Everyone wants to know what matters most. We chase success, relationships, money, influence, and even religion, hoping we're investing our lives in the right things. But what if Jesus answered that question in one conversation?

In Mark 12:28-34, a religious expert asks Jesus the most important question imaginable: "Which commandment is the most important of all?" Jesus' answer cuts through all the noise.

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