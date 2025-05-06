Powered by RND
In The Book
In The Book

Scripture Central
Religion & Spirituality
In The Book
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • The Book that Freed an Addict: Michael Mansfield
    Michael Mansfield started smoking cigarettes at age thirteen. Cigarettes led to one drug after another until he was on the streets of Washington caught in the "revolving door" of drugs, gambling, lust, and crime. After nearly two decades of this cycle, Michael picked up a Book of Mormon in prison, read about the redemption of Alma the Younger, and completely changed his life.  This interview was conducted in May 2024 Michael was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2019 Alma 36: 18-19, 21, 23, 27
    16:08
  • 52+ Churches Later: David Boice
    When a friend suggested he move away from the "fairytales of the Bible" and religion altogether, David Boice decided to visit fifty-two churches in fifty-two weeks first. What started out as a small personal project turned into a YouTube channel, chronicling his stops. On his second round of that, he visited a congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for first time, in Madison, Wisconsin, and was not only introduced to the Book of Mormon, but experienced an embrace unlike any he had before.  David was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 13, 2024 1 Nephi 8
    17:45
  • Year In Review
    Looking back at the first year of the podcast!  What are your takeaways?   
    7:00
  • Seeing Christ: a Blind Boy and a Missionary from Wuhan, China with Yangzi Jin and Conner Green
    Yangzi Jin grew up in Wuhan, China, and after joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States as an exchange student, served a mission on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. One day, she received an assignment to give a Mandarin tour to a blind teenage boy, Conner Green, who had recently been adopted by a Utah family. Conner and Yangzi’s connection to their hometown and language fueled their friendship, and the seeds of testimony for Conner as he heard the gospel of Jesus Christ read to him one verse at a time. Yangzi first read the Book of Mormon in October 2005 and was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 31, 2005. Conner was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 13, 2014 and listened to Yangzi read the Book of Mormon to him through audio recordings in 2016.  Alma 32:42-43 Mosiah 14:5  
    24:46
  • The House of Israel in Mexico: Diana Angulo
    Growing up in Mexico, Diana Angulo noticed how much of her country’s history seemed to point to the Book of Mormon and to Jesus Christ, who had appeared to the inhabitants of the Americas after his resurrection. Reading the book, she learned that she too was a part of the remnant of the House of Israel that Christ spoke of, and that identity guided her as a full-time missionary and in writing the lyrics to a song she went on to compose. Diana grew up reading the Book of Mormon 1 Nephi 15:14 Escrituras y Música Info on the House of Israel 
    16:23

About In The Book

What in the Book of Mormon has been so life changing for millions of people? Come find out. This is a podcast produced by Rebecca Devonas in collaboration with Scripture Central.
