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Between Sundays with The Chandlers
Matt Chandler & Lauren Chandler
Latest episode
65 episodes
- Brooke Ledbetter joins us to talk about a journey that many people quietly walk through—depression, anxiety, loneliness, and the surprising gift of friendship. Brooke shares how a painful college breakup opened the door to a season of depression, how anxiety and social fear followed, and how God met her through His Word, wise counseling, medication, and, perhaps most powerfully, the faithful presence of Christian friends.
We talk about the role of community in healing, what it looks like to let people carry your burdens when you can’t carry them yourself, and the moment God used a simple prayer gathering to bring a dramatic turning point in Brooke’s story. Along the way, we discuss friendship with Jesus, why deep relationships require vulnerability and conflict, and how isolation can quietly keep us from the healing God intends.
Whether you’re longing for deeper friendships, struggling with depression or anxiety, or simply wondering how to cultivate meaningful relationships in a disconnected world, we hope this conversation encourages you to keep moving toward Jesus and His people.
Mentioned Resources
Closer Than a Brother — Brooke’s book on friendship and belonging.
ORDER MY LATEST BOOK
Becoming Like Jesus is a book about “progressive sanctification” that takes it beyond church words into the honest conversation so many Christians have navigated. Rooted in the Beatitudes, this book unpacks the lifelong series of highs and lows that the Holy Spirit uses to shape us into a person who looks like Jesus.
FOLLOW and SUBSCRIBE:
Follow Lauren | Follow Matt | Youtube | Website | Newsletter
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, one of the best ways to support the show and make sure others find it, is to subscribe and leave a review. Thank You!
Thank you to our Sponsors
Global Christian Relief
GCR comes alongside persecuted Christians with prayer, Bibles, and real help so the church can endure and shine as a light for the Gospel. Stand with the persecuted Church and be a lifeline of prayer and support. — visit https://bit.ly/GCRMatt to learn more.
Psalms of Trust
In Psalms of Trust, H. B. Charles walks through ten Psalms, including Psalm 27, Psalm 42, Psalm 73, and Psalm 91, helping readers discover fresh confidence in God's character and care.
You can find it at MoodyPublishers.com or wherever you get good books.
Authentic Masculinity
If you want clarity around the topic of masculinity, or you want to help the men in your life find it, pick up Authentic Masculinity.
You can find it at MoodyPublishers.com or wherever you get good books.
–
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
For sponsorship inquiries, email sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co
- We sat down with our friend Mike McCalley, whose story both challenged and encouraged us. Mike shares how a simple conversation with his son exposed a deeper spiritual and physical drift that had quietly settled into his life. What began as an inability to run a quarter mile became a journey of repentance, renewed stewardship, and ultimately completing the Leadville 100—a grueling 100-mile mountain race.
Along the way, we talk about the connection between physical discipline and spiritual vitality, the dangers of settling for “good enough,” and how God often uses small acts of obedience to awaken us to bigger things. Mike also shares powerful lessons about failure, perseverance, community, marriage, and the importance of telling ourselves the truth without getting trapped in shame.
More than a story about fitness, this is a conversation about stewardship, sanctification, and what it looks like to pursue all that God has for us—one faithful step at a time.
Mentioned Resources
The Pursuit of God by A.W. Tozer
Leadville Trail 100 Run
ORDER MY LATEST BOOK
Becoming Like Jesus is a book about “progressive sanctification” that takes it beyond church words into the honest conversation so many Christians have navigated. Rooted in the Beatitudes, this book unpacks the lifelong series of highs and lows that the Holy Spirit uses to shape us into a person who looks like Jesus.
FOLLOW and SUBSCRIBE:
Follow Lauren | Follow Matt | Youtube | Website | Newsletter
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, one of the best ways to support the show and make sure others find it, is to subscribe and leave a review. Thank You!
Thank you to our Sponsors
Global Christian Relief
GCR comes alongside persecuted Christians with prayer, Bibles, and real help so the church can endure and shine as a light for the Gospel. Stand with the persecuted Church and be a lifeline of prayer and support. — visit https://bit.ly/GCRMatt to learn more.
Psalms of Trust
In Psalms of Trust, H. B. Charles walks through ten Psalms, including Psalm 27, Psalm 42, Psalm 73, and Psalm 91, helping readers discover fresh confidence in God's character and care.
You can find it at MoodyPublishers.com or wherever you get good books.
Authentic Masculinity
If you want clarity around the topic of masculinity, or you want to help the men in your life find it, pick up Authentic Masculinity.
You can find it at MoodyPublishers.com or wherever you get good books.
–
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
For sponsorship inquiries, email sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co
- In this episode, we answer listener-submitted parenting questions covering everything from discipline and consequences to neurodivergence, school choices, overprotection, family devotions, and having ongoing conversations with our kids about sex and growing up. The questions are thoughtful, tender, and honest — which honestly reflects how parenting feels most days.
More than anything, we wanted this Q&A to feel freeing. Parenting can carry so much pressure, especially in a culture where everyone seems to be processing childhood wounds and trying not to repeat mistakes. We’ve definitely gotten things wrong, and we’re still parenting in real time with kids who are all wildly different from one another. But over and over again, we’ve found that the kindness of Jesus meets us there.
We talk about learning to love the kid you actually have instead of the one you imagined, how discipline and grace aren’t enemies, why curiosity matters more than control, and how apologizing to our kids has probably preached the gospel louder than any formal family devotional.
Our hope is simple: that this episode would take some pressure off, remind you there are no perfect parents, and encourage you to keep walking closely with Jesus as you parent the children He’s entrusted to you.
In This Episode
[02:00] There Are No Perfect Parents
[05:00] Loving the Kid You Have, Not the One You Want
[08:00] Discipline, Grace & Consequences
[13:00] Public School, Homeschool & Protecting Kids Without Overprotecting Them
[22:00] Parenting Neurodivergence, Anxiety & ADHD
[29:00] Talking to Kids About Sex, Dating & Growing Up
[33:00] Getting to the Heart Instead of Surface Behavior
[38:00] Keeping the Gospel Central in Your Home
[47:00] Family Devotions, Discipleship Rhythms & Letting Go of Guilt
Mentioned Resources
ID Retreat (The Village Church parenting resource) - email: Kids@thevillagechurch.net
Family Discipleship by Matt Chandler & Adam Griffin
The Explicit Gospel by Matt Chandler
Heart Engaged EQ Cards
ORDER MY LATEST BOOK
Becoming Like Jesus is a book about “progressive sanctification” that takes it beyond church words into the honest conversation so many Christians have navigated. Rooted in the Beatitudes, this book unpacks the lifelong series of highs and lows that the Holy Spirit uses to shape us into a person who looks like Jesus.
FOLLOW and SUBSCRIBE:
Follow Lauren | Follow Matt | Youtube | Website | Newsletter
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, one of the best ways to support the show and make sure others find it, is to subscribe and leave a review. Thank You!
Thank you to our Sponsors
Global Christian Relief
GCR comes alongside persecuted Christians with prayer, Bibles, and real help so the church can endure and shine as a light for the Gospel. Stand with the persecuted Church and be a lifeline of prayer and support. — visit https://bit.ly/GCRMatt to learn more.
Cozy Earth
Let this Mother’s Day be a reminder that she deserves care, too — discover how Cozy Earth turns everyday routines into moments of softness and ease. Head to cozyearth.com and use code BETWEEN for an exclusive 20% off.
Authentic Masculinity
If you want clarity around the topic of masculinity, or you want to help the men in your life find it, pick up Authentic Masculinity.
You can find it at MoodyPublishers.com or wherever you get good books.
–
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
For sponsorship inquiries, email sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co
- In this special bonus episode, we share a full chapter from Matt’s upcoming book, Becoming Like Jesus — the chapter readers asked for most: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
In it, Matt talks about what it means to grieve honestly before God in a world that constantly pushes us toward distraction, comfort, and numbness. This chapter explores how mourning shapes us into people who are tender toward both our own sin and the brokenness around us.
We’ll reflect on the old Puritan prayer for “the gift of tears,” the way sin deforms and distorts the human soul, and how easy it is in our internet-saturated age to become overwhelmed, cynical, or emotionally shut down. But Jesus doesn’t call us to harden ourselves. He invites us into deeper communion with Him through repentance, compassion, and presence with hurting people.
More than anything, we hope this episode reminds you that comfort is not found in avoiding sorrow but in meeting Jesus there. His presence, His promises, and His redemption are enough for every kind of mourning.
ORDER MY LATEST BOOK
Becoming Like Jesus is a book about “progressive sanctification” that takes it beyond church words into the honest conversation so many Christians have navigated. Rooted in the Beatitudes, this book unpacks the lifelong series of highs and lows that the Holy Spirit uses to shape us into a person who looks like Jesus.
FOLLOW and SUBSCRIBE:
Follow Lauren | Follow Matt | Youtube | Website | Newsletter
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, one of the best ways to support the show and make sure others find it, is to subscribe and leave a review. Thank You!
Thank you to our Sponsors
Global Christian Relief
GCR comes alongside persecuted Christians with prayer, Bibles, and real help so the church can endure and shine as a light for the Gospel. Stand with the persecuted Church and be a lifeline of prayer and support. — visit https://bit.ly/GCRMatt to learn more.
Cozy Earth
Let this Mother’s Day be a reminder that she deserves care, too — discover how Cozy Earth turns everyday routines into moments of softness and ease. Head to cozyearth.com and use code BETWEEN for an exclusive 20% off.
Authentic Maculenity
If you want clarity around the topic of masculinity, or you want to help the men in your life find it, pick up Authentic Masculinity.
You can find it at MoodyPublishers.com or wherever you get good books.
–
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
For sponsorship inquiries, email sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co
- In this episode, we’re diving into Matt’s new book Becoming Like Jesus: The Everyday Journey to Living a Life of Holiness. We talk about what it actually looks like to follow Jesus over the long haul—not the polished, “up and to the right” version, but the real story of highs, lows, doubt, growth, and grace.
We unpack how sanctification isn’t a moment or a light switch—it’s a lifelong process. We share why so many of us get discouraged when suffering or struggle shows up, and how that might actually be part of God’s good work in us. We also talk through the Beatitudes as a framework for understanding what Jesus is forming in us over time.
More than anything, we hope this conversation reminds you that you’re not behind, you’re not disqualified, and you’re not alone. If you don’t quit—if you keep bringing your whole self to Jesus—you’re actually right in the middle of the journey He’s using to make you more like Him.
ORDER MY LATEST BOOK
Becoming Like Jesus is a book about “progressive sanctification” that takes it beyond church words into the honest conversation so many Christians have navigated. Rooted in the Beatitudes, this book unpacks the lifelong series of highs and lows that the Holy Spirit uses to shape us into a person who looks like Jesus.
If you Pre-Order the book now, you will get access to some bonus content, including access to a 2 hour long conversation we got to have with our friends, Ali Parsons, Philip Anthony Mitchell, Joel Muddamalle, and Jonathan Pokluda. You can Pre-Order here.
FOLLOW and SUBSCRIBE:
Follow Lauren | Follow Matt | Youtube | Website | Newsletter
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, one of the best ways to support the show and make sure others find it, is to subscribe and leave a review. Thank You!
Thank you to our Sponsors
Global Christian Relief
GCR comes alongside persecuted Christians with prayer, Bibles, and real help so the church can endure and shine as a light for the Gospel. Stand with the persecuted Church and be a lifeline of prayer and support. — visit https://bit.ly/GCRMatt to learn more.
Cozy Earth
Let this Mother’s Day be a reminder that she deserves care, too — discover how Cozy Earth turns everyday routines into moments of softness and ease. Head to cozyearth.com and use code BETWEEN for an exclusive 20% off.
–
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
For sponsorship inquiries, email sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co
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About Between Sundays with The Chandlers
Between Sundays with the Chandlers is a candid podcast hosted by Matt and Lauren Chandler that invites listeners into the everyday conversations that happen between church services and busy weeks. Between Sundays offers thoughtful reflections rooted in Scripture and lived experience. Matt and Lauren share openly about the challenges and blessings of walking with Jesus in the middle of work, family life, and personal growth, creating space for listeners to feel seen, encouraged, and grounded.Podcast website
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