Undaunted.Life: A Man's Podcast by Kyle Thompson

RICKSON GRACIE | Comfort in Darkness (Ep. 675)

In this episode, we welcome Rickson Gracie back to the show. He is a 9th-degree red belt in Gracie jiu jitsu and the son of the godfather of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu: Helio Gracie. Rickson is considered to be the greatest Gracie fighter ever and the Gracie family champion. He is a pioneer in the sports of jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts and was undefeated in his vale tudo (mma) career. He is the author of Breathe: A Life in Flow and his newest book called Comfort in Darkness: The Invisible Power of Jiu Jitsu and his newest book Comfort in Darkness: The Invisible Power of Jiu Jitsu. In this interview, we discuss how he feels like he broke spiritually and not physically in his first fight, why his drive to be the Gracie family champion led to his overall mindset, how an embarrassing moment led to him finding comfort in darkness, what it was like going into his last vale tudo fight with a mindset of victory or death, how to remain humble as you learn martial arts, how he carries the warrior mindset into his current fight against Parkinson's Disease, why he teaches jiu jitsu to "regular people" now, what current mma fighter he wishes he could have fought when he was in own fighting his prime, and much more.