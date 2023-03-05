Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mike Day & Bryce Dunford
Tips to help you understand and find relevance in scripture. Mike Day and Bryce Dunford are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who love ... More
Religion & Spirituality
  • Ep 203 | Joseph Smith Matthew 1; Matthew 24-25; Mark 12-13; Luke 12, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 22-28)
    → Show Notes: https://www.ldsscriptureteachings.org/2023/03/joseph-smith-matthew-matthew-24-25-mark-12-13-luke-21-ep-203-quotes-and-notes/ → Enroll in Institute: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/si/institute?lang=eng → Bryce Dunford’s Institute classes are now available on podcast apps. Sign up here: http://brotherdunford.org/ → Timestamps: 00:26 – A brief overview of these chapters. 06:42 – Jesus foretells the impending destruction of Jerusalem and the temple. 14:15 – The Savior’s discourse The post Ep 203 | Joseph Smith Matthew 1; Matthew 24-25; Mark 12-13; Luke 12, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 22-28) appeared first on LDS Scripture Teachings.
    5/17/2023
    55:45
  • Ep 202 | Matthew 21-23; Mark 11; Luke 19-20; John 12, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 15-21)
    → Show Notes: https://www.ldsscriptureteachings.org/2023/03/matthew-21-23-mark-11-luke-19-20-john-12-ep-202-quotes-and-notes/ → Enroll in Institute: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/si/institute?lang=eng → Bryce Dunford’s Institute classes are now available on podcast apps. Sign up here: http://brotherdunford.org/ → Timestamps: 00:26 – A brief overview of these chapters. 03:03 – Zacchaeus climbs a sycamore tree to catch a glimpse of Jesus. Jesus notices him and The post Ep 202 | Matthew 21-23; Mark 11; Luke 19-20; John 12, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 15-21) appeared first on LDS Scripture Teachings.
    5/10/2023
    1:39:18
  • Ep 201 | Matthew 19-20; Mark 10; Luke 18, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 8-14)
    → Show Notes: https://www.ldsscriptureteachings.org/2023/03/matthew-19-20-mark-10-luke-18-ep-201-quotes-and-notes/ → Enroll in Institute: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/si/institute?lang=eng → Bryce Dunford’s Institute classes are now available on podcast apps. Sign up here: http://brotherdunford.org/ → Timestamps: 00:26 – A brief overview of these chapters. 01:58 – Jesus teaches about marriage and divorce and then blesses little children. 08:01 – Jesus counsels The post Ep 201 | Matthew 19-20; Mark 10; Luke 18, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 8-14) appeared first on LDS Scripture Teachings.
    5/3/2023
    50:59
  • Ep 200 | Luke 12-17; John 11, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 1-7)
    → Show Notes: https://www.ldsscriptureteachings.org/2023/03/luke-12-17-john-11-quotes-and-notes/ → Enroll in Institute: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/si/institute?lang=eng → Bryce Dunford’s Institute classes are now available on podcast apps. Sign up here: http://brotherdunford.org/ → Timestamps: 00:26 – An overview of these chapters. 04:09 – Beware of the “leaven of the Pharisees.” 09:57 – Jesus speaks of the rich man with The post Ep 200 | Luke 12-17; John 11, Come Follow Me 2023 (May 1-7) appeared first on LDS Scripture Teachings.
    4/26/2023
    1:35:20
  • Ep 199 | John 7-10, Come Follow Me 2023 (April 24-30)
    → Show Notes: https://www.ldsscriptureteachings.org/2023/02/john-7-10-ep-199-quotes-and-notes/ → Enroll in Institute: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/si/institute?lang=eng → Bryce Dunford’s Institute classes are now available on podcast apps. Sign up here: http://brotherdunford.org/ → Timestamps: 00:26 – An overview of these chapters. 01:59 – There are various opinions among the people regarding Jesus. The scriptures teach ways to judge in The post Ep 199 | John 7-10, Come Follow Me 2023 (April 24-30) appeared first on LDS Scripture Teachings.
    4/19/2023
    1:23:55

About Talking Scripture

Tips to help you understand and find relevance in scripture. Mike Day and Bryce Dunford are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who love to teach the scriptures. They explain and illustrate relevance in the text and discuss ideas for understanding and applying Come Follow Me and beyond.
