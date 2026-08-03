Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
211 episodes
Matthew Struggled with Same-Sex Attraction, was Excommunicated, then Found Freedom in Jesus Christ08/02/2026 | 52 mins." When I rooted my identity in the Lord like I never have before, I realized that I am not the carnal desires of my body... "Therefore, crucify the lusts of the flesh and walk in the spirit." (Gal 5:5). As I've done that, I have come to realize full-heartedly, I am not my sexuality... In the scriptures it says freedom comes where the spirit of the Lord is, and freedom comes when sin is no longer your master. I have experienced freedom from same-sex attraction. It doesn't mean that God came and removed the thorn in my side, but it means that when I walk in His Spirit, I can stand immovable and unwavering in the face of temptation as Jesus did."
00:00 Paralyzed By Blackmail
06:35 Teen Years And Inner Turmoil
14:33 Identity Shattered
18:43 Mission Highs And Dark Relapse
26:50 Divorce and Dark Spiral
32:25 Rock Bottom to Scripture Routine
38:49 Deliverance and New Life
46:05 Baptism Miracle
Tickets to the Come Back to Christ Event: www.comebackpodcast.org
Mike's Auto Shack
https://mikesautoshack.com/
Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% off
https://serveclothing.com/
If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/
For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com
Come Back Team:
Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
Editor: Cara Reed
Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
Production Director: Trent Wardwell
- "We have a Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ who love us, and we're good enough. Nobody gets to tell us who we are, including ourselves when it's terrible. Because Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ's opinion is the only thing that matters. I'm learning to really take that on and to really know for myself that it doesn't matter what anybody thinks of me but them, and as long as I'm trying my best, it's okay."
00:00 Trust Shattered
00:37 Come Back Event Invite
05:00 Childhood Abuse And Shame
06:27 Fast Marriage
07:21 Hidden Addiction And Poverty
10:22 Hospital Help And Affair Reveal
14:21 Repentance And Rebuilding
16:47 Her Faith Crisis Spiral
18:39 Coworker Sparks Return
31:22 Importance of Helping Others
Purchase Come Back to Christ Event 2026 Tickets Here: www.comebackpodcast.org
Memor Jewelry code COMEBACK for 10% off
https://memorjewelry.com/
Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% off
https://serveclothing.com/
If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/
For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com
Come Back Team:
Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
Editor: Cara Reed
Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
Production Director: Trent Wardwell
- " God changed me. Life brought me to my knees, humbled me enough to just hand it all to Him. It is the greatest decision I ever made in my life."
00:00 Shower Wake Up Call
05:10 Family Crisis And Porn
09:13 Sent Home From Mission
11:31 Drift after Marriage
14:04 Divorce Sparks Daily Prayer
21:03 Repentance And Membership Loss
24:05 Faith Questions And Return
32:37 Rebaptism and New Marriage
Mike's Auto Shack
https://mikesautoshack.com/
Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% off
https://serveclothing.com/
If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/
For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com
Come Back Team:
Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
Editor: Cara Reed
Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
Production Director: Trent Wardwell
Religious Scrupulosity Nearly Destroyed Hayli's Faith... Until She Rediscoverd Jesus Christ07/12/2026 | 53 mins." No amount of scripture reading, praying, mission serving, nitpicking your husbanding is going to save you. It's not. Having a relationship with your Savior, Jesus Christ, and your Heavenly Father will. If you know that they love you, and if you let that in, it will change your life in a way that nothing else will."
Memor Jewelry code COMEBACK for 10% offhttps://memorjewelry.com/Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% offhttps://serveclothing.com/
00:00 Burnout And Needing Grace
05:35 Childhood Exposure And Shame
12:49 Scrupulosity And Mission Spiral
21:36 Marriage Under Perfectionism
27:29 Discovering Scrupulosity
34:35 Letting Go To Heal
36:45 EMDR And Trauma Recovery
45:52 Atonement And Reflections
If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/
For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com
Come Back Team:
Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
Editor: Cara Reed
Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
Production Director: Trent Wardwell
- "Life is so much better with the gospel. It's not necessarily easy. And especially anyone that's struggling with mental health or addiction or maybe just feeling less-than. I would just say the gospel brings so much joy and happiness when you actually live it. I always tell people that ask me how did I do it. I literally had to give up almost every habit that I had. I had to turn my whole life around. I had to go from the adversary to turn to the Savior, and that was not an easy task. But whenever I try to explain to people what it's been like, I say I just turned and I didn't look back."
Mike's Auto Shackhttps://mikesautoshack.com/
Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% offhttps://serveclothing.com/
00:00 Testimony In The Dark
04:21 Two Marriages Two Divorces
07:28 Spiral Into Addiction
11:11 New Jersey And A Nudge
15:27 Elder Holland Appears
19:27 Apostolic Blessing Turning Point
22:49 Rehab And Recovery Road
27:14 New Life Family And Faith
Serve Clothing code COMEBACK for 15% off
https://serveclothing.com/
If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/
For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com
Come Back Team:
Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone
Editor: Cara Reed
Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson
Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze
Art Director: Jeremy Garcia
Production Director: Trent Wardwell
More Religion & Spirituality podcasts
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- Joel Osteen PodcastReligion & Spirituality
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Fringe Beyond LimitsComedy, History, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Standard of TruthReligion & Spirituality
- The SkyePodReligion & Spirituality
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- GodsplainingReligion & Spirituality
- Intuitive Astrology with Molly McCordReligion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- The Deep End With LecraeReligion & Spirituality
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Impact the World with Lee HarrisBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Turning to the Mystics with James FinleyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Resurge with Josh Howerton and Josh McPhersonReligion, Religion & Spirituality
- Being Jewish with Jonah PlattArts, Education, Judaism, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Calvary Chapel Chino HillsChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- Catholic Answers LiveChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Spirits Beside UsAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
About Come Back Podcast
Sharing stories of coming back to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. If you have a story of coming back email ashly.comebackpodcast@gmail.com For business inquiries email info.comebackpodcast@gmail.comPodcast website
Listen to Come Back Podcast, Live Free with Josh Howerton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Come Back Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.