"Life is so much better with the gospel. It's not necessarily easy. And especially anyone that's struggling with mental health or addiction or maybe just feeling less-than. I would just say the gospel brings so much joy and happiness when you actually live it. I always tell people that ask me how did I do it. I literally had to give up almost every habit that I had. I had to turn my whole life around. I had to go from the adversary to turn to the Savior, and that was not an easy task. But whenever I try to explain to people what it's been like, I say I just turned and I didn't look back."



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00:00 Testimony In The Dark

04:21 Two Marriages Two Divorces

07:28 Spiral Into Addiction

11:11 New Jersey And A Nudge

15:27 Elder Holland Appears

19:27 Apostolic Blessing Turning Point

22:49 Rehab And Recovery Road

27:14 New Life Family And Faith



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If you have a story to share please submit here: https://comebackpodcast.org/submissions/



For inquiries contact info.comebackpodcast@gmail.com



Come Back Team:



Director, Founder, & Host: Ashly Stone

Editor: Cara Reed

Outreach Manager: Jenna Carlson

Assistant Editor: Britt Smallze

Art Director: Jeremy Garcia

Production Director: Trent Wardwell