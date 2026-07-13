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Before The Noise
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Before The Noise

Chad Prather
ChristianityReligion
Before The Noise
Latest episode

233 episodes

  • Before The Noise

    When the World Shakes: How to Stand When Everything Else Falls

    07/13/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    The world feels increasingly uncertain, and questions about the future are everywhere. In Mark 13:1-13, Jesus doesn't fuel fear or encourage endless speculation. Instead, He teaches His followers how to live with discernment, courage, and unwavering faith. In this three-part study, we'll discover how to trust Christ when familiar foundations crumble, resist deception in chaotic times, and endure with confidence through every trial until He returns.
    Today's Sponsors:
     
    ✅ Patriot Mobile - Go to https://patriotmobile.com/partners/chad or call 972-PATRIOT.
    Use promo code CHAD for a FREE MONTH of service 
     
    ✅ Human Coalition - Give today at https://humancoaltion.org/beforethenoise
  • Before The Noise

    The Gift God Can't Ignore

    07/10/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Everybody notices big gifts. Jesus noticed two tiny coins in Mark 12:41-44. In one of the shortest stories in Mark's Gospel, Jesus completely redefines generosity, worship, and what heaven values. Discover why God measures differently than people, and why the smallest act of surrendered faith may be the greatest offering you'll ever give.
    Today's Sponsors:
     
    ✅ BIRCH GOLD - Text CHAD to the number 989898 to see if you qualify for a first-time gold buyer rebate of up to ten thousand dollars
     
    ✅ Human Coalition - Give today at https://humancoaltion.org/beforethenoise
  • Before The Noise

    When Religion Becomes Performance

    07/09/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Not everyone who looks spiritual knows God. In Mark 12:38-40, Jesus exposes the difference between loving God and loving the appearance of godliness. He warns us against religious pride, public performance, and exploiting people in God's name. This study challenges every believer to examine the motives of the heart and rediscover authentic humility before Christ.
    Today's Sponsors:
     
    ✅ BIRCH GOLD - Text CHAD to the number 989898 to see if you qualify for a first-time gold buyer rebate of up to ten thousand dollars
  • Before The Noise

    Who Is Jesus… Really?

    07/07/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Everyone has an opinion about Jesus. Some call Him a great teacher. Others see Him as a prophet, a revolutionary, or simply a good man. But in Mark 12:35-37, Jesus asks a question that exposes every shallow answer: Who do you believe I really am?
    Today's Sponsors:
    ✅ Nutronics Labs - Visit http://nutronicslabs.com/Chad and use code "CHAD" to save an additional 10% on your first order. Reclaim your edge — start today.
  • Before The Noise

    The One Thing God Wants Most

    07/06/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Everyone wants to know what matters most. We chase success, relationships, money, influence, and even religion, hoping we're investing our lives in the right things. But what if Jesus answered that question in one conversation?
    In Mark 12:28-34, a religious expert asks Jesus the most important question imaginable: "Which commandment is the most important of all?" Jesus' answer cuts through all the noise.
    Today's Sponsors:
     
    ✅ BIRCH GOLD - Text CHAD to the number 989898 to see if you qualify for a first-time gold buyer rebate of up to ten thousand dollars.
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About Before The Noise
Welcome to Before the Noise with Chad Prather. Enjoy short, powerful, daily reflections designed to ground your heart and mind in God's truth before the chaos of the day begins. Each devotional unpacks Scripture with clarity and encouragement, helping you start your morning centered, focused, and filled with peace. Simple, practical, and deeply rooted in the Word, they set the tone for living with purpose in a noisy world.
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ChristianityReligionReligion & Spirituality

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