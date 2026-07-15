In this episode, we answer listener-submitted parenting questions covering everything from discipline and consequences to neurodivergence, school choices, overprotection, family devotions, and having ongoing conversations with our kids about sex and growing up. The questions are thoughtful, tender, and honest — which honestly reflects how parenting feels most days.

More than anything, we wanted this Q&A to feel freeing. Parenting can carry so much pressure, especially in a culture where everyone seems to be processing childhood wounds and trying not to repeat mistakes. We’ve definitely gotten things wrong, and we’re still parenting in real time with kids who are all wildly different from one another. But over and over again, we’ve found that the kindness of Jesus meets us there.

We talk about learning to love the kid you actually have instead of the one you imagined, how discipline and grace aren’t enemies, why curiosity matters more than control, and how apologizing to our kids has probably preached the gospel louder than any formal family devotional.

Our hope is simple: that this episode would take some pressure off, remind you there are no perfect parents, and encourage you to keep walking closely with Jesus as you parent the children He’s entrusted to you.

In This Episode

[02:00] There Are No Perfect Parents

[05:00] Loving the Kid You Have, Not the One You Want

[08:00] Discipline, Grace & Consequences

[13:00] Public School, Homeschool & Protecting Kids Without Overprotecting Them

[22:00] Parenting Neurodivergence, Anxiety & ADHD

[29:00] Talking to Kids About Sex, Dating & Growing Up

[33:00] Getting to the Heart Instead of Surface Behavior

[38:00] Keeping the Gospel Central in Your Home

[47:00] Family Devotions, Discipleship Rhythms & Letting Go of Guilt



Mentioned Resources

ID Retreat (The Village Church parenting resource) - email: Kids@thevillagechurch.net

Family Discipleship by Matt Chandler & Adam Griffin

The Explicit Gospel by Matt Chandler

Heart Engaged EQ Cards



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