Sharing stories of coming back to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
If you have a story of coming back, email me at [email protected]More
Available Episodes
How wrestling with questions helped Lindsi strengthen her relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
"It was as if I was sitting in this mist of darkness and it was like he lifted me up. I saw myself lifted out of this dark cloud and I was up above in the sky and could see the light. I was given a whole new view, all the sudden he was teaching me and he was showing me how he loved me. All the things that I had struggled with I was finally seeing through God's eyes."
5/1/2023
48:47
Alan opens up about his struggles with mental health and infertility. His story of his return with his family and the miracles that ensued.
CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains sensitive content that may be triggering or offensive to some audiences. Parental discretion is advised.
"It doesn't matter if it's a baby step or if we are sprinting. He just cares that we are moving forward so that He can bless us. I was standing still and allowed dark thoughts to creep in and lose faith in my Heavenly Father. But the moment I took that step I was flooded with all these blessings."
4/24/2023
59:13
After high school Josh left the church and became very hostile towards it. After his divorce, a stake president changed his life in a moment the led him back to the waters of baptism.
"In class we had the stake president talking. He was shorter in stature, but just a spiritual giant. I could feel it as he started talking. I was on the fence if I really wanted to investigate the church. He started going back and forth, pacing and talking about Joseph Smith and The Book of Mormon and all these factual things. He is a very successful person and I was thinking "How could such a smart guy be fooled by all this, this doesn't make sense." Some of the concerns he was bringing I thought "That's a really good point, I have never thought of that." It was almost like on his piece of paper he had all of my concerns and he was just checking them off one by one. I was just sitting in the corner bawling."
4/17/2023
45:02
Bekah's experience with family falling away, girls camp, and intimate moments that helped guide her back to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
"Be open to other people's opinions. I used to think "this church is either true or it is not." I never thought there could be any grey area. The way I saw everything was so black and white but that is something I have learned, is to be open to other possibilities. Don't just cut everything off because one thing doesn't make sense."
4/10/2023
45:49
In Wayne's teenage years he was convinced the church wasn't true, until reading the Book of Mormon proved him wrong. Now an ordained patriarch Wayne testifies of revelation and Christ's gospel.
"If this is a paragraph from your book of possibilities then the only way you get to read the rest of the book is if you record the feelings that you have when you seek revelation from it. So you should start asking questions."