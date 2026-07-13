The world feels increasingly uncertain, and questions about the future are everywhere. In Mark 13:1-13, Jesus doesn't fuel fear or encourage endless speculation. Instead, He teaches His followers how to live with discernment, courage, and unwavering faith. In this three-part study, we'll discover how to trust Christ when familiar foundations crumble, resist deception in chaotic times, and endure with confidence through every trial until He returns.
Today's Sponsors:
✅ Patriot Mobile - Go to https://patriotmobile.com/partners/chad or call 972-PATRIOT.
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✅ Human Coalition - Give today at https://humancoaltion.org/beforethenoise