The gospel doesn't make bad trees become good trees. The gospel makes dead trees become alive trees. In this episode of the Deepen podcast, Pastor Joby is joined by Pastor Ryan Britt and Pastor Jonathan Vinke to dig into Luke 6:43-49.
-
Have you ever wanted to dig deeper into a message and develop a deeper relationship with God? Together with special guests, Pastor Joby Martin takes a deep dive into the sermon each week. Our prayer is these conversations help to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ.
The Church of Eleven22® is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
To find out more about how God is moving at Eleven22, go to coe22.com
--------
1:01:44
Run Over by the Grace Train Roundtable Discussion
What is the true definition of grace and what does it look like to fully experience it on this side of Heaven?
In this special roundtable discussion, Pastor Joby Martin is joined by Tim Tebow, Lisa Terkeurst, Brock Purdy, Pastor Matt Carter, Pastor Josh Turner, Charles Martin and Ali Parsons to dive deep into these questions and more.
Learn more about the topic of Grace in Pastor Joby's new book, Run Over by the Grace Train, out now! Order now at Jobymartin.com.
--------
2:16:04
Grace Again and Again and Again - S16E9
We ought to be the most gracious group of people in history. It's possible to stand for what is true and love the people you are standing across from. To close out the Run Over by the Grace Train series, Pastor Joby is joined by Ali Parsons and Charles Martin to dig into John 21, when Peter is reminded that we need God's grace each and every day.
-
Have you ever wanted to dig deeper into a message and develop a deeper relationship with God? Together with special guests, Pastor Joby Martin takes a deep dive into the sermon each week. Our prayer is these conversations help to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ.
The Church of Eleven22® is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
To find out more about how God is moving at Eleven22, go to coe22.com
--------
59:42
The Root of Our Anger - S16E8
We are facing an anger epidemic. In this episode of the Deepen podcast, Pastor Joby is joined by Ali Parsons and Charles Martin to dig into James 1:19-21 and what righteous versus unrighteous anger looks like. So much of our anger boils down to the question; "Do we trust God?" Where in your life do you need to trust God and turn your anger into love?
-
Have you ever wanted to dig deeper into a message and develop a deeper relationship with God? Together with special guests, Pastor Joby Martin takes a deep dive into the sermon each week. Our prayer is these conversations help to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ.
The Church of Eleven22® is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
To find out more about how God is moving at Eleven22, go to coe22.com
--------
59:41
Forgiving the Unforgivable - S16E7
Christi and her husband John, a Southern Baptist Pastor, were married for 20+ years when Ashley Madison, a website for married people seeking affairs, was hacked. The list of every person with an account for the site was leaked, and John's name was on that list. In response, John took his own life. Since then, Christi has navigated what it looks like to truly live out the forgiveness that God's grace extends to us.
Hear more of Christi's testimony at https://youtu.be/xfd4Rhsm1rM
What is it going to take for you to do the work of forgiveness?
-
Have you ever wanted to dig deeper into a message and develop a deeper relationship with God? Together with special guests, Pastor Joby Martin takes a deep dive into the sermon each week. Our prayer is these conversations help to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ.
The Church of Eleven22® is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
To find out more about how God is moving at Eleven22, go to coe22.com
Have you ever wanted to dig deeper into a message and develop a deeper relationship with God? Together with special guests, Pastor Joby Martin takes a deep dive into the sermon each week. Our prayer is these conversations help to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ.The Church of Eleven22™ is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
To get a free chapter from Pastor Joby’s latest book, visit https://JobyMartin.com
To support The Church of Eleven22 and help us continue to reach people around the world, visit https://www.coe22.com/donate