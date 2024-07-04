Darleen's Spiritual Awakening Journey

Welcome to another episode of Spiritual Awakening with Shaz! In this episode, I’m joined by the amazing Darleen Redman, an intuitive business coach whose spiritual awakening completely transformed her life and career. Darleen’s journey is a powerful reminder of how life’s greatest challenges often guide us toward profound growth and self-discovery. Discover how Darleen overcame personal struggles, reconnected with her intuition, and stepped into her purpose as a guide for others. She shares the lessons she learned along the way, the tools she uses to align with her true self, and how intuition has been her greatest ally in creating a fulfilling, impactful life. ✨ What You’ll Learn in This Episode: The pivotal moments that sparked Darleen’s awakening. How to trust and strengthen your intuition. The connection between personal challenges and spiritual growth. Insights into aligning your life and career with your higher purpose. Darleen’s story will inspire you to reflect on your own journey and remind you of the incredible power you hold to rewrite your narrative and create a life that truly aligns with who you are. 💜 🎧 Tune in now and let Darleen’s journey light the way on your own path to awakening. You can follow Darleen here - Facebook: https://facebook.com/thealignedpathwithdarleen Instagram: https://instagram.com/thealignedpathwithdarleen YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DarleenRedman Have you ever tried talking to the energy of your business? Oh. You didn't know that you could? It is the best as you have another form of support as well talking things through. Today I would love to offer you the chance to meet your business's energy and have the first conversation with it. You can sign up via this link https://bit.ly/meetbusenergy For more inspiration and updates, follow me on all socials at @Shazcini or visit www.shazcini.com for resources and session bookings! Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/sharon.cini.9 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/shaczcini Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shazcini Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@shazcini Website - https://www.shazcini.com/ Sign up for the newsletter to remind you of every episode so you don't miss one. #SpiritualAwakeningWithShazPodcast #AwakeningJourney #DarleenRedman #SpiritualGrowth #AlignedPath #EmpoweredLife #ShineWithShaz