AfterMass

Ana Munley
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
AfterMass
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • Make Christmas Holy Again | The Journey to Bethlehem | Part Two: Mary's Fiat
    This episode focuses on Mary’s Fiat. We step into the quiet moment when Heaven touched earth and God invited a young Jewish girl into the center of salvation history. We explore what her yes meant, why it changed everything, and how her surrender reveals the heart of true discipleship. This episode uncovers the biblical, historical, and spiritual depth of the Annunciation and shows how Mary’s yes continues to shape the entire Christmas story.This series invites you to slow down, return to Scripture and prepare your heart for Christmas with intention.💌 Contact me: [email protected]⚡ Powered by Truthly 👉 Download the app: bit.ly/anaXtruthlyGet a free 30 day trial with code AFTERMASS#Catholic #CatholicPodcast #AfterMass #CatholicFaith #CatholicChurch #Advent #MarysFiat #AnaMunley #TruthlyAI
    --------  
    19:40
  • Make Christmas Holy Again | The Journey to Bethlehem | Part One: The Prophecies
    Welcome to our Advent series, Make Christmas Holy Again: The Journey to Bethlehem.This four part series walks through the story that leads to the birth of Christ, beginning long before the manger. This episode focuses on the prophecies. We explore what God promised, how He prepared Israel through centuries of covenant history, and the specific signs that pointed directly to the Messiah. This episode uncovers the deep biblical roots of Advent and shows why the Incarnation is the fulfillment of a precise and intentional plan.This series invites you to slow down, return to Scripture and prepare your heart for Christmas with intention.💌 Contact me: [email protected]⚡ Powered by Truthly👉 Download the app: bit.ly/anaXtruthlyGet a free 30 day trial with code AFTERMASS#Catholic #CatholicPodcast #AfterMass #CatholicFaith #CatholicChurch #ConversionStory #TruthlyAI #AnaMunley #WhyICameHome
    --------  
    28:31
  • The Truth About the Eucharist | Why I Came Home to the Catholic Church | Part Seven
    Watch the powerful Eucharist video on Truthly that I referenced in this episode, here’s the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHO8L9477aU&t=1sToday we are ending the “Why I Came Home” series with the heart of everything. The Eucharist. The Real Presence of Jesus. The one truth that changed my life from the inside out.In this episode, I walk through the biblical, historical and scientific evidence for the Eucharist. We talk about apostolic succession and why only the Catholic and Orthodox Churches have the authority Christ handed to the Apostles. We look at the Bread of Life discourse, the early Church Fathers and the unbroken witness that the Eucharist is truly the Body and Blood of Christ.We also get into Eucharistic miracles from around the world. Different countries, different centuries, the same results every time. AB positive blood. Real human heart tissue. Cells that show signs of agony. Miracles that modern science cannot explain. If you have ever doubted the Real Presence, these cases will shake you.This episode is fact driven, grounded in scripture, and filled with the evidence that led me home. If you want the source of Catholic worship, if you want to understand why the Mass matters, if you want the truth without emotion or sentimentality, this episode is your starting point.💌 Contact me: [email protected]⚡ Powered by Truthly👉 Download the app: bit.ly/anaXtruthlyGet a free 30 day trial with code AFTERMASS#Catholic #CatholicPodcast #AfterMass #CatholicFaith #CatholicChurch #ConversionStory #TruthlyAI #AnaMunley #WhyICameHome
    --------  
    14:55
  • Catholic Moral Consistency | Why I Came Home to the Catholic Church | Part Six
    Catholic Moral ConsistencyThe Catholic Church has held the same moral teachings from the first century to today. Not because she is stubborn but because her truths are rooted in divine revelation, natural law and the unchanging reality of the human person.This episode explores why the Church’s moral framework has not drifted, why early Christian teaching looked nothing like the culture of Rome, how natural law actually works and why modern moral confusion reveals a deeper crisis of identity and purpose. We will look at the data on marriage, sexuality, gender, mental health and cultural fragmentation.. and we will see why so many people are returning to the Church right now. Not for nostalgia. For clarity.If you have ever felt exhausted by constant reinvention or unsure where to root your life, my story might resonate with you. This was one of the most decisive reasons I came home. I needed a place where truth did not shift every decade and where human dignity was not optional. I found that in the Church Christ built.💌 Contact me: [email protected]⚡ Powered by Truthly👉 Download the app: bit.ly/anaXtruthlyGet a free 30 day trial with code AFTERMASS#Catholic #CatholicPodcast #AfterMass #CatholicFaith #CatholicChurch #ConversionStory #TruthlyAI #AnaMunley #WhyICameHome
    --------  
    24:36
  • The ACTUAL Catholic View of Salvation | Why I Came Home to the Catholic Church | Part Four
    Salvation Isn’t a One-Time Event.. It’s a Lifelong Surrender.I used to think salvation was simple: say a prayer, invite Jesus into your heart and you’re saved. No Church. No sacraments. No confession. Just faith. But the more I read Scripture, the more I realized.. salvation isn’t a checkbox. It’s a covenant.In this episode of AfterMass, we dive into what salvation really means from a Catholic perspective.. not as a one-and-done moment, but as a daily decision to live in grace. We’ll unpack what Scripture says about faith and works, how the sacraments actually apply the saving power of Christ and why “once saved, always saved” falls short of the Gospel.If you’ve ever wondered why Catholics talk about salvation as a journey, or if you’ve wrestled with the tension between grace and obedience, this episode is for you.💌 Contact me: [email protected]⚡ Powered by Truthly👉 Download the app: bit.ly/anaXtruthly(get a free 30-day trial with code AFTERMASS)#Catholic #CatholicPodcast #AfterMass #CatholicFaith #CatholicChurch #ConversionStory #TruthlyAI #AnaMunley #WhyICameHome
    --------  
    33:23

About AfterMass

AfterMass is the podcast for Catholics who want more than just Sunday. If you’re tired of checking the “Catholic” box without seeing real transformation in your life, this is for you. Hosted by Ana Munley, Catholic mom and wife. Submit your anonymous stories or questions for the “Heard in the Confessional” segment by emailing: [email protected] New episodes drop every Tuesday on Spotify, YouTube, Apple + Amazon Podcasts. Find Ana on TikTok and Instagram: @anamunley and our Podcast socials: @aftermasspodcast
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

