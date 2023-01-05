After high school Josh left the church and became very hostile towards it. After his divorce, a stake president changed his life in a moment the led him back to the waters of baptism.

"In class we had the stake president talking. He was shorter in stature, but just a spiritual giant. I could feel it as he started talking. I was on the fence if I really wanted to investigate the church. He started going back and forth, pacing and talking about Joseph Smith and The Book of Mormon and all these factual things. He is a very successful person and I was thinking "How could such a smart guy be fooled by all this, this doesn't make sense." Some of the concerns he was bringing I thought "That's a really good point, I have never thought of that." It was almost like on his piece of paper he had all of my concerns and he was just checking them off one by one. I was just sitting in the corner bawling."