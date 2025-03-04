In this conversation the ladies talked about marrying off children without becoming Mrs. Bennett and maintaining standards without adopting worldly attitudes about marriage prospects. Also, why you should not enter pageants or give your friends homemade wine.
55:26
Writing Well and Aging Wisely! | (S5 E2)
This week, the Home Fires ladies talked shop about the writing process, why demons would want you to "diversify your pleasures," the temptations of aging as a woman, and fearing God as the ultimate guard against becoming the foolish older woman described in Titus 2.
59:58
Home Fires Returns! | (S5 E1)
In this episode, Abigail and Tilly get re-acquainted after two years of not podcasting together and leading very full lives, five states apart.
55:10
Q&A: Farewell to Season 4 | (Ep 4.11)
On this final episode of Season 4, Jenni and Abigail do their best to tackle your poignant questions about a myriad of topics. We really needed another hour or two!
On a personal note from me (Abigail), thank you for listening this season and bearing with the change of host and having only me on for interviews! Thank you for being gracious and rolling with the changes, despite missing Tilly. And many thanks to Jenni for stepping in so cheerfully. God has been kind! I hope this season blessed and edified you in the Lord. I'm not sure what the next season holds or who might be in your earbuds, but for now we'll just say, "As the Lord wills!" Until next time, keep those Home Fires burning.
199:54:12
Rosaria Butterfield on the Lies Christians Believe | (Ep 4.10)
Abigail welcomes Rosaria Butterfield back to Home Fires to discuss her new book, Five Lies of our Anti-Christian Age. Rather than begin at the beginning of her book, we begin at the end, starting with the Lie #5: Modesty Is an Outdated Burden That Serves Male Dominance and Holds Women Back, then work our way backwards.
As you would expect, Rosaria pulls no punches--she is as clear, direct, and forthright as anyone I've ever met, and I love her for it. I hope you will, too. Listening to Rosaria should be a potent reminder to Chistians everywhere that you can't love people if you aren't willing to tell them the truth. For too long evangelicals have believed that they could simply pretend the enemies of God were their friends, and have, perhaps unwittingly, lost the opportunity to actually love their enemies with the truth. Let Rosaria's unwillingness to pretend or play games with the truth of God's Word blow some clean Gospel air into your lungs.