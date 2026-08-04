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218 episodes
216 - 3-Term Senator Elbert Thomas, GI Bill Hero I Religion & Politics I Church History Matters08/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.For decades, Utah's Elbert D. Thomas represented Latter-day Saints on the national stage as one of the most influential members of Congress you've probably never heard of. In this episode of Church History Matters, Scott Woodward and Casey Griffiths explore the remarkable life and political career of the faithful Latter-day Saint, educator, missionary, and U.S. Senator who served during some of the most pivotal years in American history. After serving a five-year mission in Japan, Thomas brought a global perspective to Washington, D.C., where he became a leading advocate for workers' rights, public education, scientific research, and social welfare during the Great Depression.
Scott and Casey examine his strong support of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal programs, his efforts to strengthen labor protections, expand educational opportunities, and help establish institutions such as the National Science Foundation. They also discuss his role in promoting the Civilian Conservation Corps, support for veterans' education, and his work toward greater federal investment in education and public welfare. The conversation also highlights Thomas's international vision. Long before the end of World War II, he warned about the persecution of European Jews, advocated for Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi oppression, and later became a vocal supporter of the newly formed United Nations and America's leadership in building a more peaceful postwar world. His experiences as an LDS missionary in Japan shaped his lifelong commitment to diplomacy, religious understanding, and international cooperation.
How did a devoted Latter-day Saint become one of the Senate's most progressive voices? Why did his impressive political career end amid the political tensions of the early Cold War? Join Scott and Casey as they uncover the fascinating story of Elbert D. Thomas and explore how his faith, education, and public service intersected during one of America's most consequential eras.
215 - U.S. Attempt to Expel Utah Senator Reed Smoot I Religion & Politics I Church History Matters07/28/2026 | 1h 12 mins.In this episode of Church History Matters, Scott Woodward and Casey Griffiths explore one of the most controversial political battles in Latter-day Saint history: the election and confirmation of Senator Reed Smoot. Although Smoot was not a practicing polygamist, his position as an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints led critics to question his loyalty to the United States and accuse the Church of continuing to wield improper political influence. Join Scott and Casey as they examine the famous Reed Smoot hearings, the national debate over religion and politics, and how this pivotal moment shaped the Church's relationship with the American government in the early twentieth century.
214 - How Polygamy Affected Utah Politics I Religion & Politics I Church History Matters07/21/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Religion and politics have always been intertwined in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—but where should the line be drawn? In this episode of Church History Matters, Scott Woodward and Casey Griffiths explore the remarkable life and political career of Brigham H. Roberts, one of the Church's most influential scholars, historians, and public figures. From serving as a General Authority to becoming a nationally recognized political leader, B. H. Roberts found himself at the center of some of the biggest controversies of his era. Scott and Casey examine his election to the U.S. House of Representatives, why Congress ultimately refused to seat him because he continued to practice plural marriage, and how his political ambitions reflected the changing relationship between the Church, Utah, and the United States during the early twentieth century. The episode also explores Roberts's service in Utah politics, his passionate advocacy for the Democratic Party, and the challenges Church leaders faced as members became increasingly involved in partisan political life. These events provide important context for one of the Church's most significant political statements—the Political Manifesto—which established that General Authorities should not seek or hold prominent political office without First Presidency approval. Scott and Casey explain why this policy was adopted, how it reshaped the relationship between Church leadership and government service, and what lasting influence it continues to have today. Join us as we examine the fascinating intersection of faith, citizenship, and public service, and discover how the experiences of B. H. Roberts helped define the modern relationship between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and American politics.
213 - Faith, Utah Politics and Opium I Religion & Politics I Church History Matters07/14/2026 | 1h 2 mins.In this episode of Church History Matters, hosts Scott Woodward and Casey Griffiths continue their exploration of politics and religion by examining some of the most challenging and fascinating chapters of Latter-day Saint history. Together they explore how political pressures, party loyalties, and national events shaped the Church and its members during the nineteenth century.
The discussion begins with the difficult subject of slavery in early Utah Territory, examining how Utah's territorial laws reflected the complicated political realities of the era and how Church leaders navigated an increasingly divided United States. Scott and Casey then turn to the unique political system that developed in Utah, explaining the origins of the People's Party and the Liberal Party, why they dominated territorial politics for decades, and why Church leaders ultimately encouraged their dissolution so Latter-day Saints could participate in the nation's two major political parties—the Democrats and Republicans.
The episode also takes an in-depth look at the remarkable story of Apostle Moses Thatcher. Once one of the Church's most gifted leaders, Thatcher's struggles with chronic illness, reliance on opium-based medications, growing political independence, and refusal to sign the Church's Political Manifesto placed him at odds with fellow Church leaders. His eventual release from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles remains one of the most significant intersections of faith, politics, and personal conviction in Latter-day Saint history. How should religious organizations interact with political movements?
What lessons can modern believers learn from these historical experiences? And what does this history teach us about balancing civic engagement with religious devotion? Join Scott and Casey as they explore these important questions and uncover the historical context behind one of the most politically complex periods in Church history. In this episode you'll learn: • Why the People's Party and Liberal Party emerged—and why they disappeared. • How Utah transitioned into the national Democratic and Republican parties. • The life, political views, and challenges of Apostle Moses Thatcher. • The role of the Political Manifesto and its impact on Church leadership. • Lessons about religion, politics, and faithful citizenship that continue to resonate today. If you enjoy thoughtful conversations about Latter-day Saint history, be sure to like, subscribe, and share this episode with others interested in the Restoration and its historical context.
#ChurchHistoryMatters #ChurchHistory #LDSHistory #MormonHistory #ReligionAndPolitics #MosesThatcher #UtahHistory #Slavery #Restoration #ScottWoodward #CaseyGriffiths
212 - New Data: History of the LDS Church and Slavery I Religion & Politics I Church History Matters07/07/2026 | 1h 17 mins.How did the early Latter-day Saints navigate one of the most difficult and divisive issues in American history—slavery? In this episode of Church History Matters, hosts Casey Griffiths and Scott Woodward are joined by historian and author Paul Reeve for an in-depth discussion on slavery, race, and the Latter-day Saint experience in nineteenth-century America. Together, they explore the broader history of slavery in the United States, the political tensions that surrounded westward expansion, and how these national debates influenced the Utah Territory. What were the views of early Church leaders regarding slavery? Why did slavery exist in Utah Territory, and how did it differ from slavery in the American South? How did questions surrounding slavery affect Utah’s relationship with the federal government and its long road to statehood?
Drawing on historical documents and recent scholarship, Paul Reeve helps unpack the complex realities of race, slavery, territorial politics, and religion in the nineteenth century. The conversation examines the legal status of slavery in Utah, the experiences of enslaved individuals in the territory, and the ways national conflicts over slavery shaped perceptions of the Latter-day Saints during the years leading up to the Civil War and beyond.
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About Church History Matters
The Church History Matters Podcast features in-depth conversations between Scott and Casey where they dive deep into both the challenges and beauty of Latter-day Saint Church HistoryPodcast website
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