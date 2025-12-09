The Truth About the Eucharist | Why I Came Home to the Catholic Church | Part Seven
Watch the powerful Eucharist video on Truthly that I referenced in this episode, here’s the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHO8L9477aU&t=1sToday we are ending the “Why I Came Home” series with the heart of everything. The Eucharist. The Real Presence of Jesus. The one truth that changed my life from the inside out.In this episode, I walk through the biblical, historical and scientific evidence for the Eucharist. We talk about apostolic succession and why only the Catholic and Orthodox Churches have the authority Christ handed to the Apostles. We look at the Bread of Life discourse, the early Church Fathers and the unbroken witness that the Eucharist is truly the Body and Blood of Christ.We also get into Eucharistic miracles from around the world. Different countries, different centuries, the same results every time. AB positive blood. Real human heart tissue. Cells that show signs of agony. Miracles that modern science cannot explain. If you have ever doubted the Real Presence, these cases will shake you.This episode is fact driven, grounded in scripture, and filled with the evidence that led me home. If you want the source of Catholic worship, if you want to understand why the Mass matters, if you want the truth without emotion or sentimentality, this episode is your starting point.💌 Contact me: [email protected]
