What the Kendrick-Drake Beef Can Teach Us About Church Conflict
Ever wonder what a hip hop beef can teach us about disagreements in the church? Esau McCaulley sits down with friends Malcolm Foley and Justin Giboney to dig into the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake saga and how it actually mirrors some of our own church conflicts. They chat about when disagreements are just for fun (LeBron vs. MJ) and when they go deeper, revealing what we truly believe. From handling low-stakes beefs to learning how to disagree without tearing each other apart, they dive into how conflict can help us grow, and maybe even bring us closer together.
53:58
Trump won. Now what?
Trump Won. Are we surprised? How did it happen? What does this say about the Democratic party? Where do we go from here? Esau, Justin Giboney, and Michael Wear give their thoughts on the election and what this’ll mean for Christians.
50:12
Halloween History, Scary Movies, and a Candy Draft!
In this Halloween special, Esau teams up with Kaitlyn Schiess and Emily McGowin for a deep dive into the mysteries and controversies of October 31st. Is Halloween too pagan for Christians, or can it actually be a way to mock and confront evil in a deeply faithful way? And why do some people shun haunted houses and horror movies, while Kaitlyn finds them thrilling—and even theological? Plus, a fierce debate over the best Halloween candy, and a shocking discovery: Esau’s childhood nightmare, Freddy Krueger, might be closer than he ever imagined.
46:55
More Than an Athlete: Matt and Danielle Forte on Faith, Writing, Marriage, and Finding Purpose After Sports
Former NFL running back, Matt Forte, and his wife Danielle Fortet sit down with Esau talk about the challenges of balancing professional athletics with faith, marriage, and family life. Matt reflects on his NFL career, the pressures of performing on the field, and how his faith guided him through the highs and lows. Danielle shares her journey of finding her identity beyond being a “trophy wife,” discussing the unique challenges faced by spouses of professional athletes and how her relationship with Christ kept her grounded. They also talk about their children’s book, My Hair Can, inspired by their daughter’s experience with racism and is an encouraging reminder for young readers about loving their hair, respecting differences, and celebrating their God-given uniqueness. My Hair Can - https://www.amazon.com/My-Hair-Can-Matt-Fort%C3%A9/dp/1496480899
49:27
When Faith Disappoints
Esau sits down with Lisa Fields, CEO of the Jude 3 Project, to explore the complex relationship between faith, logic, and emotion. Together, they discuss how apologetics has evolved beyond purely intellectual arguments, how we’re often less rational than we think, and why understanding the emotional roots of belief is crucial in today’s world. Lisa also shares insights from her own life and how our own stories of pain can become a powerful source of encouragement for others facing similar struggles. When Faith Disappoints: The Gap Between What We Believe and What We Experience by Lisa Fields: https://a.co/d/bqc1Cw9
The Esau McCaulley Podcast looks to find God in the midst of culture. Each week, Esau will bring together friends, scholars, artists, and writers to unpack the cultural stories that shape our lives and discuss how these stories point us back to God’s presence in the world. Whether it's literature, sports, movies, music, or politics, Esau and his guests will explore how culture reflects both human creativity and our deepest longings. They’ll also challenge the notion that spirituality and culture are at odds by showing how faith can inform our engagement with the world around us. The Esau McCaulley Podcast wants to help the church move beyond the walls of the sanctuary to meet real people where they are, in this beautiful, complex world God has made, and find the space where truth and goodness meet.