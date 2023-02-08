Go behind the scenes of Israeli history with self-confessed history nerd Noam Weissman. Each week, he offers a fresh perspective on some of the most controversi...
The Battle for Sheikh Jarrah
It’s the world’s most famous property dispute. And among the most deadly. The residents of this sleepy East Jerusalem neighborhood have spent the past four decades in court. And their battle has set Israel on fire – literally. So who, if anyone, is right? And what’s the story of Sheikh Jarrah?
8/9/2023
41:52
Shadows of Justice: The Demjanjuk Trial
John Demjanjuk seemed like any other middle-aged immigrant living the American dream in the Ohio suburbs. Until the US Department of Justice accused him of being an SS guard, stripped him of his citizenship, and extradited him to Israel to stand trial for war crimes. In Israel, he stood accused of ghastly abuse. And still, doubt persisted: could this stereotypical guy-next-door really have been the infamously sadistic SS guard at Treblinka? Was this a case of mistaken identity? And what is the line between justice, vengeance, and the law?
8/2/2023
40:04
Season 5 Coming!
We’re back! Get ready...for Season 5, for more twists, turns, triumphs, and tragedies that define Israeli history. Are you ready? Yalla, let’s do this!
7/26/2023
1:46
The Hope: Finally, Independence - Israel@75, Part 3
It was the spring of 1948, and in just a few short weeks, the British were scheduled to ship out, leaving Palestine to the Arabs and Jews who had been waging war against each other for six months. But beyond the bombs and the bullets, another war raged behind the scenes. One that continues to this day. The war for the soul of the Jewish state.
This is the story of Israel’s declaration of independence – and of its ongoing evolution as a modern state.
4/26/2023
42:40
The Lamed Hey: Convoy of 35 - Israel@75 Part 2
Today, the Etzion bloc is home to more than 20,000 Jews. But back in 1948, roughly 500 Jews lived in the tiny parcel of land nestled between Hebron and Jerusalem. The four isolated, vulnerable kibbutzim of the bloc were an easy target for Arab attacks. But the Jews of Etzion weren’t going down without a fight. And the Palmach – the Haganah’s elite strike force – would do anything to keep these tiny communities strong and well-supplied. Like sending a convoy of 35 fighters weighed down with supplies through miles of hostile territory.
But war is hell. And the story of Gush Etzion, and the brave convoy that supplied it, is both a tragedy – and a story of brotherhood, heroism, and resilience in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
