The list of every person with an account for the site was leaked, and John's name was on that list. In response, John took his own life. Since then, Christi has navigated what it looks like to truly live out the forgiveness that God's grace extends to us. Hear more of Christi's testimony at https://youtu.be/xfd4Rhsm1rM What is it going to take for you to do the work of forgiveness? - Have you ever wanted to dig deeper into a message and develop a deeper relationship with God? Together with special guests, Pastor Joby Martin takes a deep dive into the sermon each week. Our prayer is these conversations help to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. The Church of Eleven22® is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas. To find out more about how God is moving at Eleven22, go to coe22.com