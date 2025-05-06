Seeing Christ: a Blind Boy and a Missionary from Wuhan, China with Yangzi Jin and Conner Green

Yangzi Jin grew up in Wuhan, China, and after joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States as an exchange student, served a mission on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. One day, she received an assignment to give a Mandarin tour to a blind teenage boy, Conner Green, who had recently been adopted by a Utah family. Conner and Yangzi’s connection to their hometown and language fueled their friendship, and the seeds of testimony for Conner as he heard the gospel of Jesus Christ read to him one verse at a time. Yangzi first read the Book of Mormon in October 2005 and was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 31, 2005. Conner was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 13, 2014 and listened to Yangzi read the Book of Mormon to him through audio recordings in 2016. Alma 32:42-43 Mosiah 14:5