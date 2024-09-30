Undaunted.Life: A Man's Podcast by Kyle Thompson

TODD KOMARNICKI | Bringing Bonhoeffer to the Big Screen (Ep. 678)
In this episode, we welcome Todd Komarnicki to the show. He is a film director, producer, and screenwriter. He wrote the film Sully which starred Tom Hanks and was directed by Clint Eastwood and was a producer on the Christmas classic Elf which starred Will Ferrell and was directed by Jon Favreau. He also wrote, directed, and produced a new film with Angel Studios called Bonhoeffer based on the life of pastor-turned-spy-turned-would-be-assassin Dietrich Bonhoeffer. In this interview, we discuss what drew him to the world of filmmaking, the difference between having a passion for filmmaking and writing versus making it a successful career, the long process of getting movies like Elf and Sully made, why they had such a hard time getting movie studios to believe in Will Ferrell as a big movie lead, how he ended up working with Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks, what drew him to the story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s life, how he found the perfect actor to portray Bonhoeffer and the crazy story of what made Jonas Dassler sign on to the project, what he is working on now, and much more. Let’s get into it…
THE FORGING TABLE | Acts 21 (Ep. 677)
In this episode, we go to The Forging Table to discuss Acts 21. Let’s get into it…
SAM JOLMAN | The Sex Talk You Never Got (Ep. 676)
In this episode, we welcome Sam Jolman to the show. He is a Licensed Professional Counselor and author of the new book The Sex Talk You Never God: Reclaiming the Heart of Masculine Sexuality. In this interview, we discuss why he decided to write a book about sex, why the “sex talk” with children should not be one talk but hundreds, why he thinks we have lost the heart of male sexuality, the difference between things being sexual vs. sensual, our disagreement about what leads to lust and sexual sin, his issues with the so-called “purity movement” in churches in the 1990s and 2000s, how reflecting on our sexual fantasies can help us understand where we get our sexual desires and scripts, why he thinks losing our virginity is not “irreparable”, and much more. Let’s get into it…
RICKSON GRACIE | Comfort in Darkness (Ep. 675)
In this episode, we welcome Rickson Gracie back to the show. He is a 9th-degree red belt in Gracie jiu jitsu and the son of the godfather of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu: Helio Gracie. Rickson is considered to be the greatest Gracie fighter ever and the Gracie family champion. He is a pioneer in the sports of jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts and was undefeated in his vale tudo (mma) career. He is the author of Breathe: A Life in Flow and his newest book called Comfort in Darkness: The Invisible Power of Jiu Jitsu and his newest book Comfort in Darkness: The Invisible Power of Jiu Jitsu. In this interview, we discuss how he feels like he broke spiritually and not physically in his first fight, why his drive to be the Gracie family champion led to his overall mindset, how an embarrassing moment led to him finding comfort in darkness, what it was like going into his last vale tudo fight with a mindset of victory or death, how to remain humble as you learn martial arts, how he carries the warrior mindset into his current fight against Parkinson’s Disease, why he teaches jiu jitsu to “regular people” now, what current mma fighter he wishes he could have fought when he was in own fighting his prime, and much more. Let’s get into it…
THE FORGING TABLE | Acts 20 (Ep. 674)
In this episode, we go to The Forging Table to discuss Acts 20. Let’s get into it…
