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(00:00) Israel is scattered because they rejected God’s statutes and covenants.

(09:05) Israel caused their sons and daughters to pass through the fire and the Lord was very angry with them for this. These chapters are a warning to us today. We are to take care of the weakest among us. When we do, we show the Lord we desire his presence.

(11:48) In 721 BC the Assyrian empire carried away the ten tribes of Israel. The text offers clues as to when this record was written.

(13:21) King Hezekiah sends an invitation to all of Israel to return to the temple in order to avoid destruction. Individual families who are obedient are saved.

(19:01) The Israelites have divided loyalties to many gods. Being committed to our faith significantly impacts our posterity.

(21:33) In Isaiah’s day, the kingdom of Judah is ruled by King Hezekiah. He takes a bold stand against the Assyrian army and Rabshakeh’s rhetoric. This story is also found in Isaiah 36-37.

(26:23) Through the prophet Isaiah, the Lord promises to stop the Assyrian army, defend Jerusalem, and preserve a remnant of Judah. The incredible fulfillment of this prophecy is a pivot point in world history.

(36:37) Hezekiah allows Babylon to see all the precious things of his house and he is reprimanded by Isaiah for doing so. Isaiah prophesies that Babylon will carry Judah into exile.

(39:09) Hezekiah secures the city of Jerusalem by building a tunnel to divert water from the Spring of Gihon into the pool of Siloam inside Jerusalem’s walls. He also covers up the water source so that his enemies cannot access it. God honors our best efforts with blessings.

(43:43) Manasseh is an evil king of Judah who shed innocent blood, including sacrificing his own son. According to tradition, he even killed the prophet Isaiah.

(46:12) Josiah is 8 years old when he began to reign as king. Hilkiah, the high priest in Josiah’s day, discovered “The Book of the Law,” which many believe to be the core text of Deuteronomy. The prophetess Huldah proclaims that God’s wrath will come upon the people of Judah.

(50:29) Josiah’s religious reforms are outlined in 2 Kings 23. Josiah burns the Asherah, takes down the high places, slays many priests, stops child sacrifice, and holds Passover.

(55:37) The Book of Mormon and doctrines of the Restoration help bring balance to the reforms of Josiah.

(1:04:42) Josiah is killed in battle and is replaced by a series of unrighteous kings. King Zedekiah is the last of the kings of Judah. Many of the people of Judah are carried captive into Babylon during this time. This is where the story of Lehi in the Book of Mormon picks up. He prophesies of the coming destruction and takes his family into the wilderness for safety.

(1:09:33) After King Zedekiah is captured, Jerusalem and the temple are destroyed by the Babylonians. Gedaliah, a Judean, is appointed to govern the remnant. King Jehoiachin, after over 30 years of captivity in Babylon, is released and allowed to live, sparking hope for the return of the Davidic dynasty.

(1:12:05) One son of Zedekiah, Mulek, flees to the Americas and his posterity are the people of Zarahemla, or the “Mulekites” in the Book of Mormon.

(1:15:01) Christ is The King. If we put someone or something else on that throne, we will end up lost, captive, and scattered.



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The post Ep 380 | 2 Kings 16-25, Come Follow Me 2026 (July 13-19) appeared first on Talking Scripture.