In this week's episode, we conclude our three part series on the heart and Pope Francis’ recent encyclical Dilexit Nos. We reflect on Scripture as a personal love story, how it speaks to our areas of weakness, and the awesome reality of Jesus desiring to love and heal us there. The Lord meets us where we are and He is always seeking to bring our hearts closer to His. He speaks directly to each one of us with an invitation to be loved and to love. This invitation of love requires a response not only in big moments but in the ordinary moments of each day. Heather’s One Thing - Her friends Laura and Brandon Sister Miriam’s One Thing - Farkle Classic Dice Game Michelle’s One Thing - Nazareth Organics (especially the Sleep Balm) Michelle’s Other One Thing - The Florida State vs UNC game Other Resources Mentioned: “Dilexit Nos”: A brief guide for busy readers Dilexit Nos audio version Journal Questions: How do I experience spiritual amnesia and forget the ways the Lord loves me? When have I experienced the tender love of the Lord in places of poverty and isolation in my heart? Where in my life do I need to hear the sweet sound of the Lord’s heartbeats? What does Jesus want to convey to me through that sound? What parts of Christ’s Body, the Church, do I fail to love? Discussion Questions: How has the Lord being present to your heart brought you healing and communion? How has the barrage of tragedy and hardship from the news and social media hardened your heart toward human suffering? Where are the lukewarm places of your heart? What conversations can you have, actions can you take, or apologies can you make to love your neighbor like Christ? Quotes to Ponder: The pierced heart of Christ embodies all God’s declarations of love present in the Scriptures. That love is no mere matter of words; rather, the open side of his Son is a source of life for those whom he loves, the fount that quenches the thirst of his people. (Pope Francis, “Dilexit Nos”, Paragraph 101) Saint Augustine opened the way to devotion to the Sacred Heart as the locus of our personal encounter with the Lord. For Augustine, Christ’s wounded side is not only the source of grace and the sacraments, but also the symbol of our intimate union with Christ, the setting of an encounter of love. There we find the source of the most precious wisdom of all, which is knowledge of him. In effect, Augustine writes that John, the beloved disciple, reclining on Jesus’ bosom at the Last Supper, drew near to the secret place of wisdom. (Pope Francis, “Dilexit Nos”, Paragraph 103) Scripture for Lectio: “I led them with cords of human kindness, with bands of love. I was to them like those who lift infants to their cheeks. I bent down to them and fed them.” (Hosea 11:4) Sponsor - Leanne Bowen: Today’s sponsor is Leanne Bowen Fine Art. We love her prints and her candles. These candles smell so good and burn super slowly. She just released a beautiful collection of candle tins that are the perfect size for stockings and hostess gifts! She has a new image of the three wisemen on a Frankincense and Myrrh candle. Her candle scents are really unique and the artwork on the labels make them very intentional gifts. Her most popular candle in November is the Cranberry Orange Spice. It has a stunning image of the Holy Family on the label. She also has a Chrism Sacred Heart candle that smells JUST like Chrism! Leanne also offers Christmas cards of the Holy Family, Saint Nicholas, the three wisemen, and Mary holding Jesus. She is offering 15% off to all our listeners with the code ABIDE15 at www.LeanneBowen.com. We think you’ll love her stuff! Timestamps: 00:00 - Leanne Bowen 01:33 - Intro 02:26 - Welcome 05:10 - Scripture Verse and Guiding Quote 06:26 - This is a Love Story 08:17 - Thirsting for God 10:30 - God Will Never Forget You 12:29 - Being Loved in Our Weaknesses 17:38 - Deeply and Individually Loved 19:42 - A Lament and a Request 22:42 - Loving Like Jesus 25:01 - Repairing 29:26 - Final Thoughts 30:36 - One Things
--------
37:06
S15 E8 - The Sacred Heart - Dilexit Nos (Part 2)
In this week's episode, we continue our three part series on Pope Francis’ recent encyclical Dilexit Nos. We reflect on our ache to be loved, how Jesus heals in close proximity to us, and the “science of the caress”. We also talk about how Jesus is a man who comes and finds us wherever we are and longs to open up a new place for us in relationship with Him. Will we allow our hearts to beat again with love? Heather’s One Thing - Thai Peanut Chicken Stir Fry Sister Miriam’s One Thing - Abuses in the Religious Life and the Path to Healing by Dom Dysmas de Lassus Michelle’s One Thing(s) - Fr. Mark Mary’s podcast: Rosary in a Year and Vanilla Caramel Nut Butter Other Resources Mentioned: “Dilexit Nos”: A brief guide for busy readers and Dilexit Nos audio version Journal Questions: Do I perceive Jesus’ presence in my life as being up close to me, or at a distance? How have I encountered Jesus as the Lover? How do I project my scars onto Jesus? Who in my community or in the Church is hardest for me to love right now? How can I love them better? Where do I have a belief that Jesus is indifferent to me? Discussion Questions: How have you experienced the ache to be cherished? How can you bring communion where there is polarity and discord? What happens in you when you consider the Sacred Heart of Jesus? When have you blindly trusted in Jesus and His Love and Providence for you? How did He prove Himself trustworthy? Quotes to Ponder: “The heart of Christ, as the symbol of the deepest and most personal source of his love for us, is the very core of the initial preaching of the Gospel. It stands at the origin of our faith, as the wellspring that refreshes and enlivens our Christian beliefs.” (Pope Francis, “Dilexit Nos”, Paragraph 32) Scripture for Lectio: “Take heart, daughter!” (Matthew 9:22) Sponsor - Florecita Design: Florecita Design wants to help you build your domestic church. The Florecita Design Activity Bundle is a set of 12-15 printable activities for young children, delivered each month and based on the Catholic liturgical calendar. Every month, Florecita Design will help you incorporate math, science, and pre-literacy skills with your little kids all within the context of the Catholic Church. This Activity Bundle is a digital subscription created by a speech-language pathologist to provide parents with the tools and language to incorporate the faith easily into every day play for their 2 to 7 year-olds. All parents have to do is print the activities and follow along the instructional booklet for enriching, screen free ways to entertain their kids. Florecita Design just released the Advent and Christmas Activity Bundle, which is a holiday special with TWENTY activities, including puzzles, an Advent prayer banner, St. Nicholas activities, and so much more. To learn more, visit florecitadesign.com. You can use the code ABIDE10 for 10% off your first three months of the Activity Bundle! You can also follow along on Instagram @florecitadesign for speech-language tips, sales and liturgical living ideas for little kids. Let’s teach our kids the Catholic faith in ways that are simple, tangible and beautiful! Timestamps: 00:00 - Florecita Design 01:19 - Intro 02:12 - Welcome 02:43 - Actions Reflect Our Heart 04:09 - The Science of Caress 05:37 - The Humanity of Christ 08:26 - Aching to Be Loved 10:11 - The Holy Spirit and Community 14:03 - The Human Heart 17:08 - Vulnerability and Secure Love 20:00 - Our Image of God 23:08 - One Things
--------
28:53
S15 E7 - The Sacred Heart - Dilexit Nos (Part 1)
In this week's episode, we begin a three part series on Pope Francis’ recent encyclical Dilexit Nos (on the human and divine love of the Heart of Jesus Christ). We discuss how God, as the Divine initiator, loved us first and continuously calls us deeper into His most Sacred Heart. We also reflect on the meaning of our hearts, being captivated by Jesus’ love, and the beauty of allowing Him to set our hearts aflame. Heather’s One Thing - Man and Woman and the Order of Creation Conference at Franciscan University (view the livestream here) Sister Miriam’s One Thing - Tomato Basil Soup Michelle’s One Thing - The book Sons in the Son by Fr. Innocent Montgomery, CFR, and Fr. Angelus Montgomery, CFR ( Sign up here to get the consecration reflections) Other Resources Mentioned: “Dilexit Nos”: A brief guide for busy readers Dilexit Nos audio version Journal Questions: Who am I, really? What am I looking for? What direction do I want to give to my life? Why and for what purpose am I in the world? How do I want to look back on my life once it ends? What meaning do I want to give to all my experiences? Who do I want to be for others? Who am I for God? Discussion Questions: How do you belittle or dismiss the movements of your own heart? When do you feel distanced from your heart in this season? How can you minimize the distance you have from your heart this week? How do you self-protect instead of making a self-gift? What direction do you want to give to your life? Why and for what purpose are you in the world? Quotes to Ponder: “The heart is also the locus of sincerity, where deceit and disguise have no place. It usually indicates our true intentions, what we really think, believe and desire, the “secrets” that we tell no one: in a word, the naked truth about ourselves. It is the part of us that is neither appearance or illusion, but is instead authentic, real, entirely “who we are”.” (Pope Francis, “Dilexit Nos”, Paragraph 5) Scripture for Lectio: “He loved us first.” (1 John 4:19) Sponsor - Reform Wellness: Reform Wellness is a Christ-centered functional medicine and holistic wellness ministry. Reform redefines health as the state of your body and soul. Their mission is to empower the whole person to find well-being in Christ and become the best versions of themselves physically and spiritually. Reform works with private clients, corporate teams, religious communities, and educational institutions worldwide, both in-person and online. They offer valuable information, educational resources, and lifelong tools to improve your physical and spiritual well-being. We invite you to learn more about Reform’s foundational course Reform Online which offers educational tools, best practices, and community through their nine wellness pillars centered in Christ. Reform is extending an exclusive discount for all our listeners on their upcoming Cohort: Reform Your Home and Family. We highly recommend this three-month foundational course; we’ve each taken Reform Online and still benefit from the fruits in our daily lives. Use code “Abide10'' for your exclusive discount through November 15. Timestamps: 00:00 - Reform Wellness 01:39 - Intro 02:31 - Announcement and Welcome 05:04 - About the Encyclical 06:53 - The Importance of the Heart 11:16 - The Heart as the Locus of Sincerity 14:54 - Our Heart is Meant for Love 18:46 - Being Captivated by Jesus’ Love 24:20 - The Sacred Heart Aflame with Love 25:51 - One Things
--------
30:46
S15 E6 - Practical Aspects of Living Out Community
In this week's episode, we continue our discussion on communion and focus on the practical aspects of living out in community. We reflect on the four main pillars of building a community: intentionality, vulnerability, proximity, and organically. We also talk about community as a journey and that we learn to love others by experiencing the love of God ourselves. This experience brings communion within us, which bears fruit, and then we are then able to give that love away to others. Heather’s One Thing - Friends of the Bridegroom Sister Miriam’s One Thing - What Vegetable are You? Quiz Michelle’s One Thing - Monk Manual Announcement: Check out our new Small Group Resource page! Journal Questions: How can I express more mercy and curiosity within my community? Who in my local community can I extend an invitation to? Is there variety in my family’s community (vocations, ages, stages of life, etc)? For those not currently in an Abiding Together small group: Consider praying about starting an Abiding Together small group or study group. What fears or concerns do I have about starting a group? Discussion Questions: When do you feel more tempted to speak out harshly instead of conversing gently with those you’re in conflict with? What repeating strains and roadblocks have you observed in your relationships over the years? What do you think God may be teaching you through those strains? Throughout the episode, we covered four different aspects of community (intentionality, vulnerability, proximity, and organic engagement). Which of these aspects is hardest for you within your relationships? How can you initiate moments of organic community in your current season? Set a goal for yourself this week and check back in with each next time you connect. Quotes to Ponder: "God is love and in himself he lives a mystery of personal loving communion. Creating the human race in his own image .... God inscribed in the humanity of man and woman the vocation, and thus the capacity and responsibility, of love and communion." (CCC 2331) “The person who loves their dream of community will destroy community, but the person who loves those around them will create community.” (Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Life Together: The Classic Exploration of Christian Community) Scripture for Lectio: “And fear came upon every soul; and many wonders and signs were done through the apostles. And all who believed were together and had all things in common; and they sold their possessions and goods and distributed them to all, as any had need. And day by day, attending the temple together and breaking bread in their homes, they partook of food with glad and generous hearts, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to their number day by day those who were being saved.” (Acts 2:43-47) Sponsor - Nazareth Organics: Nazareth Organics (@nazarethorganics) is a Catholic family-owned natural skincare company that handcrafts balms with high quality, wild-crafted, and organic ingredients from nature. From facial moisturizers and serums to diaper creams and body butters, Nazareth Organics carries nourishing natural products for a wide array of skin conditions. They use grass-fed tallow from a local Catholic farm as a base for many of their balms, because it is rich in fat-soluble vitamins and fatty acids that can increase collagen production, strengthen the skin, and calm inflammation. The best thing about this business is that it’s dedicated to the Holy Family of Nazareth. From website to packaging, every sustainably sourced product points back to the faith and the ultimate source of creation. They also donate a portion of all proceeds to Catholic charitable organizations. If you want to honor and care for your body using pure and natural ingredients straight from God’s hands, then check out Nazareth Organics. Find them at nazareth-organics.com and use code ABIDE10 at checkout for a 10% discount. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at: @nazarethorganics. Timestamps: 00:00 - Nazareth Organics 01:31 - Intro 02:23 - Welcome and Recap 03:23 - Judgement vs Curiosity 06:36 - Bearing Fruit in Community 08:43 - Jesus as a Model of Community 11:05 - Aspects of Community 18:28 - Good Community Takes Time to Build 19:17 - Abiding Together Small Group Resources 22:22 - One Things
--------
28:43
S15 E5 - Theology of Communion
In this week's episode, we talk about the theology of communion. Our desire for communion with others is very good and comes from God Himself. In fact, our ache for community is an ache for eternity. God desires to bring us into an eternal communion with Him and the community here on earth points towards this in a small way. We discuss what happens when we experience a broken community, the challenges faced in building community, and how community changes throughout the seasons of life. Heather’s One Thing - My art on the “They That Hope” podcast mug (add photos to website) Sister Miriam’s One Thing - Best Ever Crock Pot Roast Recipe Michelle’s One Thing - Every Sacred Sunday Mass Journal Announcement: Order your Abiding Together shirt in our shop today! Journal Questions: How have I been wounded within community? How have I been healed through community? In what ways are my friendships free, total, faithful, and fruitful? In what ways are my friendships not free, total, faithful, and fruitful? What kind of friend do I need to tend to my heart? What kind of friend am I to my friends’ hearts? How have I withheld belonging from others? Discussion Questions: How has your need and capacity for community changed over the years? How can you extend belonging to people in your community? What lies isolate you from entering into friendship? How is God inviting you to cultivate and receive community? Quotes to Ponder: "God is love and in himself he lives a mystery of personal loving communion. Creating the human race in his own image .... God inscribed in the humanity of man and woman the vocation, and thus the capacity and responsibility, of love and communion." (CCC 2331) “The person who loves their dream of community will destroy community, but the person who loves those around them will create community.” (Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Life Together: The Classic Exploration of Christian Community) Scripture for Lectio: “And fear came upon every soul; and many wonders and signs were done through the apostles. And all who believed were together and had all things in common; and they sold their possessions and goods and distributed them to all, as any had need. And day by day, attending the temple together and breaking bread in their homes, they partook of food with glad and generous hearts, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to their number day by day those who were being saved.” (Acts 2:43-47) Sponsor - CORDA: Connect with the saints through scent with CORDA’s handcrafted Catholic candles. Each candle scent is directly inspired by different saints and aspects of the faith, and is made with clean coconut wax and a beautiful, modern design. Be sure to sign up for the CORDA Fan Club, too: it’s free and an awesome way to earn points that you can redeem for free products, gift cards, and free shipping. You can join the club and explore CORDA’s gorgeous Catholic candles (and 3,000+ reviews!) at cordacandles.com. And when you’re placing your order, don’t forget to enter code ABIDINGTOGETHER to save 15% on everything, now through the end of the year. Thank you for supporting this Catholic small business! Timestamps: 00:00 - CORDA 01:23 - Intro 02:15 - Announcement 02:42 - Welcome 04:23 - Scripture Verse and Guiding Quotes 05:47 - Initial Thoughts 08:41 - The Desire for Communion is Good 13:39 - Community Takes Work 16:36 - Learning How to Love 18:04 - Identifying the Lies 24:34 - Understanding the Wounds of Others 29:00 - One Things