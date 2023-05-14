Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Overcomers with Matt Chandler

Podcast The Overcomers with Matt Chandler
The Overcomers podcast is stories of men and women who have endured unimaginable hardships—have clung to Jesus during the dark night of the soul, yet their fait... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • The Overcomers Season 1 Trailer
    Over my 20 years as a pastor at The Village Church, I've witnessed countless journeys towards maturity. Along the way, I've learned to appreciate the beauty of watching men and women being sustained through the dark night of the soul. That's what The Overcomers podcast is all about. Join me as I sit down with men and women who have endured unimaginable hardships, yet have emerged on the other side with their faith intact and often more vibrant than before.I will be releasing all of Season 1 next week. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss an episode.—Editing and Support by The Good Podcast Co. For sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected]
    5/14/2023
    1:55

About The Overcomers with Matt Chandler

The Overcomers podcast is stories of men and women who have endured unimaginable hardships—have clung to Jesus during the dark night of the soul, yet their faith has remained intact and often more vibrant than before.

Most of these stories are not clean and do not have a neat bow at the end. Many are still in the middle of battling to believe Jesus is better, come what may.

