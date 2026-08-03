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Come Back Podcast

Ashly Stone
Religion & Spirituality
Come Back Podcast
Latest episode

211 episodes

  • Come Back Podcast

    Matthew Struggled with Same-Sex Attraction, was Excommunicated, then Found Freedom in Jesus Christ

    08/02/2026 | 52 mins.
    " When I rooted my identity in the Lord like I never have before, I realized that I am not the carnal desires of my body... "Therefore, crucify the lusts of the flesh and walk in the spirit." (Gal 5:5). As I've done that, I have come to realize full-heartedly, I am not my sexuality... In the scriptures it says freedom comes where the spirit of the Lord is, and freedom comes when sin is no longer your master. I have experienced freedom from same-sex attraction. It doesn't mean that God came and removed the thorn in my side, but it means that when I walk in His Spirit, I can stand immovable and unwavering in the face of temptation as Jesus did."

    00:00 Paralyzed By Blackmail
    06:35 Teen Years And Inner Turmoil
    14:33 Identity Shattered
    18:43 Mission Highs And Dark Relapse
    26:50 Divorce and Dark Spiral
    32:25 Rock Bottom to Scripture Routine
    38:49 Deliverance and New Life
    46:05 Baptism Miracle

    Tickets to the Come Back to Christ Event: www.comebackpodcast.org

    Mike's Auto Shack
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    If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/

    For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com

    Come Back Team:

    Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
    Editor: Cara Reed
    Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
    Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
    Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
    Production Director: Trent Wardwell
  • Come Back Podcast

    Bee Knew Something Was Off in Her Marriage...It Led Her Back to Jesus Christ

    07/26/2026 | 38 mins.
    "We have a Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ who love us, and we're good enough. Nobody gets to tell us who we are, including ourselves when it's terrible. Because Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ's opinion is the only thing that matters. I'm learning to really take that on and to really know for myself that it doesn't matter what anybody thinks of me but them, and as long as I'm trying my best, it's okay."

    00:00 Trust Shattered
    00:37 Come Back Event Invite
    05:00 Childhood Abuse And Shame
    06:27 Fast Marriage
    07:21 Hidden Addiction And Poverty
    10:22 Hospital Help And Affair Reveal
    14:21 Repentance And Rebuilding
    16:47 Her Faith Crisis Spiral
    18:39 Coworker Sparks Return
    31:22 Importance of Helping Others

    Purchase Come Back to Christ Event 2026 Tickets Here: www.comebackpodcast.org

    Memor Jewelry code COMEBACK for 10% off
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    If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/

    For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com

    Come Back Team:

    Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
    Editor: Cara Reed
    Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
    Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
    Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
    Production Director: Trent Wardwell
  • Come Back Podcast

    James Lost Everything... Until He Finally Learned to Listen to God

    07/19/2026 | 51 mins.
    " God changed me. Life brought me to my knees, humbled me enough to just hand it all to Him. It is the greatest decision I ever made in my life."

    00:00 Shower Wake Up Call
    05:10 Family Crisis And Porn
    09:13 Sent Home From Mission
    11:31 Drift after Marriage
    14:04 Divorce Sparks Daily Prayer
    21:03 Repentance And Membership Loss
    24:05 Faith Questions And Return
    32:37 Rebaptism and New Marriage

    Mike's Auto Shack
    https://mikesautoshack.com/

    Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% off
    https://serveclothing.com/

    If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/

    For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com

    Come Back Team:

    Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
    Editor: Cara Reed
    Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
    Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
    Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
    Production Director: Trent Wardwell
  • Come Back Podcast

    Religious Scrupulosity Nearly Destroyed Hayli's Faith... Until She Rediscoverd Jesus Christ

    07/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    " No amount of scripture reading, praying, mission serving, nitpicking your husbanding is going to save you. It's not. Having a relationship with your Savior, Jesus Christ, and your Heavenly Father will. If you know that they love you, and if you let that in, it will change your life in a way that nothing else will."

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    00:00 Burnout And Needing Grace
    05:35 Childhood Exposure And Shame
    12:49 Scrupulosity And Mission Spiral
    21:36 Marriage Under Perfectionism
    27:29 Discovering Scrupulosity
    34:35 Letting Go To Heal
    36:45 EMDR And Trauma Recovery
    45:52 Atonement And Reflections

    If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/

    For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com

    Come Back Team:

    Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
    Editor: Cara Reed
    Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
    Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
    Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
    Production Director: Trent Wardwell
  • Come Back Podcast

    Sam Gave Church One Last Chance...then Elder Jeffrey R. Holland Approached Him

    07/05/2026 | 40 mins.
    "Life is so much better with the gospel. It's not necessarily easy. And especially anyone that's struggling with mental health or addiction or maybe just feeling less-than. I would just say the gospel brings so much joy and happiness when you actually live it. I always tell people that ask me how did I do it. I literally had to give up almost every habit that I had. I had to turn my whole life around. I had to go from the adversary to turn to the Savior, and that was not an easy task. But whenever I try to explain to people what it's been like, I say I just turned and I didn't look back."

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    00:00 Testimony In The Dark
    04:21 Two Marriages Two Divorces
    07:28 Spiral Into Addiction
    11:11 New Jersey And A Nudge
    15:27 Elder Holland Appears
    19:27 Apostolic Blessing Turning Point
    22:49 Rehab And Recovery Road
    27:14 New Life Family And Faith

    Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% off
    https://serveclothing.com/

    If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/

    For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com

    Come Back Team:

    Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
    Editor: Cara Reed
    Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
    Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
    Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
    Production Director: Trent Wardwell
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About Come Back Podcast
Sharing stories of coming back to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. If you have a story of coming back email ashly.comebackpodcast@gmail.com For business inquiries email info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com
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Religion & Spirituality

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