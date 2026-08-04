In this episode of Church History Matters, hosts Scott Woodward and Casey Griffiths continue their exploration of politics and religion by examining some of the most challenging and fascinating chapters of Latter-day Saint history. Together they explore how political pressures, party loyalties, and national events shaped the Church and its members during the nineteenth century.



The discussion begins with the difficult subject of slavery in early Utah Territory, examining how Utah's territorial laws reflected the complicated political realities of the era and how Church leaders navigated an increasingly divided United States. Scott and Casey then turn to the unique political system that developed in Utah, explaining the origins of the People's Party and the Liberal Party, why they dominated territorial politics for decades, and why Church leaders ultimately encouraged their dissolution so Latter-day Saints could participate in the nation's two major political parties—the Democrats and Republicans.



The episode also takes an in-depth look at the remarkable story of Apostle Moses Thatcher. Once one of the Church's most gifted leaders, Thatcher's struggles with chronic illness, reliance on opium-based medications, growing political independence, and refusal to sign the Church's Political Manifesto placed him at odds with fellow Church leaders. His eventual release from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles remains one of the most significant intersections of faith, politics, and personal conviction in Latter-day Saint history. How should religious organizations interact with political movements?



What lessons can modern believers learn from these historical experiences? And what does this history teach us about balancing civic engagement with religious devotion? Join Scott and Casey as they explore these important questions and uncover the historical context behind one of the most politically complex periods in Church history. In this episode you'll learn: • Why the People's Party and Liberal Party emerged—and why they disappeared. • How Utah transitioned into the national Democratic and Republican parties. • The life, political views, and challenges of Apostle Moses Thatcher. • The role of the Political Manifesto and its impact on Church leadership. • Lessons about religion, politics, and faithful citizenship that continue to resonate today. If you enjoy thoughtful conversations about Latter-day Saint history, be sure to like, subscribe, and share this episode with others interested in the Restoration and its historical context.



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