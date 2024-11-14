More Than an Athlete: Matt and Danielle Forte on Faith, Writing, Marriage, and Finding Purpose After Sports

Former NFL running back, Matt Forte, and his wife Danielle Fortet sit down with Esau talk about the challenges of balancing professional athletics with faith, marriage, and family life. Matt reflects on his NFL career, the pressures of performing on the field, and how his faith guided him through the highs and lows. Danielle shares her journey of finding her identity beyond being a “trophy wife,” discussing the unique challenges faced by spouses of professional athletes and how her relationship with Christ kept her grounded. They also talk about their children’s book, My Hair Can, inspired by their daughter’s experience with racism and is an encouraging reminder for young readers about loving their hair, respecting differences, and celebrating their God-given uniqueness. My Hair Can - https://www.amazon.com/My-Hair-Can-Matt-Fort%C3%A9/dp/1496480899