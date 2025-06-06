Powered by RND
Divorced Christian Woman
Divorced Christian Woman

Natalie Hoffman
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Education, Self-Improvement
Divorced Christian Woman
  Life After Divorce for Christian Women: The First Year of Healing and Reclaiming Yourself
    In this hope-filled inaugural episode of the Christian Divorced Woman Podcast, Diana and I discuss the vulnerable topic of waking up to life post-divorce. Together, we unpack the emotional rollercoaster of the first year from the quiet loneliness of taking the trash out alone to the massive internal shifts that come with reclaiming identity and power as a divorced Christian woman.We explore the grief, grit, and growth that come in the wake of separation, and how honesty, community, and inner truth become lifelines. Whether you're two weeks out or ten years removed, this episode reminds you that you're not alone, and you're going to be okay.Key Takeaways:There's no "right" way to feel after divorce. Some women celebrate. Others spiral into grief or depression. All experiences are valid.Beliefs will get blown apart—and that's good. False beliefs about marriage, God, and self-worth often shatter in the aftermath, creating space for truth.Loneliness isn't your enemy. Learning how to be bored, alone, and content is a superpower.You can relearn what you never were taught. From personal finance to setting boundaries, life after divorce is a classroom.You get to choose your truth. Validation no longer needs to come from churches, communities, or partners.You're more resilient than you realize. Fragility and grit can coexist—and both are sacred.Divorce is not the end. It's the beginning of becoming fully yourself.Read the full show notes, get the related journal questions, and/or ask Natalie a question here Check out Diana's podcast, The Renew Your Mind Podcast.Feel like a hot mess after divorce? This 5-Day Workshop will teach you a mind-shift tool to help you learn a powerful way to manage your thoughts and emotions in order to navigate adult decisions with clarity and peace. Flying Higher (https://joinflyinghigher.com) is my live mentorship program for Christian women pursuing increased confidence, emotional management, relational health and empowered self-development.
    53:12
  Trailer
    EPISODE ONE LAUNCHING JUNE 7! SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED!Welcome to Season One of The Divorced Christian Woman Podcast: From Wife to Woman—The First 365 Days After Divorce. In this show, our community of compassionate and well-seasoned divorced Christian women will help you discover that divorce isn't the end of your story - it's the start of your best life!(Psst...rock bottom has a trampoline!) 
About Divorced Christian Woman

Welcome to The Divorced Christian Woman Podcast, where we believe divorce isn't the end of your story…it's the start of your best life. This podcast is for Christian women who are ready to own their story—right here, right now. We're not dwelling on the past; we're celebrating today and building a future full of purpose and joy. No more hiding in shame or shrinking back. Here, you'll find honest conversations, encouragement, and a community that champions bold, empowered living. It's time to step into your strength and embrace the beautiful journey ahead. Because as it turns out, rock bottom has a trampoline.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityEducationSelf-Improvement

