Welcome to another episode of Spiritual Awakening with Shaz!
In this episode, I’m joined by the amazing Darleen Redman, an intuitive business coach whose spiritual awakening completely transformed her life and career. Darleen’s journey is a powerful reminder of how life’s greatest challenges often guide us toward profound growth and self-discovery.
Discover how Darleen overcame personal struggles, reconnected with her intuition, and stepped into her purpose as a guide for others. She shares the lessons she learned along the way, the tools she uses to align with her true self, and how intuition has been her greatest ally in creating a fulfilling, impactful life.
✨ What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
The pivotal moments that sparked Darleen’s awakening.
How to trust and strengthen your intuition.
The connection between personal challenges and spiritual growth.
Insights into aligning your life and career with your higher purpose.
Darleen’s story will inspire you to reflect on your own journey and remind you of the incredible power you hold to rewrite your narrative and create a life that truly aligns with who you are. 💜
🎧 Tune in now and let Darleen's journey light the way on your own path to awakening.
--------
47:51
Awakening as a Healing Journey: Embrace, Heal and Shine
Awakening as a Healing Journey
In this episode of Spiritual Awakening with Shaz, we explore the profound truth that awakening is not just about expanding your consciousness but embarking on a transformative healing journey.
Discover how healing childhood wounds, embracing your inner child, and doing shadow work are essential steps toward letting go of old patterns and unlocking your true potential. Shaz shares her personal experiences and the tools that can guide you through this process, including emotional mastery, energy clearing, and reframing past traumas into sources of strength.
What You’ll Learn:
*Why healing is the foundation of spiritual awakening.
*How to connect with and nurture your inner child.
*The power of shadow work in embracing your full self.
*How releasing old patterns creates space to manifest a better future.
Plus, learn how the Shine with Shaz coaching program was created to help you navigate this journey, providing powerful tools and support to heal from the past and step fully into your power.
Tune in and start your journey to heal, evolve, and shine brighter than ever before.
--------
1:10:51
Psychic Protection: Safeguard your Energy and Maintain High Vibration
Psychic Protection: Safeguard Your Energy and Maintain High Vibration
In this episode of Spiritual Awakening with Shaz, we explore the essential practices of psychic protection and energy maintenance. Learn how to shield yourself from external influences, safeguard your vibrational frequency, and stay grounded in your spiritual journey.
✨ What You’ll Discover:
What psychic protection is and why it’s vital for empaths and spiritually sensitive individuals.
The impact of psychic attacks and how to deflect negative energy.
Powerful daily rituals like the white light bubble and grounding techniques.
Tools and strategies for maintaining emotional and energetic balance.
Shaz also shares visualisation practices, the power of intention, and the role of boundaries in protecting your energy. Whether you're navigating an awakening or looking to strengthen your spiritual tools, this episode is a must-listen!
Tune in now to elevate your energy and embrace your highest vibrational self.
--------
32:05
Unlocking Your Spirtual Gifts - Understanding the Clairs
In this episode of Spiritual Awakening with Shaz, we dive deep into the fascinating world of the clairs—the intuitive gifts that connect us to Spirit and enhance our daily lives. From clairvoyance (clear seeing) to clairaudience (clear hearing), clairsentience (clear feeling), claircognizance (clear knowing), and even clairgustance (clear tasting) and clairalience (clear smelling), we explore how these abilities manifest both physically and spiritually.
Discover how to recognise these subtle signs in your life, whether it’s seeing flashes of light, hearing ringing tones, feeling temperature changes, or experiencing sudden intuitive downloads. Shaz shares practical techniques to identify your dominant clair, strengthen your abilities, and use them to elevate your connection with the universe.
In This Episode, You’ll Learn:
How the clairs manifest differently for each person.
Simple practices to develop and refine each intuitive gift.
How journaling and meditation can deepen your connection.
Why your unique experiences and interpretations matter most.
Whether you’re just beginning your journey or looking to sharpen your intuitive skills, this episode is packed with insights and actionable steps to help you align with your higher self.
--------
31:02
Recognising and Understanding Signs from Spirit During Awakening
In this episode of Spiritual Awakening with Shaz, we dive into the fascinating world of spiritual signs and symbols. As you journey through your awakening, you’ll notice subtle signs from Spirit—like repeated numbers, animals, colours, and even songs—that are meant to guide, inspire, and align you with your true path. These signs often appear in moments of transition, urging you to pay closer attention to the messages around you.
We start by exploring the powerful 1111 "Awakening Code," a common sign of expanding consciousness and heightened intuition. From there, we delve into other repeating numbers, animal totems, and synchronicities, each with unique meanings that invite you to go deeper into self-discovery. Shaz shares her personal story of being guided by the symbol of a barn owl, revealing how this animal helped her align with her purpose.
You’ll learn:
How to Recognise Signs: From triple numbers to unexpected symbols, discover what to look for in your daily life.
Decoding Messages: Interpret what these signs mean for you personally, as each message is unique.
Building a Personal “Symbol Dictionary”: Why creating your own interpretations is essential to deepen your intuition.
Perfect for anyone on a spiritual path, this episode offers tips on how to trust your intuition, build awareness, and embrace Spirit’s messages. Shaz also gives practical advice on starting a “sign journal” and invites you to notice even the smallest synchronicities as you navigate your journey. Tune in to deepen your understanding of Spirit’s subtle language and to feel more connected with the signs appearing all around you.
"Spiritual Awakening with Shaz" is your gateway to unlocking your inner potential and navigating the transformative journey of self-discovery.
Join Shaz, a seasoned life coach, spiritual mentor, and psychic medium, as she shares powerful insights, practical techniques, and inspiring stories to help you tap into your intuition and manifest your best life.
Each episode offers a blend of spiritual wisdom and actionable advice, designed to elevate your consciousness and empower you to overcome life's challenges.
Whether you're just beginning your spiritual journey or seeking to deepen your practice, Shaz provides the guidance you need to shine your light and embrace your true purpose.
Let's delve into the world of Spirituality, Intuition, Energy Healing, Feng Shui, Manifestation and Magic.
Episodes will be released weekly. So grab a cuppa, settle in and join us on a journey of Discovery into your Inner Self.