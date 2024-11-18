What to do when you have a loved one far from God - Phil Waldrep
When someone you care about makes poor choices in their lifestyles, relationships, or moral decision making, there is a way to love them back to the wholesome life that will bless them beyond imagination. Phil Waldrep shares from his book, "Reaching Your Prodigal: What Did I Do Wrong? What Do I Do Now?" Faith Radio podcasts are made possible by your support. Give now: click here
--------
50:22
Preparing your heart for the holidays with Dr. Lee Warren
Practicing neurosurgeon Dr. Lee Warren talks about how to take control of your thoughts while renewing and redeeming your mind. His book is “Hope Is the First Dose: A Treatment Plan for Recovering from Trauma, Tragedy, and Other Massive Things.” Listen to the Dr. Lee Warren Podcast here Faith Radio podcasts are made possible by your support. Give now: click here
--------
51:50
Health, healing and functional medicine with Dr. Troy Spurrill
Dr. Troy Spurrill of the Synapse Center for Health and Healing answers listener health questions about liver detox, sauna, hot tubs and so much more. Susie also shares what has helped her in her battle with Lyme Disease. Dr. Troy’s non-profit is State of Grace Foundation. Find out more here. Faith Radio podcasts are made possible by your support. Give now: click here
--------
50:46
Being Purposeful with your finances with Bob and Linda Lotich
Are you stuck in a dead-end job, living paycheck-to-paycheck, and overwhelmed by debt? Author Bob Lotich and his podcast co-host Linda Lotich share from his Bob’s book “Simple Money, Rich Life: Achieve True Financial Freedom and Design a Life of Eternal Impact.” Find the blog post Susie refers to here Here are the websites Bob mentions: One Main Trim (to find your subscriptions)Learn more about tracking your spending here Study more about finances in 2 Corinthians 8 and 9 Faith Radio podcasts are made possible by your support. Give now: click here
--------
50:21
Getting ready for Advent with Caroline Cobb
Do you long for a more honest, imaginative, and Scripture-rich companion for the Advent season? Author and songwriter Caroline Cobb shares from her book "Advent for Exiles: 25 Devotions to Awaken Gospel Hope in Every Longing Heart." Faith Radio podcasts are made possible by your support. Give now: click here